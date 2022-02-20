Lorna Dallas to Stage Solo Cabaret Show GLAMOROUS NIGHTS AND RAINY DAYS to Crazy Coqs

Lorna Dallas of cabaret fame brings her latest musical foray, Glamorous Nights and Rainy Days, to Crazy Coqs. Dallas recently received in a New York Backstage Bistro award for her "Continued Consummate Artistry. " The show, conceived with her two main collaborators, is directed by Barry Kleinbort and musical directed by Christopher Denny.

In the production, Dallas again offers a venturesome programme featuring sublime standards and surprising rarities by composers as diverse as Michel Legrand, Harold Arlen, Jerry Herman and Ivor Novello. The show is set to play at Crazy Coqs, Live at Zedel, 20 Sherwood Street, London W1F 7ED on Sunday, 3 April and Tuesday 5 April at 7pm. Tickets are £25.00 and can be purchased here or by calling 020 7734 4888.





Dallas will also be premiering two songs, one intended for an un-produced musical about

P.T. Barnum and the other, a special commission for her by Amanda McBroom and Ann Hampton Callaway. And, as further indication of her artistry, she will scale the dizzying heights of the complete "Here's That Rainy Day," written over 60 years ago for Dolores Gray and never before performed in the U.K in its entirety. The evening will also mark the launch of her new CD, Rainbows, with 4 bonus tracks. It will be released on Stage Door Records.



Lorna was born in Carrier Mills, Illinois. At 17 she won Talentsville USA, a nationwide talent contest sponsored by Coca Cola, culminating in finals in New York. She chose instead to go to Indiana University to study for a degree in music before joining the Metropolitan Opera National Company. She went on the road for a year all over the United States and Canada. However, her love for Musical Theatre totally overwhelmed that of her love for opera...and a very happy career in musicals has followed.



She arrived in London in 1971 to star as Magnolia in SHOW BOAT with Dame Cleo Laine at the Adelphi Theatre - the show was such a smash-hit that it ran for a then-record 2 years and 3 months. The production was recorded and presented on the Tony Awards as the best International production of that season.



Lorna fell in love with London, staying in the UK to star in many musicals (SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM, HELLO DOLLY! (with Danny La Rue), and THE KING AND I among them), the European prtemiere of CLOSER THAN EVERE, SEVEN DEADLY SINS in Monaco's Princes Grace Theatre, concerts in all the major London venues (Barbican, Royal Festival Hall, Royal Albert Hall, Palladium, Theatre Royal Drury Lane) and worldwide with the major symphony orchestras with conductors Skitch Henderson and Don Pippin (Carnegie Hall, New York Town Hall, Brisbane Cultural Center, Napa Valley Opera House), extensive television appearances including The Royal Variety Performance and her own highly rated BBC series, MY SERENADE and Lorna Dallas. . .MY MUSICAL WORLD, appearing alongside the 77-piece BBC Radio Orchestra and special guests each week.



She also starred in films including the highly acclaimed UNITED 93 and was honoured to present the film at the White House for President Bush. Her poignant recordings as part of the Oral History of the 9/11 event can be heard at the United 93 Memorial Site in Shanksville.



Her extensive charity appearances for the Army Benevolent Fund and the Not Forgotten Association are legendary and recently she compered and starred in a special presentation at Buckingham Palace for the Royal Family. She has also starred in countless Gala concerts to benefit various charitable organizations.



Her CD, THE GIRL I KNEW, celebrating the music of Novello & Kern, was named BBC Album of the Year. She won rave reviews for her one woman shows at Jermyn Street Theatre, a theatre dear to her heart. Her cabaret performances in New York (The Algonquin and the Firebird) also won rave reviews...and, in fact, on both sides of the Pond. London has remained her home since 1971...and that love affair has no end in sight!



Photo Credits: Kevin Alvey