Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MUSICAL MONDAYS New Season Announced In Chicago

A new season of “Musical Mondays” from Chicago Cabaret Professionals includes three concerts and ensemble performances in ntimate venues.

Mar. 03, 2023  
MUSICAL MONDAYS New Season Announced In Chicago

Chicago Cabaret Professionals has announced their 2023 schedule for "Musical Mondays"- with three unique Monday evening cabaret concerts showcasing the talents of more than 35 local cabaret artists.

The first Musical Monday concert, titled Tin Pan Alley, will be held be on April 17, at The Sanctuary at the Epiphany Center for the Arts in Chicago. The second concert, titled Broadway Soul, will be held on May 15 at The Black Ensemble Theater in Chicago, and the third concert, titled 100 Years of Disney, will be held on July 10, at The Sanctuary. All concerts are at 7:30P. Tickets from $30 to $45, available at chicagocabaret.org.

Chicago Cabaret Professionals first launched musical Mondays in 2008 and, over the years, the series has featured local performers exploring historical topics, musical genres, the works of great artists, and social themes.

"Every production is a unique cabaret experience because it's one-show only with a cast of great artists performing songs from the American Songbook and beyond," says Anne Burnell, president of Chicago Cabaret Professionals. "This year, our concerts focus on three of the influential forces in modern music - from the songs created in Tin Pan Alley, that shaped pop music more than 100 years ago, to soul songs from Broadway shows that changed the course of musicals, to songs from Disney musicals that have delighted generations."

Tin Pan Alley

Rediscovering Irish and Jewish influences on the music of Vaudeville and Tin Pan Alley

April 17, 2023 at 7:30pm

The Sanctuary at Epiphany Center for the Arts

201 S Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607

An inspiring evening of music from a fascinating, though largely forgotten, era in American music - Vaudeville and Tin Pan Alley, which was the driving force behind popular music in the first half of the 1900s. A cast of 13 singers perform lively songs written by Irish and Jewish musicians, performers, and theater artists. Performers: Ellen Reynolds, Barb Smith, Paul Motondo, Cindy Firing, Anita Kallen, Marianne Murphy Orland, Catherine Thomson, Sonia Oyola, Cory Goodrich, Carla Gordon, Beckie Menzie, and Patricia Salinski.

Producer: Anne Burnell

Director: Carla Gordon

Assistant Director: Director: Patricia Salinsk

Music Director: Beckie Menzie

Percussion: Irwin Berkwitz

Tickets

$45 VIP seats

$30 General Admission in advance

$40 General Admission at the door

Advance tickets available at chicagocabaret.org

Drinks available for purchase at Sanctuary

Broadway Soul

Memorable and empowering soul songs that transformed musical theater.

May 15, 2023 @7:30pm

The Black Ensemble Theater

4450 N. Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60640

The magic of uplifting and empowering songs that transformed musical theater. Join us for an evening filled with memorable and influential soul songs from Broadway musicals over the years, including selections from Color Purple,

Ain't Misbehavin', Smokey Joe's Café, Porgy and Bess, and more! Featuring: Arlene Armstrong, Anne Burnell, Evelyn M. Danner, T. Patrick Davis, LaShera Moore Ellis, Lynne Jordan, Ava Logan, Madeline Morgan, Greta Pope, David Stephens, Joyce Denise Thomas, and Gabriel Valentino.

Producer: Marty Balogh

Director: Wydetta Carter

Music Director: Mark Burnell

Stage Manager: Rebecca Prescott

Bass: Chuck Webb

Tickets

$45 VIP seats

$30 General Admission in advance

$40 General Admission at the door

Advance tickets available at chicagocabaret.org

Street parking is recommended

100 Years of Disney

The Only Limit is Your Imagination

July 10, 2023 @7:30pm

The Sanctuary at Epiphany Center for the Arts

201 S Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607

Join us for an exciting evening of music from Disney musicals - when nine accomplished cabaret performers capture the magic and excitement of songs that are uniquely Disney. For a century, Disney has taken us on The Hero's Journey over and over again - with boundless creativity, quality storytelling, gorgeous animation, and wonderful music - that make us believe dreams really do come true. Featuring: Emily (Emma) Cox, Victoria Gordon, Jace McCloy, Michael Joseph Mitchell, Neely M Benn, Scott Gryder, Ken Baker, Lou Ella Rose, and Emily Buckner.

Producer: Laura Freeman

Director: Hilary Feldman

Assistant Director: Cathy Glickman

Music Director: Philip Seward

Tickets

$45 VIP seats

$30 General Admission in advance

$40 General Admission at the door

Advance tickets available at chicagocabaret.org

Drinks available for purchase at Sanctuary




Gracie Lee Brown Records Live Album Of Thomas Hodges Original Music At Dont Tell Mama Photo
Gracie Lee Brown Records Live Album Of Thomas Hodges Original Music At Don't Tell Mama
After over a decade of collaboration, Gracie Lee Brown and Thomas Hodges are recording a Live Album of their show 'Say Goodnight, Gracie' at Don't Tell Mama in New York City. Gracie explores the great loves of her life while singing a heartbreaking setlist of original songs by Thomas Hodges.
Britt Mack to Join Jelani Remy for LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS at Chelsea Table + Stage Photo
Britt Mack to Join Jelani Remy for LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS at Chelsea Table + Stage
Broadway actress Britt Mack, hot off her run as ‘Anna of Cleaves’ in smash hit SIX, will join the Broadway Talk Show  Live with Rye & Friends as the surprise special guest at its show next Sunday, March 12 at 7:00pm at Chelsea Table + Stage.
Jim Caruso and Matt Baker Will Begin Bemelmans Residency Photo
Jim Caruso and Matt Baker Will Begin Bemelmans Residency
JIM CARUSO & MATT BAKER  BEGIN RUN AT BEMELMANS BAR AT THE CARLYLE HOTEL SUNDAYS IN MARCH, APRIL, MAY & JUNE
Amanda McBroom and Ann Hampton Callaway Are Sisters Of Song Photo
Amanda McBroom and Ann Hampton Callaway Are Sisters Of Song
The good news is there are more to come with 7 PM shows Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4, with a streaming hook-up on Saturday’s show so you can see this magic from the comfort of your own home.

More Hot Stories For You


Britt Mack to Join Jelani Remy for LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS at Chelsea Table + StageBritt Mack to Join Jelani Remy for LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS at Chelsea Table + Stage
March 3, 2023

Broadway actress Britt Mack, hot off her run as ‘Anna of Cleaves’ in smash hit SIX, will join the Broadway Talk Show  Live with Rye & Friends as the surprise special guest at its show next Sunday, March 12 at 7:00pm at Chelsea Table + Stage.
John Hill and Danny Visconti to Present HAIR AND TEETH at The Green Room 42 This MonthJohn Hill and Danny Visconti to Present HAIR AND TEETH at The Green Room 42 This Month
March 2, 2023

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present John Hill and Danny Visconti in two performances of their new show “Hair and Teeth” on Friday, March 10 and Wednesday, March 15, both at 9:30 PM.
Photos: Amanda Green Celebrates February At BirdlandPhotos: Amanda Green Celebrates February At Birdland
March 2, 2023

See photos of Birdland favorite, two-time Tony-nominated and Grammy-nominated songwriter and performer Amanda Green and her Amazing Friends, performing an evening of her hilarious and moving songs.
Billy Recce to Perform at Chelsea Table + Stage Featuring JJ Nieman, Henry Platt & MoreBilly Recce to Perform at Chelsea Table + Stage Featuring JJ Nieman, Henry Platt & More
March 1, 2023

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present Billboard-charting and two-time MAC Award-winning songwriter Billy Recce on Monday, March 31 at 7:00 PM.
TAKE3: The Genre Smashing Trio Where Bach and Bieber Collide to Perform at 54 Below This MonthTAKE3: The Genre Smashing Trio Where Bach and Bieber Collide to Perform at 54 Below This Month
March 1, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present TAKE3: The Genre Smashing Trio Where Bach and Bieber Collide. Celebrate with Los Angeles based, Juilliard trained, genre smashing trio, TAKE3 at 54 Below during their 9 month “On the Road Again” tour.
share