Lizz Winstead And Morgan Murphy Headline Dirty Dancing Riff Party

Dirty Dancing is one of the most iconic movies ever made, just happens to have a non-judgmental plotline about abortion access, AND IT WAS MADE IN THE 1980s! The only thing that can make it better is watching it with these A-list comics for a hilarious night of fun and raising awareness around the state of reproductive rights in 2021.

Comedians GUY BRANUM (Pop Rocket podcast, "Chelsea Lately," "Talk Show The Game Show"); HELEN HONG (NPR's "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!", "The Unicorn," "Old Korean Dad Stories" on YouTube); Morgan Murphy ("2 Broke Girls," "Roseanne," "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon"), and LIZZ WINSTEAD (Abortion Access Front founder and co-creator of "The Daily Show") are teaming up to benefit Abortion Access Front (AAF), the world's first not-safe-for-work rapid response abortion rights advocacy nonprofit.

Abortion Access Front has been in the news of late for its work exposing and tying anti-abortion extremists to the January 6 insurrection in Washington DC, but what it's really known for is creating events and campaigns that mix pop culture, humor and activism to raise awareness around the assault on abortion rights in America.

With the Dirty Dancing Riff-A-Thon, AAF's one-of-a kind screening promises a hilarious evening, bringing humor to all the classic scenes viewers have memorized and can quote on cue!

On why she is participating in the event, comedian HELEN HONG says,

"Dirty Dancing should be required viewing for every adolescent for two reasons: 1) Patrick Swayze's physics-defying pelvic thrusts, and 2) it shows what really happens when safe and legal abortion is not available. That part is not a drill! It has happened and will happen again if our reproductive rights are threatened."

And in keeping with a classic Abortion Access Front event, the evening will have an activism component. AAF will host a post-show talkback with Renee Chelian, an abortion provider in Michigan, who will share her story of having an illegal abortion, right around the time Dirty Dancing was set. Ms. Chelian will also talk about the current state of reproductive rights in our country and give the audience ways to fight back.

All proceeds benefit AAF and its programs that support independent abortion clinics nationwide.

The show will be streaming on CROWDCAST on March 25, 8 p.m. ET. Registration and more info for this event can be found at www.aafront.org/Dd. Admission is just $5, but attendees who donate more will get exclusive digital or physical screener kits, including a paper doll set of verified AAF mascot Eunice the Non-Binary Uterus, so they can act out Baby and Johnny's famous dance sequences in their own living rooms.