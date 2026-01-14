MOIPEI ♥♥♥ NYC Returns to 54 Below in February

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

54 Below will present an encore performance of MOIPEI ♥♥♥ NYC on February 27, 2026 at 7pm. This concert was originally performed at 54 Below on September 23, 2025. Although the room was at capacity, many fans were unable to attend as they had Rosh Hashanah celebrations scheduled and asked if we could repeat the performance

Ever since their NYC debut at the Mabel Mercer Cabaret Convention in 2021, the name MOIPEI has become synonymous with quality concerts, heavenly vocals and authentic performances. Their performances brings continual praise in many venues in NYC as well as the Kennedy Center, Opera Houses, Symphonies and PACs across the country. Mary, Maggy, and Marta Moipei from Nairobi, Kenya, sing an eclectic mix of styles of music from Broadway and Beyond. They were presented the Julie Wilson Award and Iris Williams grant by the Mabel Mercer Foundation for their excellence in presenting fresh exciting arrangements of the American Songbook.

This lively concert runs the gamut of Broadway, pop, spirituals, swing, and their unique fresh arrangements of the most famous and loved songs of the American Songbook and even a revelatory presentation of some Kenyan folk songs. The concert includes favorite songs: NYC Medley, The Wind Beneath My Wings, Take Me Back to Manhattan, In The Mood, Imagine, Jambo Bwana, Sunday, Sing for Your Supper, Hit The Road Jack, NY State of Mind and an original song in collaboration with Canadian songwriter Philip D. Stern. The studio recording of their original songs can be hear on Spotify.

Mary, Maggy and Marta have been singing since a very young age in Kenya. Their arrival in NY a few years ago was met with high praise from critics, fellow performers, musicians and most importantly, audiences – and the audiences and accolades keep growing.

Lon Hoyt was music director/conductor on Broadway for Hairspray, The Rocky Horror Show, Street Corner Symphony, and Footloose. Off-Broadway Forever Plaid, Song of Singapore, A Backer’s Audition, Hit the Lights, and The Diva is Dismissed. Currently MD for Shaun Cassidy’s Concert Tour and The Line Up with Susie Mosher. Michael Kuennen on bass has played with many symphonies and has graced the pits of many Broadway shows. Perry Cavari, drummer, has played for over 15 Broadway shows and several movies and is in demand by many top concert artists. The concert is written and directed by Matthew Inge (A Chorus Line).

MOIPEI ♥♥♥ NYC plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 27, 2026 at 7pm. Tickets start at Side View $51.50 (including $6.50 fees), Bar Seating $57.00 (including $7.00 fees) Main $62.50 (including $7.50 fees) Second Row Ringside, Ringside and Premium Seating $106.50 (including $11.50 fees) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Livestream tickets are available for $29 (includes $4 in Fees). Tickets and information are available at 54Below.org/MOIPEI and 54Below.org/MOIPEILIVE. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Mary, Maggy and Marta Moipei are identical triplets from Nairobi, Kenya and currently reside in the U.S. Moipei made their NYC debut at the 2021 Cabaret Convention which resulted in the Foundation presenting them with the prestigious Julie Wilson Award. They were voted Best Vocal Group in the 2023 Broadway World Cabaret Awards. MOIPEI arranges their unique vocals for all the songs they sing. In 2025 they were awarded a grant in honor of the great singer Iris Williams OBE.

At the age of 12, they were appointed Kenya’s first ever UNICEF Child Ambassadors. Through their musical talents they championed girl child empowerment, education, and alternative rites of passage. The sisters have performed sold-out concerts internationally, presenting an eclectic mix of their own arrangements of the American Songbook repertoire, Broadway tunes, jazz hits, sacred pieces, and Kenyan folk songs.

Other highlights: The Kennedy Center “River Run Festival” and The U.S. State Dept. “International Symposium of Gender Equality” at the Kennedy Center, performances with the Indianapolis Symphony, The San Antonio Symphony, The Alamo City Opera Company, The Amarillo Opera Company, and tours of South Korea and British Columbia. Other venues include Birdland Jazz, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Sony Hall, the Kaufman Center and many performing arts centers throughout the country, as well as singing the national anthem at the Spurs vs. Clippers - Playoff game 4. They were recognized by Kenya’s President for their contribution to the music industry and the nation.