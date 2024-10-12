Linda Eder, Melba Moore, and More Set for 54 Below Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.org or call (646) 476-3551. Limited $15 tickets are available for some shows. Visit 54Below.org/TicketInitiative for more information.

LET'S BE BAD: CELEBRATING BROADWAY VILLAINS, FEAT. HOST BWAYSHO & MORE! – OCTOBER 14 AT 7PM

After a sold-out and spellbinding first performance, Let's Be Bad: Celebrating Broadway Villains brings you an encore of spine-chilling renditions of Broadway's most iconic villain songs! From Evillene in The Wiz to Audrey II in Little Shop of Horrors, Broadway has captured the thrill of villains who we love to hate. Featuring the talents of Broadway veterans and rising stars alike, we invite you to a bewitching time you won't want to miss!

Hosted by BwaySHO.

Produced by Rissa Lavilla.

Directed by Matthew B. Cullen.

Written, co-produced, and co-directed by Kaitlin Rowan.

Production assisted by Mateo Gutierrez.

Music direction by Bruce De La Cruz.

Featuring Jaime Lyn Beatty, Kate Coffey, Red Concepción, Pasquale Crociata, Nesziah Dennis, Cara Rose DiPietro, Eleanna Fin, Erin Kommor, Chani Maisonet, Heather Makalani, Diane Phelan, Jana Prentiss, Andrea Prestinario, and Julio Rey.

Joined by Jairo Campo on guitar, John Moroney on bass, and Emmanuel Solano on drums.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LINDA EDER – OCTOBER 15 AT 7PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! One of the world's most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previously sold out runs, 54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for these very special performances. She's a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway's living room.

$150 cover charge (includes $15 in fees). $206.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CAROL SUE GERSHMAN: SOMETHING NEW, JUST FOR YOU – OCTOBER 16 AT 7PM

Carol Sue Gershman makes her 54 Below debut in a unique show combining the release of her new book, “You are only ?? Years Young!” Let the Fun Begin!, followed by love songs tied irrevocably to her life story in Something New, Just For You.

At 89, she will share her tricks on how to stay vibrant, and give the audience an honest and simple approach on what is important to stay well maintained through their years. Then, joined by a three piece band, she will sing love songs from the American Songbook including “Nearness of You,” “Bewitched,” “I love Paris,” and many more.

This will be an enlightening and fun filled evening sure to keep you dancing on the sunny side of the street, smiling, and informed.

A complimentary copy of Carol's book is included in each ticket purchase.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

WRITTEN IN TIME – OCTOBER 16 AT 9:30PM

Dive into the intricacies of love, identity, and human connection with Written in Time, a world premiere song cycle that explores the timeless art of letter writing. Starring Sabrina Shah (Kimberly Akimbo), Ellis Gage (James and the Giant Peach at Goodspeed Musicals), Grace Ellis Solomon, and Ant Chavers (Saw the Musical: The Unauthorized Parody of Saw national tour), this unique concert reimagines real historic letters alongside fictional ones, offering a poignant exploration of relationships—be they queer, familial, or romantic.

Through powerful, heart-wrenching songs, Written in Time sheds light on the moments in life too difficult to express with mere words. Each letter, each song, uncovers the honesty and vulnerability of its writer, revealing the truths we often hide, even from ourselves. Written in Time is a place where queerness is embraced, freedom of expression is celebrated, and the full spectrum of human emotion is laid bare. Music directed by the Emmy Award-winning show's visionary conceiver, Emmy winner Sean P. Pallatroni, and directed by Hunter Anderson, Written in Time presents a simple yet profound staging that allows the performers' voices to take center stage, letting the music and lyrics speak for themselves. Assistant production by Leslie Baez.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MELBA MOORE: FROM BROADWAY, WITH LOVE – OCTOBER 17 & 18 AT 7PM

Back by popular demand! Tony Award winner and 3x Grammy nominee Melba Moore is returning to Broadway's Living Room with, From Broadway, With Love – journeying through her notably remarkable career in music and beyond. Raised in NYC with professional musicians as parents, Ms. Moore stepped into the industry singing background vocals for the likes of Frank Sinatra and Aretha Franklin, which led to her Broadway debut succeeding Diane Keaton in the musical Hair. Moore went on to play recurring roles in several hit Broadway productions, including her celebrated portrayal of Lutiebelle in the musical Purlie.

Accompanied by a trio and a visual presentation of selected photographs and images, Ms. Moore will perform a variety of songs, including selected classics from Broadway greats such as Liza Minnelli, Barbra Streisand, Diahann Carroll, and more; taking the audience on a magical musical tour of what makes Broadway great and inspirational.

$67.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $106 premium seating (includes $11 in fees) - $111.50 (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

I LIKE IT LIKE THAT: A 30TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT – OCTOBER 18 AT 9:30PM

54 Below welcomes you to celebrate the 30 year anniversary of a Latino cult classic, I Like it Like That, with some of the original cast of the film. The audience will be teleported to a bustling, rowdy, yet somewhat charming neighborhood in the Bronx during 1994, where Latin culture and family dynamics are explored through the music humming beneath it all. From Marc Anthony, to The Barrio Boyzz, to Jerry Rivera, the audience will be immersed in the Puerto Rican pride and spirit that many from the Bronx still carry to this day, a pride that lives on through those who never forget where they came from. With Hispanic Heritage Month coming to a close, we want to celebrate a moment in history that is sometimes forgotten, excited for the audience to get up on their feet and sing along to the iconic music of the film, including the legendary title track, “I Like it Like That.”

Produced by Haley Seda.

Music direction by Caleb Conway.

Featuring Tyrese Avery, Mauricio Castillo, Eugenia De La Garza, Enmanuel De La Rosa, Marissa Mitchell, C.J. Pinheiro, Nico Raimont, and Anthony Velez.

A special Hispanic Heritage Month menu has been created. It features dishes from the Hispanic diaspora, inspired and created by our kitchen and restaurant staff who hail from Latin American countries, including Mexico, Peru, El Salvador, Puerto Rico, and more. For the full Hispanic Heritage Month menu, click here.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

YOU COULD DRIVE A PERSON CRAZY WITH SETH DAVID MITCHELL – OCTOBER 19 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Chasing one's dreams could Drive a Person Crazy —sometimes it's full of Fireworks, and other times you're just Wondering if there's Something Better Than This. But it's always worth it to Fight the Dragons and find a way to sing Your Song.

Come enjoy the evening with Austin's Seth David Mitchell, Live in Living Color, as he navigates the dreamer's journey. If you find yourself in the Middle of a Moment, come join us as we remember that No One is Alone on this wonderful adventure of life. After a night of music, laughter and a few tears you may just rediscover your own Spark of Creation.

Special Guest: Grammy Award winner Hila Plitmann

Duo: Libbing Detling and Leslie Vander Gheynst

Musical Director/Piano: Adam Roberts

Drums: Max Marsillo

Bass: Chris Jones

Guitar: Marco Antonio Santos

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE WOMEN IN THEATRE PROJECT – OCTOBER 19 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for the inspiring and heartfelt NYC concert premiere of The Women in Theatre Project! Part love letter, part song cycle, part musical documentary, The Women in Theatre Project celebrates the craft of theatre making, and the women behind the art form.

Inspired by interviews with notable women in theatre including Daryl Roth, Jennifer Ashley Tepper, Mimi Lien, Ilana Levine, Earon Nealey, Lauren Gunderson, Dawn Chiang, and Erin Merritt.

With music and lyrics by Jen Coogan (San Francisco Shakespeare Festival's As You Like It tour 2024, and her sold out show, From Page to Stage at Feinstein's at the Nikko).

Produced by Vaibu Mohan.

Music direction by Andrea Yohe (The Outsiders).

Featuring Gabrielle Beckford, Jen Coogan, Lianne Marie Dobbs, Heather Ivy, Claire Kwon, Deb Leamy, Erin Quill, Melody Ricketts, Madelyn Simon, and more performers to be announced!

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $78.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BIG BROADWAY DRAG BRUNCH WITH MARTI CUMMINGS – OCTOBER 20 AT 1PM

Join host Marti Cummings for a new monthly drag brunch series unlike any other currently happening in NYC! From Broadway to pop to disco and more, be prepared to hear all of your favorite hits! Featuring a rotating roster of your favorite Drag Queens, endless mimosas, Bloody Marys, and sangria, come dressed and ready for a living singing Drag Brunch Spectacular!

Musical direction by Brandon James Gwinn.

Featuring Kiki Ball-Change, Myster E Mel Kiki, Bootsie LeFaris, and Jada Valenciaga.

Marti Gould Cummings is a NYC Drag staple. Their 16 year long career has expanded the realms of nightlife, cabaret, theater, film, and television. They have sold out Joe's Pub, 54 Below, and Lincoln Center's Big Apple Circus. As a recording artist they released, A Very Marti Holiday, featuring some of Broadway's biggest names, as well as their hit single “CAKE.” Marti has been featured in Vogue, W Magazine, Paper Magazine, Time OUT NY, The New York Times, among others as well as on “Good Morning America,” “The View,” and “Inside Edition.”

They produced and starred in the number one rated Fusion Television Docuseries “Shade Queens of NYC,” hosted their own talk show, “The Marti Report” on Logo, “Worst Cooks in America,” Hulus “Drag Me to Dinner,” “The X Change Rate,” and “Dragged for Yahoo!” Marti has appeared in ad campaigns for COACH, McDonalds, Brooklyn Brewery, and Steve Madden.

Brandon James Gwinn (he/they) is a singer-pianist, composer-lyricist, producer, and a BroadwayWorld Award, Global Queer Arts Festival Award, Bistro Award, and Richard Rodgers Award winner. Their albums Bullit and Not Too Late are now available everywhere music is streamed and downloaded. They produced and performed on Two Birds and One Stone, the first and second albums released by Trixie Mattel (Winner of “RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars” Season 3), which debuted at #1 on the iTunes Top Albums chart and the Billboard Heatseekers Albums Charts. Brandon also directs and produces music for Alexis Michelle (“Drag Race” Season 9, “All Stars” 7) and Pandora Boxx (“All Stars” 5).

Unlimited Brunch Drink Package (Bloody Mary, Mimosa, Sangria, and Non-Alcoholic Brunch Cocktails) may be purchased for $25 extra. Unlimited Drink Package is included in Premium and Ringside seating purchases. Tax and tip are not included in the drink package price. VIP ticket purchasers will receive a complimentary mimosa.

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes classics such as PB&J Stuffed French Toast, Chicken and Waffles, and Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's streaming series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

YOU COULD DRIVE A PERSON CRAZY WITH SETH DAVID MITCHELL October 19 at 7pm ET / Tickets $12.50 (includes $2.50 in fees.)

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

