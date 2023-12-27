Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

MUSICAL THEATRE GOES FOLK/ROCK To Play 54 Below in January

Musical theatre goes folk/rock at 54 Below with Viraj Shriwardhankar, Ben Sellers, and Friends!

By: Dec. 27, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Viraj Shriwardhankar, Ben Sellers and Friends! in Musical Theatre Goes Folk/Rock on January 25th, 2024. The show rearranges songs from the Broadway canon from folk to rock, and everything in between. The show includes, but is not limited to, numbers from 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Chicago, Mean Girls and My Fair Lady. Join us for a night full of folk, rock, and a mysterious third thing, perhaps: musical theatre.

New arrangements and Music Direction by Ben Sellers. Direction by Viraj Shriwardhankar. The cast includes Gabriel Argate, Ethan Hardy Benson, Courtney Blanc, Ella Dolynchuk, Galen Donovan, Grace Foulsham, Jo Garcia-Reger, Blake Griffey, Owen Ing, Elise Killian, Tatum Langley, Francesca Litterio, Katryna Marttala, Michael Nero, Zoë Olson, Emily Rooney, Sabrina Shah, Sunaya Smith, Sam St. Jean, Brett Cole Young. The band includes Mitch Bowers on drums, Jayden Ostler on piano, Braedan Myers on bass, and Ben Sellers on guitar.

Ben Sellers, Viraj Shriwardhankar and Friends! in Musical Theatre Goes Folk/Rock plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 25th. There is a $25-35 cover charge ($29-40 with fees), with Premium tickets at $60 ($67.50 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT BEN SELLERS AND VIRAJ SHRIWARDHANKAR

Ben Sellers and Viraj Shriwardhankar are close friends, meeting at Wagner College, where they pursued an education in Musical Theatre. They met some pretty talented people there, and befriended them. Since graduating, they have been seen doing theater all over NYC, Montana, and Connecticut, where they met more amazingly talented people, and decided to bring those people to the 54 Stage. Ben's penchant for folk/rock music led us to this wonderful theme, and his musical talents made the music good.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences. It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography. Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.


