Lena Hall, Danielle Steers, and More Cast Members From BAT OUT OF HELL Will Appear at BROADWAY SESSIONS

BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway cast twice monthly. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Dance Captain Dance Attack web series) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano.

This Thursday night, September 5th, Broadway Sessions welcomes cast members from Jim Steinman's Bat Out Of Hell currently playing at Center Center.

Artists scheduled to appear include Tony winner Lena Hall, Danielle Steers, Bradley Dean, Jessica Jaunich, Adam Kemmerer, Nick Martinez, Avionce Hoyles, Andres Quintero, Tiernan Tunnicliffe and more (lineup subject to change)

The evening will also feature performances by vocalists Jesse Carrey and Aryn Bohannon.

A few audience members will also be invited to take the stage in our weekly Singing for Shots OPEN MIC CHALLENGE. Audience members interested in singing in open mic are encouraged to bring their books.

Broadway Sessions recently received the prestigious Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Series Award at the MAC Awards.

Reservations are strongly recommended through www.broadwaysessions.net.

Broadway Sessions takes place twice monthly on Thursday evenings at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Café located at 407 west 42nd street (corner of 42nd street and 9th avenue). For a full schedule of show dates or to make reservations (strongly recommended) at www.broadwaysessions.net.

Doors open at 10pm with showtime at 10:30. $5 drink specials all night. $10 advance/ $15 at door cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Broadway Sessions is proud of it's collaboration with BroadwayWorld.com which offers an exclusive look at Broadway Sessions every Monday. Past performances can be viewed on Broadway Sessions YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/bwaysessions. www.BroadwaySessions.net.





