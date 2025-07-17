Libby Lloyd, Dillon Klena, Claire-Marie Hall & More to Star in THIS IS US at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present This Is Us on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 9:30 p.m. This one-night-only tribute concert celebrates the 15-year journey of global pop sensation One Direction, featuring Broadway and Off-Broadway performers reimagining the band’s biggest hits.

Audiences can expect to relive the heart-pounding excitement of One Direction’s rise to fame through songs like “What Makes You Beautiful,” “Night Changes,” “18,” and “Drag Me Down.” The evening will also include solo tracks and deep cuts, brought to life through vibrant vocals, heartfelt performances, and joyful boyband nostalgia.

Cast includes:

Libby Lloyd (Smash, Diana, The Musical, Wicked)

Dillon Klena (Jagged Little Pill national tour)

Claire-Marie Hall (Operation Mincemeat)

Giselle Gutierrez (Mrs. Doubtfire national tour)

Leah Platt (Funny Girl, Fiddler on the Roof national tours)

Tatianna Córdoba (Real Women Have Curves)

Christopher James Tamayo (Maybe Happy Ending)

Nicholas Kraft (Drag: The Musical)

Keara Byron, Julian Carli, Layla Hope Clarke, Camelia Elías, Luke Gilmore, Blake Gioviti, Gracie Kendall, Brady Miller, Joseph Morell, Achilles Mulkey, Justin Turner, Mitchell Turner, and more.

The show is music directed by Aidan Stafford Wells and produced by Haley Keizur and Maddie Russell.

This Is Us plays Tuesday, July 22 at 9:30 p.m. at 54 Below (254 West 54th Street).

Cover charge: $29.50–$68.00. Premium seating: $68.00. All tickets include fees.

There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54Below.org or by calling (646) 476-3551 after 4 p.m. on the day of the performance.