Leslie Odom, Jr. to Join Ray Angry at 54 Below This July

54 BELOW has added special guest Leslie Odom, Jr. to Ray Angry’s July 11 performance. Special guest for July 12 to be announced!

Multi award-honored pianist, composer, producer and solo recording artist, Ray Angry makes his 54 Below solo concert debut featuring his other-worldly piano talents along with some very special guests, including Tony® and Grammy Award winner Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton, Purlie Victorious, One Night in Miami, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) on July 11 only. Known for his work as a member of The Roots, on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Ray is known for composing television and film scores for award-winning productions, major orchestral works, as well as music directing and performing with many of today’s top artists. Recognized industry-wide as “Mister Goldfinger,” these musical evenings will transcend genres, blending jazz, classical, R&B, soul, pop, and Broadway in performances of unparalleled musicianship.

Ray Angry is a pianist, producer, composer and arranger who is one of the most sought after artists today. Classically trained with roots in gospel, Ray’s resume includes names such as Jeff Beck, Wynton Marsalis, Mark Ronson, Q-Tip, Yolanda Adams, Daniel Winans, Joss Stone, Sting, Me’Shell Ndegéocello, Esperanza Spalding, Terri Lyne Carrington, Amy Schumer, Cindy Blackman, a duo of Mick Jagger & Dave Stewart, Estelle, Richard Smallwood, Dionne Warwick, Dianne Reeves, Queen Latifah, D’Angelo, Lauryn Hill, Kelis, Christina Aguilera and ongoing associates, The Roots. Ray’s film and television work includes composing music for Hulu, Paramount+, Netflix, and ESPN.

Ray is the CEO and Founder of Mister Goldfinger Music Group, which released the album, Ray Angry One and singles from his Public Domain project. Recent projects include Ray’s solo piano album, Ray Angry Three; a trio album with David Murray and Questlove entitled, Plumb; an album of Ray’s weekly NYC live show, Producer Mondays, and the newly released duo album with Ryan Shaw entitled, OFF Broadway.

Leslie Odom, Jr. is a Tony and Grammy Award-winning, three-time Emmy and two-time Academy Award-nominated songwriter, actor, and a New York Times bestselling author. Well known for his breakout role as ‘Aaron Burr’ in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway musical Hamilton, Odom is set to make a highly anticipated return to his award-winning role on September 9 through November 23. Last season, he made his long-awaited return to Broadway as a producer, alongside his beloved Nicolette Robinson and the gracious Jeffrey Richards, with the classic American comedy Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch written by the legendary Ossie Davis. The revival opened to widespread critical acclaim. Odom was Tony nominated for his performance, and the production received six nominations and one win. Purlie Victorious was recorded and aired as part of PBS’ Great Performances. Odom has continued to captivate audiences across film and television including his star turn as legendary soul singer Sam Cooke in the Amazon film adaptation of One Night in Miami, directed by Regina King. His lauded portrayal of the soul icon and musical performance of original song “Speak Now” earned him multiple awards and nominations. Additional film and television credits include Rian Johnson’s record-breaking 2022 Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, for Netflix, The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel to David Chase’s award-winning HBO series "The Sopranos," Apple TV+’s "Central Park" (2020 Emmy nomination), Hamilton on Disney+ (2021 Emmy nomination), host of “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!” on CBS (2022 Emmy nomination), "Abbott Elementary," "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder," Harriet, and many more. In March 2018, Odom added the title of author to his resume with the release of his book – Failing Up: How to Take Risks, Aim Higher and Never Stop Learning, which was recently released in paperback in March 2025. Cowritten with Nicolette Robinson, Odom’s first children’s book, I Love You More Than You'll Ever Know, was published by Feiwel & Friends in March 2023. The book debuted on The New York Times bestseller list at #7 in its first week. Odom has released five full-length albums. His fifth studio album, When A Crooner Dies, was released in November 2023.

