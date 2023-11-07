Review: Justin Dylan Nastro Brings His Own Brand of Magic to Don't Tell Mama with THE MAGIC OF ME

This dapper performer delights audience with his quintessential "this is who I am" cabaret.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

Justin Dylan Nastro wove his own kind of magic at Don’t Tell Mama on Saturday night with an eclectic mix of songs from standards to musicals (old and new) to pop hits of the 90s!

While the artwork for the show made some tourists sitting next to this reviewer think that Justin was actually a magician and that they were going to see a night of magic tricks, the show was magic in its own special way!

Nastro is a confident, charming, and entertaining performer with crooning sensibilities, who has worked with one of the most sought-after cabaret directors in the biz, Lennie Watts, and musical director Steven Ray Watkins to put together a night of music close to his heart, giving us a glimpse of who he is as an artist.

First night jitters were quickly overcome as Nastro playfully pulled a ‘kerchief out of his sleeve and alluded to the magic we were about to witness:  the magic of song and storytelling!

Nastro shared stories of his youth through to manhood, paired with songs ranging from “Let’s Go Fly a Kite” from Mary Poppins to an entertaining “Booze Medley.” While a dapper showman, it was the somber, heart-wrenching performance of “Guess I’ll Hang My Tears Out to Dry” which impressed this reviewer. Sometimes less is more, and in this case, it was wonderful to see Nastro reveal his vulnerability. It is often in these moments that magic happens.

That being said, magic also happens with creative mash-ups! Think Backstreet Boys meets the Ratpack, with an entrée serving of Cole Porter and a side of Britney Spears, plus back-up vocals by MD Steven Ray Watkins, and you have what they called the "50/90 Mash-up" delivered with panache by Nastro – one might say, it was an abracadabra moment!

If you want to experience this genius mash-up and other delightful tunes for yourself, there are three more performances of THE MAGIC OF ME at Don’t Tell Mama on November 10 at 7pm, November 12 at 3pm and November 18 at 5pm. You may not see magic tricks at this show, but you will get to know more about Nastro and his magic singing and storytelling abilities.

To see Justin Dylan Nastro in THE MAGIC OF ME book Click Here

More on the artist HERE




