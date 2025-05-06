MOVIE MUSICAL MASHUPS to be Presented at 54 Below in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join us for an evening featuring performers from Broadway (Adi Roy, Cole Thompson, Charlie Webb) and beyond (singers from Boston Conservatory, Pace University, and more) singing one of a kind mashups of songs from your favorite hit movie musicals that you've seen both on stage and screen. Think of songs like "Last Midnight" mashed with "The Winner Takes It All" or "No Good Deed" mashed with "Monster"! Take a musical journey with us down memory lane as we discover the common factors that pair the pieces together while revisiting some of our favorite shows - with trivia and prizes! The winners who guess the most common factors will receive an exclusive prize! Produced by Ayden Weinstein, with music direction by Jorden Amir this is sure to be a night of non stop entertainment!

Movie Musical Mashups plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 25th, 2025 at 9:30 PM. Cover charges are $40 (includes $5 in fees) - $84 (includes $9 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at https://54below.org/events/movie-musical-mashups/

CAST:

Senzel Ahmady (Disney's Aladdin national tour); Delaney Brown (Jagged Little Pill national tour, Rutka: A New Musical at Cincinnati Playhouse); Bridgette Caroline (University of North Carolina School of the Arts); Brevan Collins (Boston Conservatory at Berklee Alumni); Brielle Diaz Withers (Boston Conservatory at Berklee); Tori Gill (Jimmy Awards nominee 2024); Halle Just (Songwriter); Liesie Kelly (Jagged Little Pill national tour); Naomi Lawley (Syracuse University); Lauren A. Marchand (Jimmy Awards Winner 2023); Mikey Mousaw (Berklee College of Music); Sammi O'Connor (Pace University); Tommy Pegan (Elon University Alumni); Adi Roy (Disney's Aladdin, Jagged Little Pill); Shea Suffoletta (Kent State University); Cole Thompson (Into the Woods, White Rose Off-Broadway); Charlie Webb (The Notebook, Parade); Ayden Weinstein (Rutka: A New Musical at Cincinnati Playhouse, Jimmy Awards semi-finalist 2023); Kov Zelonky (Rutka: A New Musical at Cincinnati Playhouse, Billy Elliot national tour).

BAND: Jorden Amir (Piano, Music Director, Arranger); Jayla McLennan (Arranger); Joseph Thor (Guitar); Lindsay Rosenberg (Bass); Tim Schneider (Drums)

Comments