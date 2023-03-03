MUSICAL MONDAYS New Season Announced In Chicago

Chicago Cabaret Professionals has announced their 2023 schedule for "Musical Mondays"- with three unique Monday evening cabaret concerts showcasing the talents of more than 35 local cabaret artists.

The first Musical Monday concert, titled Tin Pan Alley, will be held be on April 17, at The Sanctuary at the Epiphany Center for the Arts in Chicago. The second concert, titled Broadway Soul, will be held on May 15 at The Black Ensemble Theater in Chicago, and the third concert, titled 100 Years of Disney, will be held on July 10, at The Sanctuary. All concerts are at 7:30P. Tickets from $30 to $45, available at chicagocabaret.org.

Chicago Cabaret Professionals first launched musical Mondays in 2008 and, over the years, the series has featured local performers exploring historical topics, musical genres, the works of great artists, and social themes.

"Every production is a unique cabaret experience because it's one-show only with a cast of great artists performing songs from the American Songbook and beyond," says Anne Burnell, president of Chicago Cabaret Professionals. "This year, our concerts focus on three of the influential forces in modern music - from the songs created in Tin Pan Alley, that shaped pop music more than 100 years ago, to soul songs from Broadway shows that changed the course of musicals, to songs from Disney musicals that have delighted generations."

Tin Pan Alley

Rediscovering Irish and Jewish influences on the music of Vaudeville and Tin Pan Alley

April 17, 2023 at 7:30pm

The Sanctuary at Epiphany Center for the Arts

201 S Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607

An inspiring evening of music from a fascinating, though largely forgotten, era in American music - Vaudeville and Tin Pan Alley, which was the driving force behind popular music in the first half of the 1900s. A cast of 13 singers perform lively songs written by Irish and Jewish musicians, performers, and theater artists. Performers: Ellen Reynolds, Barb Smith, Paul Motondo, Cindy Firing, Anita Kallen, Marianne Murphy Orland, Catherine Thomson, Sonia Oyola, Cory Goodrich, Carla Gordon, Beckie Menzie, and Patricia Salinski.

Producer: Anne Burnell

Director: Carla Gordon

Assistant Director: Director: Patricia Salinsk

Music Director: Beckie Menzie

Percussion: Irwin Berkwitz

Tickets

$45 VIP seats

$30 General Admission in advance

$40 General Admission at the door

Advance tickets available at chicagocabaret.org

Drinks available for purchase at Sanctuary

Broadway Soul

Memorable and empowering soul songs that transformed musical theater.

May 15, 2023 @7:30pm

The Black Ensemble Theater

4450 N. Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60640

The magic of uplifting and empowering songs that transformed musical theater. Join us for an evening filled with memorable and influential soul songs from Broadway musicals over the years, including selections from Color Purple,

Ain't Misbehavin', Smokey Joe's Café, Porgy and Bess, and more! Featuring: Arlene Armstrong, Anne Burnell, Evelyn M. Danner, T. Patrick Davis, LaShera Moore Ellis, Lynne Jordan, Ava Logan, Madeline Morgan, Greta Pope, David Stephens, Joyce Denise Thomas, and Gabriel Valentino.

Producer: Marty Balogh

Director: Wydetta Carter

Music Director: Mark Burnell

Stage Manager: Rebecca Prescott

Bass: Chuck Webb

Tickets

$45 VIP seats

$30 General Admission in advance

$40 General Admission at the door

Advance tickets available at chicagocabaret.org

Street parking is recommended

100 Years of Disney

The Only Limit is Your Imagination

July 10, 2023 @7:30pm

The Sanctuary at Epiphany Center for the Arts

201 S Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607

Join us for an exciting evening of music from Disney musicals - when nine accomplished cabaret performers capture the magic and excitement of songs that are uniquely Disney. For a century, Disney has taken us on The Hero's Journey over and over again - with boundless creativity, quality storytelling, gorgeous animation, and wonderful music - that make us believe dreams really do come true. Featuring: Emily (Emma) Cox, Victoria Gordon, Jace McCloy, Michael Joseph Mitchell, Neely M Benn, Scott Gryder, Ken Baker, Lou Ella Rose, and Emily Buckner.

Producer: Laura Freeman

Director: Hilary Feldman

Assistant Director: Cathy Glickman

Music Director: Philip Seward

Tickets

$45 VIP seats

$30 General Admission in advance

$40 General Admission at the door

Advance tickets available at chicagocabaret.org

Drinks available for purchase at Sanctuary