MAC Award Winner Justin Dylan Nastro Returns To Don't Tell Mama In THE MAGIC OF ME

2024 MAC Award winner Justin Dylan Nastro will perform his cabaret act "The Magic of Me" at Don't Tell Mama one final time this season, as a special encore performance on June 15th at 5pm.

What is more magical than making those around you smile? Join Justin at Don't Tell Mama for this touching and funny show, sure to make you smile wide, and leave with a happy heart.

Read BroadwayWorld's review of the show's 2023 run here!

Details:

Don't Tell Mama

343 West 46th Street, NYC

$25 cover ($15 for MAC Members)

$20 Minimum (Must include 2 drinks)

Food Menu available

*CASH ONLY*

Justin, winner of the 2024 MAC award for Male Vocalist, is an actor and cabaret performer, born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. While he was the Master of Ceremonies of The Cranky Cabaret, he fell in love with the artform and dove into the cabaret community. He was a top 5 finalist in the MAC-award winning competition, Mama's Next Big Act. You can usually find him singing by the piano at The Players, his second home.

Directed by Lennie Watts

Music Director: Steven Ray Watkins

Poster Design: Frank Dain

