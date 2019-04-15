MY FAIR LADY Cast Next Up at Broadway Sessions

BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway cast twice monthly. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Dance Captain Dance Attack web series) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano. This Thursday night, April 18th, Broadway Sessions is thrilled to welcome back cast members from My Fair Lady and more.

The evening will feature performances by My Fair Lady cast members Christopher Faison, Heather Botts, Michael Halling, Joann Hess, Mary Claire King, Joe DiFonzo, Sasha Hutchings, Lauralyn Mcclelland, Hannah Florence, Shereen Ahmed and Brian Shepard with wife Amy Spanger.



-The evening will also feature performances by young vocalists Lili Loughlin, Anne Olivia Cincotta, Maggie Nagar and Dillon SavageDrew Wutke will serve as guest Musical Director for this evening

-A few audience members will also be invited to take the stage in our weekly Singing for Shots OPEN MIC CHALLENGE. Audience members interested in singing in open mic are encouraged to bring their books.

Broadway Sessions recently received the prestigious Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Series Award at the MAC Awards.

Reservations are strongly recommended through www.broadwaysessions.net

Broadway Sessions takes place twice monthly on Thursday evenings at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Café located at 407 west 42 www.broadwaysessions.net Doors open at 10pm with showtime at 10:30. $5 drink specials all night. $10 advance/ $15 at door cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Broadway Sessions is proud of it's collaboration with BroadwayWorld.com which offers an exclusive look at Broadway Sessions every Monday. Past performances can be viewed on Broadway Sessions YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/bwaysessions. www.BroadwaySessions.net FollowBroadway Sessions on social media at @BwaySessions.





