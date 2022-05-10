Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lillias White Returns To Feinstein's/54 Below With A Tribute To Sarah Vaughan

Lillias White: Divine Sass, a Tribute to the Divine One â€“ Sarah Vaughan plays Feinstein's/54 Below May 26 to 28th at 7:00pm

May. 10, 2022 Â 

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, welcomes Tony Award winner Lillias White this May in her show Divine Sass, A tribute to the Divine One - Sarah Vaughan. Lillias White is internationally recognized for her work on both the stage and screen, with credits including The Life, Chicago, Fela!, Dreamgirls, Once on This Island, and many more.

Divine Sass takes you on a journey through the life, times, and music of "the Divine One," Sarah Vaughan, from her remarkable win at the world-famous Apollo Theater Amateur Night contest, through her collaborations and tours with some of the most renowned musicians who've ever graced a stage, to her legendary appearances at Carnegie Hall. This show features music created by Dizzy Gillespie, Duke Ellington, Billy Eckstein, Erroll Garner, George Gershwin, and Vaughan herself. Audiences will enjoy tunes she made popular, like "Misty," "The Man I Love," and "If You Could See Me Now," among many others. This tribute is a labor of love, as Ms. White finds The Divine One worthy of honor and fond remembrance. For reservations and information, visit 54below.com/Lillias.

Lillias White: Divine Sass, a Tribute to the Divine One - Sarah Vaughan plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) May 26 to 28th at 7:00pm. Cover charges are $55-$65, with premium seats for $105-$110. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/Lillias. Tickets on the day of the performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

