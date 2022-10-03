Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MOY-BORGEN & BOURNE'S OFFICE PARTY - HALLOWEEN PARTY Announced At Don't Tell Mama

Watch them, your party planning committee, as they curate an awesome party for you - and this one is a Halloween party!

Oct. 03, 2022  
MOY-BORGEN & BOURNE'S OFFICE PARTY - HALLOWEEN PARTY Announced At Don't Tell Mama

Two time MAC Award Nominees for Duo/Group Cheo Bourne and Lena Moy-Borgen are back with more cake! Moy-Borgen & Bourne's Office Party is coming to Don't Tell Mama on October 27th and 28th at 7pm.

Watch them, your party planning committee, as they curate an awesome party for you - and this one is a Halloween party! Come in costume for $5 off your cover. Ben Freeman and Rian Keating join in the fun on October 27th and Aaron Wilson and John Burns come to play on October 28th ! Richard Lowenberg music directs. Expect jokes, trivia, songs and free cake (maybe)!

Lena Moy-Borgen is a New York City based performer, writer, and drama teacher. She has appeared onstage and off at Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Signature Theatre Company, The Public Theatre, PS 122, the Paper Mill Playhouse, the Bushwick Starr, and more! She was one of the Top 5 contestants in Mama's Next Big Act competition (2016) at Don't Tell Mama's, as well as the full time host of the competition in 2019. She is a 3 time MAC award nominee (2019 and 2020). Her cabaret shows include Glam Girl in a Grunge World, LenaLenaLena: The Holiday Show, The Awards Show, and The Super Pregnant Show. She is the Executive Director of Play On! Studios, a theater and music enrichment studio on the Upper West Side (playonstudios.com). See more at lenamoyborgen.com

Cheo Bourne is an actor, singer and cabaret artist who toured for 3 years nationally and internationally with the famed singing group The Platters as well as performing his own cabaret works and theater in and around New York City, where he lives. Cheo's cabaret works include Moy-Borgen and Bourne's Office Party, Touche, HELLO, Never Far From Home, You and I, Journey Home and Get Ready. He was first runner up in Mama's Next Big Act competition 2016 at Don't Tell Mama's. Cheo's regional theater credits include Shine! and The Water Dream (New York Musical Theater Festival, NYMF); The Battles (The Gym at Judson); Xanadu, Jerry Springer - The Opera (SpeakEasy Stage Company); Passing Strange, Hot Mikado, Cabaret (New Repertory Theater); Of Mice and Men, Animal Farm (New Rep On Tour); Harriet Jacobs (Underground Railway Theater); HONK! (Wheelock Family Theatre, Best Actor IRNE and Broadway World Award nominations); The Comedy of Errors (Commonwealth Shakespeare Co.)


