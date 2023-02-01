Liana Hunt, Brynn Williams & More to Celebrate Valentine's Day at 54 Below

54 BELOW will present A Broadway Valentine's Day on February 14, 2023 at 7:00 and 9:30pm. The 7:00pm performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, please visit 54below.com/ValentinesDay

Romance is in the air, and that means Valentine's Day is just around the corner! Come celebrate Valentine's Day at 54 Below, with A Broadway Valentine's Day. The evening will boast some of Broadway's favorite lovebirds for an evening of heartfelt and hilarious stories, coupled with some of Broadway's greatest love songs. Whether a dating or married couple, or simply a hopeless romantic, the night promises to be an unforgettable affair!

The special concerts will feature Jessie Hooker-Bailey (Waitress, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and Gilbert L. Bailey II (A Bronx Tale, Beetlejuice), Eli Bolin (Original Cast Album: Co-op, Netflix's John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch) and Allison Posner (The Magnificent Seven, Volleygirls), Aaron De Jesus (Jersey Boys, Disney's The Lion King) and Gail Bennett (Anastasia, Disney's Mary Poppins), Liana Hunt (Disney's Newsies, Mamma Mia!) and Larkin Bogan (Wicked, Hair), Kyra Kennedy (Waitress, Mystic Pizza) and Alex Branton (Cinderella), Joriah Kwamé (Little Miss Perfect) and Jacob Lindquist (Little Miss Perfect), David LaMarr (Jersey Boys) and Darnell White (Revelation The Musical), Kelvin Moon Loh (Beetlejuice, SpongeBob SquarePants) and Anthony Fett (Beauty and the Beast, Tony n' Tina's Wedding), Eric William Morris (King Kong, Mamma Mia!) and Alyse Alan Louis (Soft Power, Mamma Mia!, Amélie) and Brynn Williams (SpongeBob SquarePants, 13) and Gerald Jordan (Rocky).

All performers are subject to change.

The evening will be music directed by Drew Wutke and produced by Jen Sandler.

A Broadway Valentine's Day plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Tuesday, February 14th at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. There is a $45-$95 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets to the 7:00pm livestream are $25. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

