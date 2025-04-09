13th Annual NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS is Coming to Joe's Pub in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 13th annual “Night of a Thousand Judys” – the Pride concert to benefit The Ali Forney Center written and hosted by Justin Elizabeth Sayre – will be performed at Joe’s Pub on Monday, June 2. The performance is at 7:00 PM, with a VIP post-show reception to follow. The Ali Forney Center is the nation’s largest agency dedicated to helping LGBTQ homeless youth.

“Night of a Thousand Judys” will honor the iconic Judy Garland with songs from her legendary career as movie star, recording artist and stage performer. The show is directed by Peter James Cook and choreographed by Jason Wise, featuring Drew Wutke as the event’s music director. “Night of a Thousand Judys” is produced by Dan Fortune and Adam J. Rosen, with Dan Fortune serving as executive producer. The event features artwork illustrated Patricia Bolaños with poster design by Daniel Nolen. Special guest performers will be announced soon.

Sayre comments, “We are under attack. Every day, the LGBTQ+ community is the target of this bully regime’s sick denial of our very personhood. All the strides that we’ve made in the almost sixty years since Stonewall are slowly being chipped away. So what can we do in the face of so much hate? We can do what we have always done: Be defiantly brave and celebrate all that makes us special. At this time, a celebration of the heroic spirit of Judy Garland is more important, and supporting places like The Ali Forney Center, which supports homeless LGBTQ+ kids. As hospitals, even in New York, start denying them gender affirming care, as the federal government starts denying their gender identity, we as a community have to come together and show these fascists just how out, proud, and powerful we can be. Judy did this over and over. When people counted her out, she’d make another comeback, showing up bigger and brighter than ever. It’s time for a comeback for our power, our defiance, and our strength. But don’t call it a comeback. We’ve been here all the time, and we’re not going anywhere.”

In previous years, the concert event has featured the musical talents of downtown stars Cole Escola and Bridget Everett; TV and theater stars Alan Cummingand Nathan Lee Graham; R&B legends Martha Wash and Sarah Dash; jazz vocalists Madeleine Peyroux and Jane Monheit; singer/songwriters Nellie McKay and Erin McKeown; Broadway divas Liz Callaway and Tonya Pinkins; leading men Howard McGillin and Daniel Reichard; nightlife fixturesMaude Maggart and Karen Akers; and New York personalities Michael Musto and Austin Scarlett, among many others.

The Ali Forney Center is the largest provider protecting LGBTQ+ homeless from the harms of homelessness. Through its 24/7 Drop-In Center, “Ali’s Place,” and a network of 13 emergency and transitional housing sites, the Ali Forney Center serves over 2,200 LGBTQ+ young people. As a leader in this space, the Ali Forney Center supports organizations to utilize their expertise to replicate their model of success across the country and around the world.

