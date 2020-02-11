Leg Up On Life Presents NIGHT OF LIFE Benefiting The Trevor Project

Previously announced, Leg Up On Life's NIGHT OF LIFE benefiting The Trevor Project will return to Sony Hall Monday, February 24th, 2020. The explosive arts performance party is back with a stacked line up containing some of the most enticing Choreographers, Musicians, and Drag Queens to be found in New York all coming together to raise money for The Trevor Project.

The Trevor Project mission: "Founded in 1998 by the creators of the Academy Award-winning short film TREVOR, The Trevor Project is the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ young people ages 13-24. Every day, The Trevor Project saves young lives through its accredited, free and confidential phone, instant message and text message crisis intervention services. A lead and innovator in suicide prevention, The Trevor Project offers the largest safe social networking community for LGBTQ youth, best practice suicide prevention educational trainings, resources for youth and adults, and advocacy initiatives."

Performance Line Up Includes: Dusty Ray Bottoms ("Season 10 of RuPaul's Drag Race" and "Cleopatra Experience"), Karla Puno Garcia ("Hamilton" and Choreographer of "Other World" at Bucks County Playhouse), Daniel Gold (National Tours "Miss Saigon" and "Beauty and the Beast"), Lagoona Bloo (Season 14 of "America's Got Talent" and Season 13 of "The Voice"), Julius Anthony Rubio ("The Greatest Showman", "Frozen", Stephen Spielberg's "West Side Story"), Pixie Aventura, Chelsea Piers, Keri René Fuller ("Cats" National Tour and "Waitress"), Boudoir LeFleur (2019 GLAM Awarded "Entertainer Of The Year"), Miles Keeney (Adam Lambert, Paula Abdul, "In The Heights" Movie), J-Line, Neon Calypso ("Sasha Velour's Nightgowns"), Ari Groover ("Little Shop Of Horrors" and "Head Over Heels"), Hayley Moir, Brandon Looney ("Oscar at The Crown"), Magenta, Taylor DeNapoli (Co-Founder of Think Tank), Danielle Lussier (National Tour of "Elf"), Dan Kiernan, MiMi Scardulla ("We Are Tigers" and "Kristen Chenoweth's For The Girls"), Miz. Diamond Wigfall, Bambi, Steven Blandino ("Bridesmaids: A Dance Narrative"), Hibiscus, Hawk Tyler, and Chris Jehnert (Concert Anniversary Tour of "Hairspray").

The dancers in the evenings explosive performances include: Jacqueline Agrusa, Brandon Alberto ("Kinky Boots" National Tour), Jamie Askey, Iman Barnes, Esteé Beck ("Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "Dirty Dancing" National Tour), Keely Beirne ("Frozen", "Aladdin", "West Side Story" International Tour), Kelly Berman, AJ Blackenship ("The Greatest Showman", "Bring It On"), Elizabeth Brady, Nick Burrage (Cats National Tour), Tessa Cadieux-Petrie, Grace Calio, Claire Camp (Frozen, Cats, Fosse/Verdon), Chloe Campbell ("King Kong", "Hamilton", "Tuck Everlasting"), Ashley Carizzo, Jocelyn Clark, Courtney Crain, Claire Crause, Anna Cuffari, Jovan Dansberry (King Kong, Porgy and Bess), Gina DePool, Tim Diaz, Hope Easterbrook, Zach Eisenberg, Harumi Elders, Teanealle Farragher (Cirque De Solei, West Side Story International Tour), Chelsea P. Freeman (Knicks City Dancers), Lenard J Foust, Aerika Gabbin, Christian Jesús Galvis ("Carmen, To Havana & Back"), Lexi Garcia ("Hamilton", "Finding Neverland" Tour), Gary J. Gatling II, Tom Giron, Christina Glur ("Hamilton), Taylor Green, Julia Grubbs, Makenzie Gomez, David Guzman ("Hamilton"), Lindsay Hailes, DaJuan Harris, Ford Hauser, Omar Emilio Hernandez (Rupaul's Drag Race Tour, Saturday Night Live), Whitney Hickman, Abby Jaros ("Hamilton" National Tour), Karma Jenkins ("The Grinch" National Tour), Hannah Jennens, Maya Kazzaz, Chloe Kehm, Roddy Kennedy ("Hamilton"), Ali Kerner, Ronnell Kitt, Chloe LaFleur, Kathleen Laituri ("Radio City Christmas Spectacular" Rockette)Sarah Lewandowski, Whitley Locks, Josè-Luis Lopez, Deepa Liegel, Delaney Love ("Carmen, To Havana & Back"), Kelly MacMillan, Caleb Marshall (Moulin Rouge), Sarina Martinez (The Get Down), Charolette McKinley, Georgia Monroe, Sam Mughrabi, Preston Mui, Kimberlee D. Murray, Shelby Nunn, Long Nyguen, Eliza Ohman (SIX, King Kong, Hamilton, Fosse/Verdon), Erica Christine Peréz-Barton ("Elf" National Tour), Tanner Pflueger ("Billy Elliot"), Drew Porrett, Bailey Purvis (National Tours of "Bring It On" and "Mamma Mia"), Hisham Qumhiyeh (GLAAD Awards, "POSE" (FX)), Mackenzie Rawls, Antonia Raye, Hannah Record, Mikki Reeve, Corey Rives (National Tours of "Finding Neverland" and "Wizard Of Oz"), Bryn Rivière, Marie Rose (Video Music Awards), Courtney Sauls, Caitlin Sheppard, Montana Sholars, Allysa Shorte (TINA, The Spongebob Musical), Grace Slear, Kyra Smith, Ryan Skrocki, Krizia Sofia (Big Apple Circus NYC), Tracy Sokat, Melissa Sorkin, Nicholas Sipes (Billy Elliot), Mikey Sylvester, Michelle Televantos, Jennifer Thiessen ("Saturday Night Fever" National Tour), Daryl Tofa, Malachi Vaughn, Lexi Viernes, Voltaire Wade-Greene, Jessica Walker, Shannon Walsh (National Tours of "Elf" and "Wizard Of Oz"), Jeremy Ward, Lauren Worley, David Yijae (King Kong), Josh Zacher, Kelly Zitka, and the dancers of "Cheer New York".

The evening will start with an open dance floor prior to the show and end with an after party spun by NIGHT OF LIFE benefiting The Trevor Project veteran, DJ Bbari.

Thanks to NIGHT OF LIFE sponsor CODA Bar, Kitchen & Stage, NYC's Newest LGBTQ+ Venue, Coming Soon 2020! On 52nd St/9th Avenue!

Grab your tickets today at, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/night-of-life-benefiting-the-trevor-project-21-tickets-91262924865





