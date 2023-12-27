MUSICAL THEATRE GOES FOLK/ROCK To Play 54 Below in January

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Viraj Shriwardhankar, Ben Sellers and Friends! in Musical Theatre Goes Folk/Rock on January 25th, 2024. The show rearranges songs from the Broadway canon from folk to rock, and everything in between. The show includes, but is not limited to, numbers from 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Chicago, Mean Girls and My Fair Lady. Join us for a night full of folk, rock, and a mysterious third thing, perhaps: musical theatre.

New arrangements and Music Direction by Ben Sellers. Direction by Viraj Shriwardhankar. The cast includes Gabriel Argate, Ethan Hardy Benson, Courtney Blanc, Ella Dolynchuk, Galen Donovan, Grace Foulsham, Jo Garcia-Reger, Blake Griffey, Owen Ing, Elise Killian, Tatum Langley, Francesca Litterio, Katryna Marttala, Michael Nero, Zoë Olson, Emily Rooney, Sabrina Shah, Sunaya Smith, Sam St. Jean, Brett Cole Young. The band includes Mitch Bowers on drums, Jayden Ostler on piano, Braedan Myers on bass, and Ben Sellers on guitar.

Ben Sellers, Viraj Shriwardhankar and Friends! in Musical Theatre Goes Folk/Rock plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 25th. There is a $25-35 cover charge ($29-40 with fees), with Premium tickets at $60 ($67.50 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT BEN SELLERS AND VIRAJ SHRIWARDHANKAR

Ben Sellers and Viraj Shriwardhankar are close friends, meeting at Wagner College, where they pursued an education in Musical Theatre. They met some pretty talented people there, and befriended them. Since graduating, they have been seen doing theater all over NYC, Montana, and Connecticut, where they met more amazingly talented people, and decided to bring those people to the 54 Stage. Ben's penchant for folk/rock music led us to this wonderful theme, and his musical talents made the music good.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

