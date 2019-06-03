Liz Callaway, Andrea McArdle and More Set for 54 Below This Month

This Month, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com/Feinsteins or call (646) 476-3551.

ROCK OF AGES REUNION CONCERT, JUNE 3 AT 7:00PM & 9:30PM:

Cum on Feel The Noize! 10 years after opening on Broadway, cast members from the Broadway production of Rock of Ages, as well as alumni from the Las Vegas production, national tour, and the 10th Anniversary Off-Broadway Revival, will reunite on the stage of Feinstein's/54 Below for one night only. Come join dozens of past cast members as they rock out to some of the greatest rock songs of all time including: "Hit Me With Your Best Shot," "We're Not Gonna Take It," "I Wanna Rock," and of course, "Don't Stop Believing." Re-experience the music from the hit show that ran on Broadway for 6 years and was nominated for 5 Tony Awards including Best Musical. It'll be Nothin' But a Good Time!

Featuring: Tessa Alves (Broadway), Amber Ardolino (Las Vegas), Jake Boyd (Broadway), Joey Calveri (Original Broadway Cast), C.J. Eldred (Off-Broadway Revival), Jacob Haren (Las Vegas), Sean Jenness (National Tour), Danny Mchugh (National Tour), Ralph Meitzler (Broadway Cast), Michael Minarik (Original Broadway Cast), Lauren Molina (Original Broadway Cast), Justin Mortelliti (Las Vegas), Shannon Mullen (National Tour), Christie Schwartzman (National Tour), Dominique Scott (National Tour), Kirsten Scott (Off-Broadway Revival), Carrie St. Louis (Broadway), Sarrah Strimel (Broadway), Bret Tuomi (Broadway Cast), Travis Walker (National Tour), and Tad Wilson (Original Broadway Cast)

Cast is subject to change.

Music Directed by Henry Aronson (original Rock of Ages music director)

Produced by Shoshana Feinstein

$45-$65 cover charge. $70-$85 VIP seating. $90-$105 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Chita Rivera, JUNE 4 AT 7:00PM:

Back by popular demand after her sold out Feinstein's/54 Below engagement! The one and only Chita Rivera returns with her unique solo concert event. The incomparable Broadway legend and two-time Tony Award® winner will recreate signature moments from her illustrious career including numbers from West Side Story, Sweet Charity, Chicago, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Bye, Bye, Birdie, The Rink, and The Visit. In addition to a special tribute to her dear friends John Kander & Fred Ebb, the timeless music of Leonard Bernstein, Charles Strouse, Jerry Herman, and Stephen Sondheim will also be featured, accompanied by her long-time trio.

$95-$105 cover charge. $130 VIP seating. $160-$165 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! THE BATTLE, NOT THE WAR, COMMEMORATING STONEWALL'S 50TH ANNIVERSARY, JUNE 4 AT 9:30PM:

Join us this Pride month and commemorate the Stonewall Riots' 50th Anniversary by delving into what came before! The Battle, Not the War by emerging composer/lyricist Zachary Catron tells the forgotten story of gay men and women in the U.S. Army during World War II. In this concert production at Feinstein's/54 Below, experience the comedy of wartime drag and the tragedy of forbidden love through a brand new voice in musical theatre.

Featuring rising artists: Patrick Clark, Michael David Axtell, Nicole Fragala, Julia Meadows, Jarahn Cosby, Jordan Stam, Ellis Gage, and KC Comeaux (subject to change).

This concert is directed by India Marie Paul (Asolo Repertory Theatre) and conducted by Michael Repper (Music Director of the New York Youth Symphony), featuring Matthew Jaimes (French horn) and Dominic LaMorte (electric/acoustic bass).

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Cristina Fontanelli: A TREE GROWS IN BROOKLYN, JUNE 6 AT 7:00PM:

Award-winning Singer/PBS-TV host Cristina Fontanelli returns to Feinsteins/54 Below in A Tree Grows in Brooklyn. This Feinstein's regular, Boston Pops soloist, and PBS-TV host for Andrea Bocelli, Michael Buble, and Il Volo returns after her debut show Love, Italian Style, with a brand new show! Come experience a Broadway and international journey through song, by a "girl" from Brooklyn who, because of her voice, has traveled the world, sung for Presidents, and performed everywhere from the Kennedy Center to Carnegie Hall. Cristina Fontanelli will show you just what a "Vocal genius" (NY Sun) from Brooklyn can do!

$45-$55 cover charge. $65 VIP seating. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lawrence Dandridge: A CABARET FOR MOMS, JUNE 6 AT 9:30PM:

Lawrence Dandridge (Sister Act 2nd National Tour, award winning playwright) is thrilled to make his Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut in Mama's Boy: A Cabaret for Moms. This one night only musical event will feature songs from Broadway favorites like Kinky Boots, Spring Awakening, Footloose, and more. Mama's Boy takes us on a journey through Dandridge's experiences with his own mother relayed through monologues, short stories, and song, all wrapped together in a heartwarming tribute to all mothers alike. If you want to treat your mother to a night she'll never forget, you don't want to miss this.

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Maurice Hines AND THE DIVA JAZZ ORCHESTRA: TAPPIN' THRU LIFE, JUNE 7 & 8 AT 7:00PM:

Maurice Hines, best known for Eubie!, Uptown....It's Hot!, and Hot Feet, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below in Tappin' Thru Life with the internationally acclaimed All Female Jazz Orchestra DIVA. Along with tappers John Manzari and Leo Manzari, he pays tribute to his brother Gregory and their lives in show business, from TV to film, Broadway, Vegas, and beyond. Featuring songs like "Luck Be A Lady," "Smile," and "Come Fly with Me," Tappin' Thru Life celebrates the performers that inspire Hines, from Frank Sinatra to Lena Horne.

Join us in this celebration of song and dance and tap your troubles away for the night!

$45-$65 cover charge. $95-$105 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Amanda Jane Cooper, FEAT. Jessica Vosk AND Emily Koch!, JUNE 7 AT 9:30PM

Somewhere Over The Rainbow

Amanda Jane Cooper is tickled pink to make her Feinstein's/54 Below debut, having just starred as Glinda in Wicked on Broadway - and as the show's 15th Anniversary Glinda, joining Kristin Chenoweth on NBC's "A Very Wicked Halloween." You've seen her as quirky characters on Disney's "Jessie," ABC's "Selfie," Glee," "Bones," and more.

In a night of story and song, you'll get to know Cooper's heart and humor, and hear everything from musical theatre and pop to folk and R&B and maybe even an original or two. Discovering the wonder of what's way up high, somewhere over the rainbow. Taking her final bow at the Gershwin on December 9th, 2018 exactly three years after making her re-debut on tour, she is now one of Wicked's longest running Glindas.

Amanda will be joined by special guests Jessica Vosk (Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof) and Emily Koch (Wicked, Waitress)!

Music Director: Dan Micciche (Wicked)

$40-$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

6TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS TRIVIA NIGHT WITH Laura Heywood, JUNE 7 AT 11:30PM

The Tony Awards are more than just a night; they're Broadway's biggest event! Kick-off your Tonys weekend with laughs, drinks, and prizes at Feinstein's/54 Below for Broadway Trivia Night: 6th Annual Tony Awards Edition.

Hosted by Laura Heywood (@BroadwayGirlNYC), the evening will feature trivia, games, music, and special guests. What better way to kick off Broadway's defining weekend than by celebrating the music, performers, and artists that will grace the stage at Radio City Music Hall?

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! SECRETS BY NOAH MEAUX & DANIEL RUFFING, JUNE 8 AT 9:30PM:

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for a spectacular evening featuring the songs of Secrets: A Spy Musical. In an unforgettable celebration of Noah Meaux and Daniel Ruffing's hypnotic musical, experience "Fly," "Alone," "Rise," "The Friendzone," "Free," "Meadow With The Tree," like never before! Featuring an all-star cast, this concert is produced and directed by Noah Meaux and Daniel Ruffing.

Starring: Noah Meaux, Daniel Ruffing, Maegan Bellassai, Terrence Berry, Bryan Douglas, Sarah Farris, Rachel Maria Inés, Cody Ingram, Amanda Lund, Grace Oddo, Julia Salatti, Olivia Sharp, and Emily Szillat.

Book and Lyrics by: Noah Meaux

Music by: Daniel Ruffing

Directed by: Jack-Anthony Ina and Noah Meaux

$25-$35 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW WORKS FROM NEW JERSEY BY GONZALO VALENCIA, MICHAEL CAMPBELL, AND David Maglione, JUNE 10 AT 9:30PM

New Works from New Jersey features music and lyrics from two brand new musicals, penned by New Jersey based writers. Goblins and Gates (Gonzalo Valencia and Michael Campbell) tells a story of the importance of friendship and family in and out of a pen and paper role playing game. The Only Way Out (David Maglione) is a tale of survival, injustice, and ultimately, freedom, set in 1960's England. This night of diverse subject matter and melodies will be sung by Broadway performers, as well as fierce talent from just west of Manhattan. New Works from New Jersey highlights the thrilling process of building a musical from the ground up.

Directed by Max Friedman (Be More Chill, Broadway)

Music Directed by Barry Spatz

Cast: Eryn LeCroy (Currently in Phantom of the Opera, Broadway), Dan Macke (Currently in Dear Evan Hansen, Broadway), Mark Hardy (Previously in Titanic and Les Misérables, Broadway), Gabe Belyeu (Previously in Jesus Christ Superstar and Oliver!, Broadway National Tours), Daniel Yearwood (Previously in Once On This Island, Broadway), Spencer Kiely, Liz Gurland, Julie Galorenzo, Juliana Chimenti, Alex Carr, Christopher Frazier, and Anna Langlois.

Musicians: Barry Spatz: Piano/Conductor, Michael Carleo: Guitars, John Moroney: Basses, Jonathan Ward: Percussion, Noelle Rueschman: Reeds, Gabe Valle: Violin, and Kristina A'Vali: Cello

Orchestrations and Arrangements:

Jeff Little & David Maglione (The Only Way Out)

Barry Spatz & Gonzalo Valencia (Goblins and Gates)

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Jackie Evancho, JUNE 11 AT 7:00PM

With her new album The Debut and world tour, multi-platinum recording artist Jackie Evancho will match her extraordinary voice with one of the most exciting reemerging genres in popular music today - the New American Songbook - inspired by the great tradition of Broadway musicals.

This reemerging genre is adding a remarkable new chapter and repertoire to Jackie's show, with a selection of songs from breakthrough musicals like Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Waitress, Once, Spring Awakening, and hit films like The Greatest Showman and more.

Jackie's show, written and directed by acclaimed theatre and concert director Will Nunziata, will also feature gems and classic songs from her past repertoire that have come to win audiences over the years; classics such as "O Mio Babbino Caro," "Music of the Night," and "Pure Imagination" will create one of the most exciting and spellbinding evenings in the theater.

$50-$60 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MONICA LU & Nicholas Simpson, JUNE 11 AT 9:30PM

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below to hear operatic tenor Nicholas Simpson and pianist Monica Lu perform a classic cabaret with fabled and famed opera arias and the Great American Songbook. The night will feature songs such as "Ben Venga Amore," "My Romance," "The Way You Look Tonight," "La Vie En Rose," and more operatic arias and standards. It is sure to be a night you won't want to miss!

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Liz Callaway: SETS IN THE CITY, JUNE 12-15 AT 7:00PM

Hot on the heels of her hit solo show A Hymn to Her and her history-making duet with Christy Altomare of "Journey to the Past," Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a brand new show. Sets in the City is an eclectic grab-bag of old favorites and new songs, spanning genres from Broadway, film, and pop, including songs by Stephen Sondheim, Stephen Schwartz, Bacharach & David, Billy Joel, and Irving Berlin. Summer in the city can't be better than Liz Callaway!

In a career spanning four decades, Liz Callaway made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, received a Tony Award nomination for Baby, and won acclaim as Grizabella in Cats for five years. She won an Emmy Award for her children's show "Ready to Go." She also starred on Broadway in the original cast of Miss Saigon, The Three Musketeers, and The Look of Love. She has recorded numerous solo albums, including the recent The Essential Liz Callaway, and has toured the world as a major concert artist. She is also well-known as the singing voice of the title character of Anastasia, introducing the Academy Award-nominated song "Journey to the Past."

$50-$60 cover charge. $85 VIP seating. $95-$100 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Elisabeth Withers, JUNE 12 AT 9:30PM

Elisabeth Withers, Tony nominee for her role as Shug Avery in The Color Purple, makes her Feinstein's/54 Below and New York City solo concert debut. Recounting iconic and deciding moments from her budding career, Withers performs the songs that have defined her life on Broadway & shares stories of meeting those, like Oprah Winfrey, who have shaped her career. Selections include music from her new album Beautiful and show-stopping songs from Broadway's The Color Purple, along with many of her own personal favorites. Most comfortable on stage as both the character & herself, this beautiful artist artist steps into the solo spotlight to tell us a bit of her own fascinating journey to Broadway.

$30-$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Marissa Mulder: THE John Lennon AND Paul McCartney SONGBOOKS, AT 9:30PM

Marissa Mulder: I'll Follow The Sun

The John Lennon and Paul McCartney Songbooks

"Marissa Mulder is a natural; a rarity among cabaret singers. You never hear her struggling to tell a story or to make a point or to show off the range and beauty of her sparkling perfectly pitched soprano. Whatever she sings just seems to spill out of her without forethought or calculation. Always, the emotional truth of whatever she sings is right there in front of you. Even when she's telling someone else's story, she makes it hers." - Stephen Holden, The New York Times

Join award-winning songstress Marissa Mulder as she dives into the songbook of two of the most prolific and beloved songwriting duos of all time, John Lennon and Paul McCartney. Backed by her trio Jon Weber on piano, Ritt Henn on bass, and Mike Rosengarten on guitar, you will hear each song as you never have before. Ms. Mulder's cabaret show Tom...In his words, the songs of Tom Waits was called "Far and away the season's best cabaret show, everything the genre can be and almost never is" by the New York Times, and this new show will be no exception. You will hear old favorites and some lesser known gems, each song more relevant today than perhaps ever before.

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

DARWIN DEL FABRO, JUNE 14 AT 9:30PM

Darwin Del Fabro in New York!

Darwin Del Fabro, Brazilian star of stage and screen celebrates the debut of his third album, Darwin Del Fabro in NY. The evening will also include selections from his first two popular recordings, Darwin Del Fabro in Rio, and Be Careful, It's My Heart. Featuring music from Irving Berlin, traditional bossa novas, and the English versions of songs by Brazilian composer Antonio Carlos Jobim, this looks to be an exciting evening for fans of the American Songbook, samba, and jazz.

Special guests to be announced!

Directed and Produced by Tom Guthrie

$30-$40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

CRYSTAL CIMAGLIA, JUNE 14 AT 11:30PM

Ladies and gentlemen, let one of New York's leading female vocalists, Crystal Cimaglia, whisk you away on a journey featuring timeless music from the movies in her new show, Hollywood.

Enjoy a night filled with glamour and class with a selection of music from The Golden Age to today. Iconic songs from childhood classics such as "Over the Rainbow" and "Pure Imagination" to more modern hits such as Céline Dion's "My Heart Will Go On" and Adele's "Skyfall." This upbeat show backed by an incredible live band will have you singing along and tapping your toes!

Crystal Cimaglia is an international vocalist hailing from the suburbs of the Big Apple, Long Island. She has had the great privilege to tour the world performing for the likes of The Walt Disney Company, and several cruise lines worldwide. She is thrilled to be making her return to Feinstein's/54 Below on her 30th birthday!

https://www.crystalcimaglia.com/

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS!, JUNE 15 & 21 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of Broadway's Greatest Hit Songs of All Time!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at Feinstein's/54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! Broadway's Greatest Hit Songs of All Time will be a thrilling night that you won't forget...



Featuring a cast of Broadway and New York City stars!

$40-$60 cover charge. $75-$95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICALS FROM EMERGING ARTISTS FEATURING Gabi Carrubba, Ally Bonino, AND MORE, JUNE 15 AT 11:30PM

Join us for a sneak peek at four brand new musicals, with writers from the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program at NYU Tisch and actors from throughout New York. This show is your chance to be the first to see what's coming up next in the musical theater world in NYC! Featuring the works of an award-winning librettist, a NAMT grant recipient, an MIT graduate, performers from Broadway productions such as Dear Evan Hansen and more!

Featuring:

Gabi Carrubba (Dear Evan Hansen) and Ally Bonino

THE MUSICALS:

I Believe in Darcy Green by Martha-Emily Harvel & Kelsey Christine McConnell: This sci-fi romantic comedy uses time travel as a device to explore the human need for belief. The show follows Jack, a man with a growing dependency on alcohol, and Darcy, a woman who claims to be from the year 2077 with a broken time machine. Darcy says that the only people who can help her get back home are her grandparents, but her grandparents just happen to be Jack's ex-fiancé and best friend.

Heartbeat by Nathan Fosbinder & Molly Reisman: After her sister dies unexpectedly in a car accident, 17 year-old Mina Poleski begins hearing an ominous, otherworldly sound, and she can't get it out of her head. Mina goes on a journey to find what the sound wants, and along the way discovers her own connection to grief and guilt in the wake of impossible loss.

The Valley by Eric Fegan & Jamie Maletz: Four tourists believe they have signed up for a volunteer trip to help "repair damage caused by local elements" in Iceland. And, technically, that IS what they're doing. But definitely not in the way they expected. And the journey they get wrapped up in brings the very problems they were running away from to the surface. It's a road trip adventure set against a backdrop of mythical Iceland, with trolls, magic, incredible scenery, and uncomfortably small camper vans.

S.T.E.M. GRLZ! by Andi Lee Carter & Judy Yin: A team of femme S.T.E.M. majors at a technical college form an angsty girl rock band to smash the patriarchy with friendship.

Producer: Jamie Maletz

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

FEELING WICKED: THE MAGICAL SIDE OF THE AMERICAN SONGBOOK WITH Emily Skinner & MORE!, JUNE 16 AT 7:00PM & 9:30PM

Deborah Grace Winer presents The Classic American Songbook Series at Feinstein's/54 Below

The best of the classic American Songbook in four jewel-box revues created especially for a supper club setting, and featuring stellar talent from Broadway and beyond.

From Wicked to "Witchcraft," Broadway and the American Songbook love the mysterious, the magical, and the miraculous. Join us for a charmed journey through a neverland of beauty, beasts, wishes, and happily ever after. Featuring standards and legendary Broadway gems by Harold Arlen, Lerner and Loewe, Cy Coleman, Stephen Schwartz, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Disney classics, and more.

Written and hosted by Deborah Grace Winer

Stage Direction by Mark Waldrop

Arrangements by John Oddo

Music Direction and Piano by Mark Hummel

Dick Sarpola - Bass

Ray Marchica - Drums

Featuring: Jenn Gambatese, Sydney Harcourt, Matthew Scott, and Emily Skinner

$35-$60 cover charge. $75 VIP seating. $75-$95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Laura Osnes & Tony Yazbeck: AN EVENING OF GERSHWIN GREATS AND OTHER FAVORITES, JUNE 17, 23 & 24 AT 7:00PM

Laura Osnes and Tony Yazbeck: Things Are Looking Up

An Evening of Gershwin Greats and Other Favorites

Tony Award nominees Laura Osnes and Tony Yazbeck return to Feinstein's/54 Below after their sold-out debut duo act last October. Dazzling audiences with their undeniable chemistry in Manhattan Concert Productions' Crazy For You and The Scarlet Pimpernel, this duo could not wait to join forces again to create this intimate evening of song (and dance), featuring their mutual love of the music of George Gershwin, with additional highlights from their impressive respective careers.

The pair is delighted to be joined by Music Director and friend, Fred Lassen, on piano.

$70-$100 cover charge. $105-$125 VIP seating. $135-$155 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! BAYARD, JUNE 17 AT 9:30PM

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for an inspirational evening featuring the songs of Bayard: A New Musical! In an unforgettable celebration of the Allen and Gray's brand new musical that's already creating a buzz, experience the full score! Bayard: A New Musical explores the themes of friendship, identity, and inequality within the ranks of those fighting for freedom. The music of Bayard mixes jazz, pop, and contemporary musical theater sounds to create a score that is wholly original and unforgettable.

Featuring an all-star cast, this concert is produced and directed by show creators Richard Allen and Taran Gray.

$30-$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

PIFF THE MAGIC DRAGON, JUNE 18 AT 7:00PM

Star of NBC's "America's Got Talent" and Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Piff the Magic Dragon makes his Feinstein's/54 Below debut! Think "Larry David in a dragon suit performing jaw-dropping magic tricks," and you're on the right track. With over 100 million online views, sold out shows across the US and Canada and a residency at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas strip now extended throughout 2019, Piff the Magic Dragon has proved he's here to stay. He will be joined by his trusty sidekick Mr. Piffles, The World's Only Magic Performing Chihuahua™. Piff's mythical mixture of wizardry, wit, and sarcasm ignites a one-of-a-kind comedy magic show you have to see to believe!

$40-$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

VOCALLY ALIGNED: SPEAKEASY: MUSIC FROM THE PROHIBITION AND THE GREAT DEPRESSION, JUNE 18 AT 9:30PM

Vocally Aligned makes their Feinstein's/54 Below debut with Speakeasy: Music from the Prohibition and The Great Depression. Featuring songs like "Just a Gigolo," "Ain't We Got Fun," and "Hard Hearted Hannah," Vocally Aligned will help you rediscover why these songs are classic and a part of the American Songbook. Hear the classics sung in a new way, with new voices reaching new highs, in this night you won't want to miss!

Directed by Travis Guenther

Music Supervision by Ashley Ryan

Produced by Jullian Records

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Donna Marie Asbury: CELEBRATING 20 YEARS IN CHICAGO THE MUSICAL, JUNE 19 AT 7:00PM

June is busting out! For the past twenty years, Donna Marie Asbury has played the merry murderess June in Broadway's long-running hit revival of Chicago The Musical. But after she ends her record-breaking run in the cellblock earlier this month, she'll make her debut at Feinstein's/54 Below! Join her on a one-night celebration of her remarkable career, from making her Broadway debut at age eleven opposite Angela Lansbury in Gypsy, to the legendary musical Merrily We Roll Along, to playing Eva Peron in Evita at age nineteen, to being featured in Jerome Robbins Broadway and much, much more! There'll be songs and stories that have made an impact on her forty-four years in the business, plus a few surprise guests.

Directed by Gregory Butler

Musical Direction by Rob Bowman

$50-$60 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 DOES 54: THE FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW STAFF SHOW: PRIDE EDITION, JUNE 19 AT 9:30PM

They've served you food. They've put on your shows. They've helped you purchase tickets. They've put together your events and answered all of your emails. Now, back by popular demand, they're starring in a show for you!

Come join the staff of Feinstein's/54 Below as they put their talent on display in a variety show for the ages. Servers, managers, programmers, marketers, cooks, and more - there's a whole staff of talent waiting to be shared!

Produced by Dylan Bustamante

Hosted by: Dylan Bustamante and Kevin Ferguson

$20 cover charge. $40 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Andrea McArdle, JUNE 20 AT 8:30PM, JUNE 21 & 22 AT 7:00PM

Andrea McArdle debuts a brand new show at Feinstein's/54 Below! During this very special run she celebrates The Great American Songbook, Broadway, and contemporary music. With Andrea's soaring vocals, audiences will be taken on a musical journey filled with reminiscing and anecdotes about the legends she has met and worked with and the songs that became the soundtrack of America.

Andrea McArdle rocketed to stardom as Broadway's original Annie, for which she was the youngest performer ever nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, winning both the Theatre World and Outer Critics' Circle Awards for her performance. On Broadway she originated the role of Ashley in Starlight Express and Margy in State Fair, and was seen as Belle in Beauty and the Beast and as Fantine in Les Misérables. On tour she starred in Jerry's Girls, Les Misérables as Eponine, The Wizard of Oz, Cabaret, and Peter Pan. Andrea has performed in concert halls from Carnegie Hall to the best showrooms in Las Vegas to the MET Opera House as well as The White House.

Music directed by Steve Marzullo

$45-$55 cover charge. $70 VIP seating. $90-$95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

BRIAN AMES' TRIBUTE TO Elton John, JUNE 21 AT 11:30PM

To celebrate the release of the film chronicling the life of rock legend Sir Elton John, Brian Ames (composer and pianist) brings A Tribute To Elton John to Feinstein's/54 Below. Brian will perform some of the greatest hits, explain the stories behind the songs, and reflect on how the iconic piano player influenced his own career. It's sure to be a rockin' night that will launch you into the stratosphere!

Featuring:

Brian Ames (Carols and Keys)

Deonte Warren (Aladdin)

Lydia Warr (Dreamgirls National Tour)

Caitlyn Renee

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

CELEBRATE PRIDE WITH MEMBERS OF THE NYC GAY MEN'S CHORUS, JUNE 22 AT 9:30PM

Calling out around the world! Let's party like its 1969! Join members of the NYC Gay Men's Chorus as they celebrate World Pride and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots with an evening of music from the 60s & 70s. Hosted by Mama Mela & music directed by Jeremiah Oliver, the benefit cabaret raises money to help NYC Gay Men's Chorus reach its goal of love, equality and acceptance in our community and beyond.

$30-$40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lindsay Mendez & Ryan Scott Oliver'S ACTOR THERAPY, JUNE 22 AT 11:30PM

ACTOR THERAPY goes Feinstein's/54 Below! Hosted by award-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver (35mm, Darling) and Tony Award-winning Broadway actress Lindsay Mendez (Carousel, Significant Other, Wicked), ACTOR THERAPY is a series of masterclasses for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it means to be an actor and song interpreter in New York today.

Join Ryan Scott Oliver, Lindsay Mendez, and their cast of talented performers as they celebrate the alumni of this memorable program!

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

54 CELEBRATES Amy Winehouse FEAT. Micaela Diamond, Antonio Cipriano, AND MORE!, JUNE 22 AT 9:30PM

"Back to Black," "Rehab," "You Know I'm No Good," "Valerie" - the music of six-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Amy Winehouse comes to Feinstein's/54 Below for one night only! Join an all-star cast of Broadway performers and rising stars as we celebrate Amy Winehouse and her influence on the next generation of fearless musicians including Adele, Lady Gaga, Jessie J, and more!

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Amy Winehouse Foundation.

Featuring:

Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill)

Ashley De La Rosa (Mean Girls, NBC's "The Voice")

Micaela Diamond (The Cher Show)

Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child)

Cast is subject to change.

Produced by Benjamin Nissen

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Jesse JP Johnson, JUNE 24 AT 9:30PM

Jesse JP Johnson, best known for his roles in Wicked, Spongebob Squarepants, and Glory Days, makes his Feinstein's/54 Below debut! The show will feature original music from his EP, Ginger Love, as well as new songs and covers that will be in his upcoming album. Performing alongside Jesse will be a variety of his fellow Broadway performer/singer-songwriters. Join us for a celebration of community, artistry, and love! The night is sure to be full of soul and music to twist your hips to!

$25-$35 cover charge. $50 VIP seating. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Ann Hampton Callaway: JAZZ GOES TO THE MOVIES, JUNE 25, 26, 28, & 29 AT 7:00PM

Tony-nominated, Platinum Award-winning singer-songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway's Jazz Goes To The Movies, her requisite new album, which debuted as #12 on the Billboard Jazz Chart, comes to Feinstein's/54 Below this June in a BRAND NEW SHOW!

There are precious few vocalists whose artistry flourishes in both the worlds of popular song and jazz, as each world has its own special demands and challenges. Like Sarah Vaughan, Diane Reeves, and Mel Torme, Tony-nominated, Theater World Award-winning singer-songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway manages this feat seemingly effortless, delivering vocal tour-de-forces marked by refined beauty, subtlety, grandeur, profound musicality and passion. Having done critically-acclaimed tributes to the likes of Sarah Vaughan and Ella Fitzgerald, written hits for Barbra Streisand, released albums of original songs, and through her performances and recordings helped keep the Great American Songbook alive and vital, Ann decided for her fourteenth album to fulfill a long-time dream, a recording of great songs from classic motion pictures. Recently Shanachie Entertainment released Ann Hampton Callaway's Jazz Goes To The Movies a magnificent collection of sublime interpretations of great songs featured in beloved Hollywood films.

The companion show to the CD explores the fascinating ways jazz and film have come together to tell stories.The playlist includes "Taking a Chance on Love" from Vernon Duke's Cabin in the Sky, "Let's Face the Music and Dance" from Irving Berlin's Follow the Fleet, "This Time the Dream's on Me" from Harold Arlen's Blues in the Night, and "As Time Goes By," the Herman Hupfeld classic from Casablanca. Callaway also performs jazz songs she has recorded for films, including "Come Rain or Come Shine" from The Good Shepherd, starring Robert DeNiro, "The Nearness of You" from Last Holiday starring Queen Latifah, and "Pourquoi," a song she wrote for the new film Blind, starring Alec Baldwin and Demi Moore.

$50-$60 cover charge. $85 VIP seating. $95-$100 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE SONGS THAT MADE THEM STARS, JUNE 25 AT 9:30PM

Barbra Streisand, Mary Martin, Betty Buckley, John Raitt, Bernadette Peters... each of them (and so many more) were catapulted to stardom and thrust into the limelight by their performance of a great song. That's what it takes: just the right combination of talent, timing, and material to catch the lightning known as "stardom."

In The Songs That Made Them Stars, you'll hear the famous songs that turned actors into icons, and you'll also hear how those moments came to pass with fascinating, behind-the-scenes stories. Our cast of today's bright and beautiful Broadway and nightclub stars will deliver the songs with the sparkle and panache that made these songs star-makers in the first place.

The Songs That Made Them Stars will be produced, written, directed, and hosted by famed NYC impresario, Scott Siegel, who has created more than 300 major concerts all over the world. He has produced, written, and directed shows for Michael Feinstein, but he is, perhaps, best known as the creator, writer, director, and host of The Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year, currently celebrating its critically acclaimed 19th season.

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Chris Newcomer, JUNE 26 AT 9:30PM

Big Songs, Big Laughs, Big Heart

Male soprano and self proclaimed "Kander Kid" Chris Newcomer returns to the Feinstein's/54 Below stage with a brand new show. Expect the unexpected as Chris belts some of his favorite barn-burners, classic standards, and maybe even a song made up on the spot! Chris starred as Mary Sunshine in Chicago on Broadway and also shared the stage with Chita Rivera in Kander & Ebb's final masterpiece The Visit. Currently you can catch him with the cast of Thank You, Places: an improvised musical at the Philly Improv Theatre in Philadelphia. Join Chris for a night of big songs, big laughs, and big heart!

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MIDNIGHT AT THE NEVER GET, JUNE 27 AT 7:00PM

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for an evening celebrating WorldPride NYC and the 50th Anniversary of Stonewall, featuring the songs of Midnight at The Never Get! In an unforgettable celebration of the Lucille Lortel, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Off-Broadway Alliance Award nominated new musical, experience exciting new arrangements of Mark Sonnenblick's sultry jazz score! Featuring an all-star cast of Broadway and cabaret vets, this concert is produced and directed by Midnight's director, Max Friedman, and creators, Mark Sonnenblick & Sam Bolen.

Starring Sam Bolen and more to be announced!

$40-$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

SWITCHED: CURRENT & FORMER BROADWAY KIDS TRADE PLACES, JUNE 27 AT 9:30PM

In a "Freaky Friday" turn of events, current and former Broadway kids trade places! Growing Up Broadway presents Switched where current Broadway kids sing the songs of roles that they need to wait a few years to take the stage with, while former Broadway "kids" sing the songs of the roles that they might be a bit too old to play. This is a show that the young theater lover (or the young at heart) can't miss!

Conceived and Produced by (former Broadway kid) Dara Paige Bloomfield and musical direction by (current Broadway kid) Joshua Turchin.

Featuring: Caroline Basu (School of Rock), Dara Paige Bloomfield (Ragtime, Founder of Growing Up Broadway), Layla Capers (School of Rock), Will Coombs (Matilda National Tour, A Bronx Tale, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Ferryman), Katherine Leigh Doherty (Mary Poppins, A Little Night Music), Bonale Fambrini (The King and I, The Radio City Christmas Spectacular),

Kelsey Fowler (Grey Gardens, Mary Poppins, Sunday in the Park with George, Bonnie & Clyde), Jenna Gavigan (Gypsy), Emily Klein (Parade, The Sound of Music National Tour), Andrew Leeds (Teddy & Alice, Falsettos, Les Misérables National Tour), Hudson Loverro (Kinky Boots National Tour, A Bronx Tale, School of Rock), Evan Jay Newman (A Christmas Carol at Madison Square Garden, Les Misérables, The Capeman, Beauty and the Beast National Tour), Madeleine Pace (Once, The Hard Problem), Tavia Riveé (A Christmas Carol at Madison Square Garden, Motown: The Musical National Tour), Amanda Swickle (Annie National Tour), and Joshua Turchin (The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl, Trevor: LIVE, A Christmas Story National Tour).

$30-$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES Frank Sinatra, JUNE 28 AT 9:30PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who brought four different sold out Sinatra shows to Feinstein's/54 Below during the Chairman of the Board's centennial year. Now that we're in Sinatra's second century, his greatness is a given, and today's most talented performers are looking forward to performing in his honor. You'll want to be at Feinstein's/54 Below to witness it!

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 16 years, created more than 200 major concerts all over the world, plus scores of nightclub shows that have played major concert halls, boites, and performing arts centers.

Stars to be announced!

$35-$55 cover charge. $75-$90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

EXCELSA DE JESUS, JUNE 29 AT 9:30PM

Moving On

Excelsa De Jesus, a young philanthropist, virtuoso performer, and Miss Republic of the Philippines International 2018-2020, is making her Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut! Last year, she was awarded as PIDC's "Artist of Exceptional Ability," as well as PACCAL's "Entertainer of the Year." And now, Ms. De Jesus invites you to be a part of her journey: chasing your dreams in the big city, remembering your roots, and discovering what it takes to be a force for change. Watch the transformation of a young girl into a vivacious yet sophisticated woman in this highly narrative and song-filled evening. From musical theatre to pop to opera to R&B-you name it! She'll be bound to keep you surprised and entertained with a variety of stories and songs, even with an original or two of her very own. Be sure to join Excelsa in Moving On!

Featuring: Bobby Ramiro (pianist)

$35-$45 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

BRIDGING THE GAP: SHOWCASE OF THE NEXT GENERATION OF CABARET ARTISTS, JUNE 29 AT 11:30PM

Bridging the Gap is a five-week master class, taught by acclaimed cabaret performer Ari Axelrod. The course focuses on how to bridge the gap between musical theatre performance and the intimate art of cabaret by honing the performer's foundational training and getting in touch with their most authentic self.

Each performer will do a two-song set coached by Ari and Bridging the Gap's guest teacher, cabaret icon Lina Koutrakos. Join us as these incredible artists, through storytelling and song, bridge the gap between musical theatre and cabaret in this culminating showcase.

Directed by: Ari Axelrod

Music directed by: Mike Stapleton

Guest teacher: Lina Koutrakos

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED, JUNE 30 AT 7:00PM

BACK FOR SEASON NINE! A celebrated New York event since 2010, the BroadwayWorld and Bistro Award-winning series Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Expect tunes from A Little Night Music, Company, Into the Woods, Follies, Passion, Dick Tracy and more. Past special guests have included original Sondheim cast members such as Len Cariou, Jim Walton, Donna McKechnie, Chip Zien & more - so you never know who might drop in. Sondheim Unplugged is hosted by series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond, who will fill the audience in on Sondheimien facts, history & assorted tidbits of theatrical lore! Come join the party!

$35-$55 cover charge. $75-$85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS ABBA, JUNE 30 AT 9:30PM

We have a dream. A song to sing. And we know you do too, so take a chance on 54 Sings ABBA! Come join some of Broadway's favorites as they sing through your ABBA favorites like "Dancing Queen," "That's Me," "Summer Night City," and "Mamma Mia."

54 Sings ABBA is the ode to Swedish pop music, Meryl Streep in overalls, and the abundance of dads you've always dreamed about. You can dance, you can jive, and have the time of your life at the second installment of 54 Sings ABBA.

Cast to be announced!

$30-$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy





