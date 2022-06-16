Lesli Margherita, Samantha Pauly, Antwayn Hopper & More to Star in NOW MORE THAN EVER: THE SONGS OF BILLY RECCE

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present NOW MORE THAN EVER: THE SONGS OF Billy Recce. Billboard-charting and two-time MAC Award-winning songwriter Billy Recce returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for the first time in two years to sing songs of inspiration, perseverance, homophobic fried chicken, straight girls in gay bars, high-end prostitution rings, and hope. Now more than ever, when we need an overindulgent new musical theatre writer in an H&M suit, Billy Recce (Little Black Book, A Musical About Star Wars) meets the moment. He promises.

In this, an intimate, irreverent evening of story songs from upcoming projects, Recce's music will be sung by a colorful cluster of the country's most talented up-and-comers and Broadway stars, alongside a rocking band. Come hear who Broadway Radio has hailed as "the most promising songwriter in a long, long, long, long time" before he gives up on the industry and goes into finance or real estate like so many before him.

The concert will star Thani Brant (Notes from Now), Chad Burris (Mean Girls, Frozen), Karl Josef Co (Pacific Overtures), Tyler Joseph Ellis ("The Sex Lives of College Girls"), Mia Gerachis (Elf, "Bored Belting"), Nathan Lee Graham ("Zoolander"), Aisha de Haas (Caroline, or Change), Antwayn Hopper (A Strange Loop), Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea), Samantha Pauly (Six), Stanzi Potenza (TikTok), Analise Scarpaci (Mrs. Doubtfire), and Alyssa Wray ("American Idol").

The company is rounded out by Roger Dawley, Will Harden, Sarah Kleist, Jayda Mendiola, Lauren Robinson, and Jacob Simon.

NOW MORE THAN EVER: THE SONGS OF Billy Recce is directed by Yoni Weiss (Fowl Play), produced by Carly Heitner, with music direction by Lena Gabrielle (¡Americano!, Emojiland).

NOW MORE THAN EVER: THE SONGS OF Billy Recce plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 21, 2022 at 9:30pm. Tickets start at $25 and there is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Please note that after 4pm on the day of performance, tickets are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Billy Recce is a Billboard Charting, two-time MAC Award, and NEO Award-winning composer/lyricist, singer/songwriter, and playwright based in NY. His works include the long-running hit A Musical About Star Wars (Off-Broadway, Cast Album on Broadway Records), the New York bound musical comedy Fowl Play (starring RuPaul's Drag Race Finalist Rosé and directed by Emmy and Tony Nominee John Tartaglia) and the international headline making Balloon Boy (for which he was the youngest writer ever elected for NYMF at 17). Before he was of legal drinking age, Billy had co-authored songs for Bernadette Peters, Mandy Patinkin, Laura Benanti and Tituss Burgess on "The Birds and the BS with Jordan Roth,' served as the head writer and composer of the award winning BroadwayWorld sitcom "Rachel Unraveled" and sold out Feinstein's/54 Below several times with his traveling "Snowflake Jamboree" concerts.

His debut album, "The Perks of Being a Snowflake" is on iTunes and Spotify. His latest release, the Billboard-charting concept album Little Black Book features 11 Broadway legends stepping into the shoes of Hollywood Madam Heidi Fleiss and is available on Broadway Records. Little Black Book debuted at #6 on the Billboard charts. His work has been performed at Feinstein's/54 Below, The New Amsterdam, Broadway in Bryant Park, Lincoln Center, The Tilles Center, The Kennedy Center, Signature Theatre, Ars Nova, The York Theatre, The Green Room 42 and beyond.

Yoni Weiss is a director and musical theatre curator whose recent credits include headlining Dixon Place's HOT! Festival with I Do Believe in Fairies (Time Out New York's "Best LGBT Things to Do in New York"), Pseusdocide (NOW Festival), I'm a F*cking Icon (The Tank) and many concerts of new musical theatre works at Feinstein's/54 Below and The Green Room 42. As a bookwriter, they are currently developing the new musical Fowl Play with collaborator Billy Recce, starring RuPaul's Drag Race Finalist Rosé and directed by Tony Award and three-time Emmy Award nominee John Tartaglia.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins