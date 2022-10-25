Lennie Watts, Stan Zimmerman, Bernard Dotson & More to Lead First All-Male VILLAIN: DEBLANKS

NYC's favorite monthly fill-in-the-blanks comedy has announced its first-ever all-male cast: 7pm, Thursday, November 17. The stellar pack of fellas will star the clever & quirky David Dean Bottrell (Modern Family, Boston Legal), Broadway song & dance man Bernard Dotson (Paradise Square, Chicago), always-in-demand Broadway music director & concert artist Brad Simmons (CAMP, Lysistrata Jones), the inspired antics of author/actor Frank Vlastnik (Sweet Smell of Success, A Year with Frog and Toad), NYC-cabaret royalty Lennie Watts (17-Time MAC Award winner, 5-Time Bistro Award winner), and a man-of-all-mediums: actor, director, writer Stan Zimmerman (The Golden Girls, The Brady Bunch movies).

During the past seven years, Villain: DeBlanks been presented in New York, Los Angeles, London, the Edinburgh Fringe, and regionally in the United States, where audiences have helped create performances that are as memorable as they are outrageous - and the monthly series at The Green Room 42 will welcome dozens of new performers to the family of hooligans. DeBlanks performances have benefitted many wonderful organizations over the years, and this monthly series will continue the tradition with proceeds benefiting Reading Is Fundamental (RIF). For more than 55 years, RIF has built a legacy grounded on the basis that all children have the right to learn to read, and we are looking forward to contributing to their legacy each month.

Written by Billy Mitchell, Villain: DeBlanks is the uproarious improvisational comedy where the cast says words you put in their mouths. The audience provides nouns, adjectives, verbs, etc. (the wilder, the better), and the actors provide the laughs-uncensored and unrehearsed-as they enact the story of Philip DeBlanks' untimely demise. It's "Clue" meets adult "Mad Libs," and it's never the same show twice. Visit villaindeblanks.com for more information.

Villain: DeBlanks will perform at The Green Room 42 at Yotel (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, Fourth Floor) at 7:00 PM on Thursday, November 17. Cover charge ($15-$40) includes $10 credit to be used inside the venue, there is no additional food or beverage minimum. Tickets and information available at www.thegreenroom42.com.