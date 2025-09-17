Laurie Roldan to Present A SONG FOR YOU: THE MUSIC OF KAREN CARPENTER at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW will present the return of San Francisco Bay Area vocalist Laurie Roldan in an encore performance of her acclaimed concert “A Song for You: The Music of Karen Carpenter” on Tuesday, November 11 at 9:30 PM. Inspired by the enchanting melodies and powerful storytelling of Karen Carpenter, Laurie shares personal stories and memories in a delightful evening woven through Carpenter hits such as “Close to You,” “Rainy Days and Mondays,” “Superstar,” “Ticket to Ride,” and many more. The evening will feature music director Nicolas Perez, who recently served as music assistant on the Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club. Tickets are available HERE.

Roldan will also perform “A Song for You” in her debut at Feinstein’s at the Nikko in San Francisco on Saturday, November 1 at 7:00 PM.

When Roldan made her New York debut with the East Coast premiere of “A Song for You” earlier this year, The Front Row Center hailed the evening as “a must-see NYC cabaret experience” and Opening Night Online called it “a genuinely personal meditation on resilience, faith, and the healing power of song.” According to All About Solo, “Echoes of Karen Carpenter’s voice can be heard in Laurie’s voice throughout the show. Roldan is clearly in her element, performing the Karen Carpenter catalogue with verve, optimism and utter delight.”

Laurie Roldan, the Bay Area-based singer and actress, has been a guest artist at many special events throughout the west coast, and has appeared as a soloist with symphony orchestras throughout California, including The Diablo Symphony, The Livermore Amador Symphony, and has also performed leading roles with a variety of Bay Area theaters. Some favorite roles include The Narrator (3 times) in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Shellie Award nominee), Percy in The Spitfire Grill (Shellie Award nominee), Sarah in Guys and Dolls, Rose in The Secret Garden, and Mary Magdalene in Jesus Christ Superstar. She was also a part of the Dean Goodman Award-winning cast of A Grand Night for Singing and was featured in Laurie Sings Gershwin, appearing on a Fox KTVU news special.

After an extensive foray into musical theater, cabaret, and inspirational music, and raising her three girls, Laurie felt compelled to create a new evening to inspire people to pursue their own dreams. After several years in development, Laurie debuted “A Song for You: The Music of Karen Carpenter” in 2021 to rave reviews at The Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek, CA. In 2022, Laurie debuted the Christmas version of the Karen Carpenter show and both editions have played in various Bay Area venues with continued success. Laurie was featured on KRON TV show “Live in the Bay” in 2024 to share about her show and her passion to uplift and inspire others. She is overjoyed that after a standing ovation at The Green Room 42 in New York City this past May, she will return to the city to make her 54 Below debut on November 11. Laurie is thrilled to make her Feinstein’s at the Nikko in San Francisco debut on November 1.