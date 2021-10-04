Laura Benanti, Carmen Cusack & More Announced for October at Feinstein's/54 Below

This month, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

DIAMOND SERIES: LAURA BENANTI-SEPTEMBER 28-OCTOBER 3 AT 8:30 PM

Laura Benanti makes her long-anticipated return to Feinstein's/54 Below as a part of the exclusive Diamond Series. A Tony Award®-winning actress who began her Broadway career at the age of 18, Benanti has been hailed by The New York Times for her "effortless" vocals, and by the New York Post for her ability to "whip up laughs out of thin air." She has starred in 11 Broadway shows (including The Sound of Music, Gypsy, Into the Woods, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Nine, She Loves Me, and My Fair Lady) and has been nominated for 5 Tony Awards®. Her flourishing television career includes roles on "Gossip Girl," "Younger," "Nashville," "Supergirl," "Nurse Jackie," and "The Good Wife" among others. Laura starred as Elsa Schraeder in the NBC production of "The Sound of Music Live!" and she has impersonated Melania Trump in several appearances on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." On the big screen, Benanti stars opposite Michael Keaton, Amy Ryan, and Stanley Tucci in the film Worth this fall and in Lin-Manuel Miranda's TICK, TICK... BOOM! for Netflix. She was recently seen opposite Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish in the film Here Today.

The following special guest performers will join Laura as noted:

Brandon Michael Nase, (Broadway For Racial Justice) - Oct. 5-10

Miranda Ferris - Oct. 7 & 3

For the Diamond Series, guests will be greeted with a welcome drink and hors d'oeuvres prior to a three-course dinner and an up-close and personal performance. Following the show, guests are invited to linger and savor their evening in the warm and stylish environs of Feinstein's/54 Below. To ensure an intimate, comfortable, and never-to-be-forgotten experience, seating will be limited. The cost of dinner, the concert, tax, and tip are included in the ticket price, with additional alcoholic beverages billed separately.

Tickets start at $300, with premiums starting at $400. A three-course meal, non-alcoholic beverages, tax, and tip are included in the price.

NOAH KIESERMAN-OCTOBER 4 AT 9:45 PM

Noah Kieserman, an established actor, composer, and lyricist fresh off the first national tour of Dear Evan Hansen, is kicking off his 25th trip around the sun with a one-night-only concert event at Feinstein's/54 Below. The setlist will consist of all original songs from the budding writer's musical projects. Utilizing a wide range of styles and accompanied by a kick-ass band, Kieserman will take you on a journey through his notebook of tunes, as he reflects on the lessons of surviving a quarter century.

Featuring Noah Kieserman and special guests Ciara Alyse Harris, Sean Watkinson, and Maria Wirries.

Joined by Garret Healey (piano), Annamarie Kasper (cello), Ryan McCausland (drums), Gian Perez (bass), and Matt SanGiovanni (guitar).

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

BONNIE MILLIGAN & NATALIE WALKER CELEBRATE FIFTY YEARS OF FRIENDSHIP-OCTOBER 11 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed through BroadwayWorld Events. For tickets and more information, click here.

Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker performed their first duo show Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker Were Always Supposed To Do A Show On September 6th And Have Been Planning It For Months at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 6, 2019. BroadwayWorld said they were "two glorious belters who would likely benefit from a nice long session in group therapy" and "twins from a different mother (if one of the mothers was say, Shelley Duvall circa 1976 and the other Kathleen Turner circa 2004) [who] have that rare and unlikely stage magic together that brings to mind electric duos like Judy and Barbra / Julie and Carol / The Captain and Tennille."

The world has changed so much in the decades that have passed since then*, but Milligan and Walker are ready to bravely rejoin it. On October 11, 2021, the duo will be coaxed out of their retirement homes and back to their old stomping ground, like the end of A League of Their Own but with less sports and more singing which I guess is just Follies. Join the women as they take their calcium supplements and subsequently the stage to commemorate the fiftieth anniversary of their historic partnership. The set list will run the gamut from things you would want them to sing to things you don't know you want them to sing but do actually want them to sing. Cheer loudly to drown out the sound of their creaking bones.

*we dedicate this show to the loving memory of our cherished friend Characters Bar and Grill

$55 cover charge. $90-95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ELLIE MACPHERSON: HAPPY BIRTHDAY MADAM VICE PRESIDENT!-OCTOBER 11 AT 9:45 PM

Ellie MacPherson (The Play That Goes Wrong) is oddly obsessed with the Presidents of the United States. She is the creator and star of Happy Birthday Mr. President! a musical comedy cabaret about the US Presidents. Now, she is serving up a brand new show for a brand new era...

The Vice Presidents of the United States, a group of folks who you couldn't tell apart until... well, Kamala. And you know what? Going under the radar was a good move because these guys are WACKY. In honor of Madam Kamala Harris's birthday, join Ellie and her Secret Service band as they bring you on a comedic musical tour of the Vice Presidency. Because if you thought the Presidents were strange, get ready for their Number 2's!

Featuring Ellie MacPherson and special guests Amber Barrios, Nicole Fragala, and Gabriella Green.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

CRISTINA FONTANELLI: A TREE GROWS IN BROOKLYN TWO-OCTOBER 12 AT 7:00 PM

Back by popular demand, award-winning singer/award-winning Actor/PBS-TV host Cristina Fontanelli returns to Feinsteins/54 Below in A Tree Grows in Brooklyn Two. This Feinstein's regular, Boston Pops soloist, PBS-TV host for Andrea Bocelli, Michael Buble and Il Volo, and Award-winning actor (Cutting Room International Film Festival/Venus International Film Festival Las Vegas) returns after her debut show Love, Italian Style, with a brand new show! Come see Broadway standards, and an international journey through song by a "girl" from Brooklyn (and Hoboken, just like Sinatra!) who, with her voice, traveled the world, sang for Presidents, sheiks, and VIPs, and performed for audiences everywhere from the Kennedy Center to Carnegie Hall. Cristina Fontanelli will show you just what an Italian girl from Brooklyn can do!

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ROBERT NEARY: SO GOOD-THE NEIL DIAMOND EXPERIENCE-OCTOBER 12 AT 9:45 PM

Broadway, TV, and film Star, Robert Neary (A Bronx Tale, Smokey Joe's Cafe), creates a cut above the rest tribute to one of the most successful artists in musical history. You will swear you are watching the Master himself, as Robert sings 18 classic songs, including "Cherry Cherry," "Cracklin Rosie," "I Am I Said," "Solitary Man," "Hello Again," "Play Me," and "Sweet Caroline."

Robert has amassed over 400k followers on social media in the past year, and his live shows are now heard and seen all over the world. Along with Long Island's premier band, The Mystic, Robert will take you on a musical journey, that you won't soon forget.

www.sogoodtheneildiamondexperience.com

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

KELLI BARRETT & JARROD SPECTOR: KINGS & QUEENS-OCTOBER 13-14 AT 7:00 PM

From Aretha to Britney, Elvis to Prince, Kelli Barrett (Wicked, Doctor Zhivago, FX's "Fosse/Verdon") and Jarrod Spector (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Jersey Boys, The Cher Show) cover the gamut of musical royalty, spotlighting how this select group ascended to their respective thrones and created the most iconic and beloved hits of all time.

$65 cover charge. $105-$110 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

RUBY MANGÉR: VAXXED, WAXED & ENTIRELY UNPREPARED-OCTOBER 13 AT 9:45 PM

The rumors are true! Legendary Broadway diva Ruby Mangér (Julia Mattison) is BACK and she doesn't remember how to do anything! Join Ruby and her traumatized band for a once in a lifetime experience, in which Ruby goes completely unscripted and tries to piece together what happened over the last year, from her harrowing stint on the Diamond Princess to sharing a cough with Dame Judy Dench, all through the art of storytelling and song.

Joined as always by her right-hand man Randy Newman (Noel Carey), and featuring a band led by the great Charlie Rosen (Broadway Big Band), this night is sure to make you scream "is that old woman alright?!"

"Completely magical" - Ruby Manger

Written and conceived by Julia Mattison

Featuring original songs by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey

Directed by Max Friedman

Featuring orchestrations by Charlie Rosen

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ALEXIS MICHELLE-OCTOBER 14 & NOVEMBER 19 AT 9:45 PM

Alexis Michelle returns to Feinstein's/54 Below, this time with an unabashed tribute to her first true love, BROADWAY! Join Ms. Michelle, star of TLC's "Dragnificent!" and "RuPaul's Drag Race," for an evening of her signature blend of theatrics and style! With songs made famous by Golden Era leading ladies from Lansbury to Loudon, Merman to Martin, Alexis is ready to open a new window and live, live, live! Broadway is back and so is Alexis Michelle!

Music Director: Brandon James Gwinn

Creative Producer: James Will McBride

$40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

JERSEY BOYS & GIRLS-OCTOBER 15 AT 7:00 PM

Celebrate New Jersey's musical legends with a concert extravaganza honoring the iconic artists from the Garden State: Frank Sinatra, Bruce Springsteen, Frankie Valli, Whitney Houston, Dionne Warwick, and Lesley Gore - just to name a few. Expect such hits as "That's Life!," "My Eyes Adored You," "My Way," "Alfie," "What the World Needs Now," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "I Will Always Love You," and more.

Featuring Ashton Michael Corey, Scott Coulter, Alex Getlin, Jessica Hendy, Michael Holland, Lorinda Lisitza, Kelli Rabke, Austin Rivers, and Lisa Viggiano.

$55 cover charge. $95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

AN EVENING WITH SERGE CLIVIO... (AND FRIENDS)! VOL. 2-OCTOBER 15 AT 9:45 PM

Back for his 4th time! Actor, singer and recording artist, Serge Clivio, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below's stage by popular demand. Bringing a second installment of An Evening with Serge Clivio... (and Friends)! Serge will continue to share his greatest musical influences with audiences by teaming up with some of his closest comrades (and favorite voices). Find out the genres, stylings and artists that have inspired Serge to become the performer that he is today! Joined by some all-star guests, the show will feature genres from Pop, Soul, Country, Gospel and more. Plus, hear some of Serge's new originals off his upcoming EP, YOU, set to be released on October 8th. Berklee College of Music graduate, Mike Stapleton, returns as Serge's Musical Director and they are once again joined by their all-star band from around the country. Come on out and share in this very personal and powerful evening that you won't forget!

Featuring Serge Clivio and special guests Drew Arisco, Molly Keane-Dreyer, Alia Hodge, Jessica Kundla, Alexa Lebersfeld, Michael Mahady, and Daniel Scott Walton.

Joined by Eric Derwallis (drums), Youngchae Jeong (bass), Matt Sewell (guitar), and Mike Stapleton (music director & piano).

Alex Spurlock is the Artistic Associate.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MELISSA ERRICO SINGS HER NEW YORK, FEAT. MAX VON ESSEN-OCTOBER 16 AT 7:00 PM

"The only credential the city asked was the boldness to dream. For those who did, it unlocked its gates and its treasures, not caring who they were or where they came from." - Moss Hart

Born in New York, raised in the suburbs, fully blossomed on Broadway, and always in love with Moss Hart's words... in this show, Melissa Errico will sing of those New York dreams and New York gates, of New York frustrations and New York fulfillments.

Reaching into her personal songbook box - Sondheim, Comden & Green, Joni Mitchell -and accompanied by her incomparable longtime partner, the poetic jazz pianist Tedd Firth, she will celebrate the city of rushing pasts, cancelled lunches and hurried loves, of Broadway dreams and beautiful solitudes.

Melissa begins her concert story with an Italian family's immigrant dreams, colorful tales of Mott Street, hatcheck girls & the Ziegfeld Follies. She continues on into a twelve-year old's epiphany watching On Your Toes-who then finds herself starring in My Fair Lady a decade later in that same theater! And, as another hundred people come to mind, Melissa sings songs by the classic songwriters who celebrate our complex and inimitable and back-to-life town.

As she always does, Melissa will pay particular attention to women's experience and women writers, from a swinging "Wished on The Moon" by one of The New Yorker's most original intellectuals, Dorothy Parker, to Georgia Stitt's and Marcy Heisler's haunting love song of today's East Village, "The Wanting of You." From the glory of the uptown downtown rush to the recent years of shutdowns and backwards blessings -- from "Another Hundred People" through "Lonely Town" - Melissa will sing the real and secret New York, the New York of private exaltations and public bumping-intos.

Songs will include Sondheim's "The Little Things You Do Together," Joni Mitchell's "Chelsea Morning"... and of course, look for Melissa's own Manhattan essentials, from Rodgers & Hart "Manhattan" itself through "The Way You Look Tonight," which she once danced to with her mentor in Central Park. Expect a kiss goodnight, too, and a wish for a peaceful and joyful "Autumn in New York."

Featuring Melissa Errico and Max von Esse, with Caroline Moore as Maestra Percussionist.

$55 cover charge. $70-$95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ELON UNIVERSITY MUSIC THEATRE CLASS OF 2020-OCTOBER 16 AT 9:45 PM

After training four years at one of the nation's top music theatre programs, the Elon University BFA MT class of 2020 is ready to show New York City what they've got. In their 6th year at Feinstein's/ 54 Below, these 19 classmates are excited to sing their favorite songs- from Golden Age Broadway to Rock and Roll and everything in between. Enjoy a night of song from these soon to be graduates, filled with friends, fun, and Elon love. Stick around, and you may even see a special alumni performance! Come meet the stars of tomorrow!

Featuring Kiki Burns, Noelle Cornelius, Jaylan Evans, Brandon Halvorsen, Madeline Hudelson, Erik Jacobson, Marisa Nahas, Maxime Prissert, Marella Sabio, Lita Shuflita, Liv Tummillo, Emma Vance, and Tara Willey.

$45 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MARILU HENNER: MUSIC & MEMORIES-OCTOBER 17 AT 7:00 PM

With the energy of a teenager, the wisdom of a sage, and the memory of a superhero, Marilu Henner, star of "Taxi," "Evening Shade," and Gettin' the Band Back Together, takes you on a journey through her decades long career filled with Broadway shows, movies, two hit sitcoms, and three husbands! Hilarious and heartfelt, this is an evening you won't forget!

$60 cover charge. $95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME III: A CELEBRATION OF FEMALE MUSICAL THEATRE WRITERS-OCTOBER 17 AT 9:45 PM

After two sold out editions, this third edition of Women of the Wings returns to Feinstein's/54 Below to celebrate female musical theatre writers!

It's an evening of new work and classic favorites. You'll hear songs that make you laugh, songs that make you cry, and songs that make you think differently about the world around you... all created by women who have made their mark on musical theatre.

Megan Minutillo directs and produces, with music direction by Nissa Kahle.

Featured writers and performers include Shaunice Alexander, Masi Asare, Tracee Beazer, Jordan Eagle, Sami Horneff, Amanda D'Archangelis, Amanda Jarufe, Rohan Kymal, Hannah Kloepfer, Jane Lee, Moira Lo Bianco, Mia Moravis, Avery Norris, Lauren Pritchard, Christine Rosenblatt, Zoe Sarnak, Rory Michelle Sullivan, Lauren Taslitz, Stephanie Turci, and Simone Zamore.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

IF IT ONLY EVEN RUNS A MINUTE CELEBRATES THE UNDERAPPRECIATED MUSICALS OF HAL PRINCE-OCTOBER 18 AT 7:00 PM & 9:45 PM

Sometimes Broadway musicals run forever, like Cats or Les Misérables. But sometimes, Broadway musicals run for only a minute, like Merrily We Roll Along, High Fidelity, or Via Galactica. This is their story.

If It Only Even Runs A Minute is the Bistro Award-winning concert series celebrating rare songs, behind-the-scenes tales, and inspiring photos from underappreciated musicals. Created and hosted by Feinstein's/54 Below Creative & Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper and Book of Mormon's Kevin Michael Murphy, with musical direction by Dan Garmon, each concert includes performances and stories from original cast members and writers of selected featured shows, as well as new interpretations.

The 18th edition of the concert series will be its very first with a theme: The Underappreciated Musicals of Hal Prince. During his legendary career, Prince changed Broadway forever, directing and producing shows that astonished audiences, broke new ground, and altered our idea of what theatre could be. Many of these shows became landmark hits - but what about the ones that didn't?

In this special edition of Runs A Minute, experience stories about and songs from Hal's underappreciated musicals - the ones that took risks, flew high, changed lives - and closed too soon. How did Merrily and Superman, Grind and Flora, Tickets, Please! and The Petrified Prince, shape the career of one of Broadway's most influential artists, even though his name is in the history books because of Cabaret and Phantom, Fiddler and Sweeney?

The 18th edition of Runs A Minute will feature performances from an amazing lineup of Broadway stars to be announced. Expect original cast and team members from Hal's shows, new interpretations of songs that have never been recorded, and a celebration of the man who inspired generations of theatergoers and theatermakers with his shows, no matter how long they ran.

Previous editions of Runs A Minute have played at the New York Musical Theatre Festival, Caroline's on Broadway, The Laurie Beechman Theatre, Joe's Pub and Le Poisson Rouge. So far, the series has included over 300 performers and over 200 featured musicals, as well as many songs that have never before been recorded. For more information, check out: http://IfItOnlyEvenRunsAMinute.com

The concerts will feature songs from and stories about: 3hree, Baker Street, Bounce, Diamonds, A Doll's Life, A Family Affair, Flora The Red Menace, Grind, It's A Bird... It's A Plane... It's Superman, The Last Resorts, LoveMusik, Merrily We Roll Along, New Girl In Town, Parade, Paradise Found, The Petrified Prince, Roza, Tenderloin, Tickets, Please!, Touch and Go, Whistle Down The Wind, Zorba, and more.

The 7:00 pm performance will feature George Abud, Mana Allen, Emilie Battle, Jack Bowman, Molly Brown, Rita Gardner, Charlotte Maltby, Richard Maltby Jr., Lauren Marcus, Will Roland, Billy Stritch, and Jim Walton.

The 9:45 pm performance will feature Eddie Cooper, Kevin Ferguson, Jasmine Forsberg, Richard Kind, Erik Liberman, Bonnie Milligan, Vaibu Mohan, Bryonha Maria Parham, and Emma Stratton.

$50 cover charge. $75-$80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

PRONOUN SHOWDOWN!-OCTOBER 19 AT 9:45 PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND!

What happens when you reverse all of the pronouns in some of Broadway's most famous songs?

Come find out as an amazing group of performers takes us through classics such as "Hopelessly Devoted to Me," "On Your Own," "Happy to Keep My Dinner Warm," and many more! We've even included some of our favorite pop songs including "What Makes Me Beautiful." It's a small switch with a huge (and often hilarious) payoff!

This concert comes from the brains of Abby DePhillips and Kimberly Jenna Simon. Featuring a cast of some of Broadway's biggest stars, this is a concert like you've never seen before!

Music direction by Benjamin Rauhala

Featuring Christy Altomare, Amber Ardolino, Josh Breckenridge, Gabrielle Carrubba, Lauren Nicole Chapman, Katie Rose Clarke, Oyoyo Joi, Joe Kinosian, Joey LaBrasca, Carrie St. Louis, Nathan Lucrezio, Pierre Marais, Chris Medlin, Samantha Pauly, Anthony Sagaria, and Jonathan Young.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

SETH SIKES SINGS THE '20S, ETC!-OCTOBER 20 AT 7:00 PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND!

Seth Sikes celebrates the new decade singing songs from the '20s and more, backed by a seven-piece band. The songs may be a century old, but Sikes is a modern boy, and he'll do his best to keep the songs as fast and loose as the 1920's were themselves.

Sikes returns after playing to consistently sold-out houses at the venue in his critically-acclaimed tributes to Judy Garland (which won a Broadway World Award), Liza Minnelli, and Bernadette Peters. He is also the Associate Director of The Band's Visit.

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ANTHONY NUNZIATA: AMORE: THE LOVE SONGS-OCTOBER 20-21 AT 9:45 PM

After nine consecutive sold-out concert appearances, Anthony Nunziata returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with Amore: The Love Songs. Brooklyn-born singer-songwriter Nunziata is back home in New York City for two-nights-only. Nunziata has performed around the world in concert - over two dozen symphony concert appearances and performing arts center to theaters and nightclubs - including recently co-headlining at Carnegie Hall with The New York Pops Orchestra. Expect to hear his signature soulful takes on classics like "New York State of Mind," "The Very Thought Of You," "Somewhere," "O Sole Mio," as well as his acclaimed original songs including "Will You Be My Everyday?," "I Found A Home," "New York on New Year's Eve," and more. Get ready to be moved like you've never been moved before - from Anthony's beautiful lyrical tenor voice and charismatic stage presence to his heartfelt and timeless original songs.

Musical direction by Eugene Gwozdz.

Featuring Anthony Nunziata and special guests Will Nunziata (Oct 20 & 21), Haley Swindal (Oct 20 Only), Kissy Simmons (Oct 20 Only), Joan Ryan (Oct 20 Only), Marissa Rosen (Oct 21 Only), Dani Apple (Oct 21 Only), and Marieann Meringolo (Oct 21 Only).

$50 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LORNA LUFT-OCTOBER 21-23 AT 7:00 PM

Using her unique perspective born from a lifetime in entertainment, join Lorna Luft at Feinstein's/54 Below as she brings levity to the craziness in the world around us by sharing favorites from the Great American Songbook. Expect some songs made famous by her mother and film legend, Judy Garland, as well as stories from Hollywood, Broadway, and beyond as only she can tell them.

Born to legendary entertainer Judy Garland and producer Sid Luft, Lorna Luft made her performing debut singing on "The Judy Garland Show." Since then, she has had dozens of starring and guest-starring roles on film and television, ranging from Grease 2 and Where the Boys Are '84 to the series "Murder She Wrote" and "Sean Saves the World." Lorna was co-executive producer of Life with Judy Garland, the five-time Emmy award-winning miniseries based on her best-selling memoir, Me and My Shadows.

For the past several years, Lorna has been starring in American and British productions of Irving Berlin's White Christmas. Her other theatrical credits include her Broadway debut in Promises, Promises; Off-Broadway's Snoopy and Extremities; the national tour of They're Playing Our Song; a British tour of Pack of Lies; and Gypsy, Grease, Guys and Dolls, Mame, and The Unsinkable Molly Brown, among many others.

Lorna is also a gifted concert and cabaret artist, performing in the world's most prestigious venues, including The Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall, The London Palladium, and L'Olympia in Paris. Her highly acclaimed multi-media production, Songs My Mother Taught Me- The Judy Garland Songbook, melds one of the world's most familiar songbooks with personal memories. It won two Ovation Awards, and a CD based on the show was released by First Night Records.

$75 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

CARMEN CUSACK: BARING ALL-OCTOBER 22 & 25 AT 9:45 PM & OCTOBER 24 AT 7:00 PM

Tony Award® nominee Carmen Cusack, star of Bright Star, as well as the upcoming world-premiere musical from James Lapine and Tom Kitt, Flying Over Sunset, and featured in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below in Baring All. Centered on her original music - old and new - and the stories within it that shaped her, Carmen will lay open her heart and what she has learned about herself and the world. Join Carmen as she shares her personal songbook to expose an evening of vulnerability, connection, and hope.

$75 cover charge. $95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS!-OCTOBER 23 & 29 AT 9:45 PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at Feinstein's/54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget...

$60 cover charge. $75-$95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

HOFSTRA UNIVERSITY JACQUES BREL CABARET-OCTOBER 23 AT 11:30 PM

These fearlessly talented cab-"beret" students have spent this semester at Hofstra University digging into the emotional canon of Jacques Brel, an artist who inspired innumerable artists to strive to achieve his level of deeply-ingrained emotion and generous performance. Using profoundly personal material, they invite you to join them on an exploration of love, life, and death during the one hour performance.

Featuring Maya Deschenes, Brandon Dubuisson, Camryn Graves, Teddy Grey, Christopher Ho, Sam Kaufman, Emily Marczak, Anna Martinsky, Anna Rudegeair, and Judy Streib.

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drinks or $20 food & beverage minimum.

I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN-OCTOBER 24 AT 9:45 PM

Everyone has dreams that we fear will pass us by. For actors those come in the shape and form of roles-whether they're grown up and become too old for that child star turn, to the soprano never being considered for the baritone lead, everyone has a song in their heart that they'll likely never get to see come to fruition with a crowd and in lights.

Until tonight.

I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been - is just that chance for all to embody those "roles come true," and for an audience to bear witness to actors living out those dreams. Join us for a night of surprise, as you see and hear your favorite performers in ways you'd never imagine them.

Hosted by Ben Cameron (Wicked, Footloose)

Conceived by Alexandra Silber

Musical Direction by Ben Caplan

Produced by Jen Sandler

Featuring Major Attaway, Annie Golden, Andrew Kober, Fergie L. Philippe, Shereen Pimentel, Nic Rouleau, and Stephanie Torns.

$60 cover charge. $75-$95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MARILYN MAYE-OCTOBER 25-NOV 1 AT 7:00 PM

Back by popular demand! Marilyn Maye makes a shining return to Broadway's Living Room. A theatrical legend with the power to "melt the heart of the most hardened cynics" (The New York Times), Maye will show audiences why she's been crowned Manhattan's Queen of Cabaret.

Her recent streaming show at Feinstein's/54 Below was critically acclaimed, with rave reviews.

Marilyn Maye is an artist for connoisseurs. Her powerhouse delivery and chatty rapport with the audience holds the evening together and electrifies the proceedings. This will be a night you do not want to miss!

$100 cover charge. $135-$160 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MUSICAL IN CONCERT: NOSTALGIA NIGHT-OCTOBER 26 AT 9:45 PM

Join us for a concert presentation of Nostalgia Night, a new musical with book by Sofya Levitsky-Weitz and music and lyrics by Matthew McCollum, directed by John Simpkins.

Welcome to EnVideon - an underage, 80s themed dance club. Wanna dance? Photo booth? Get hypnotized? It's a neon assault where friendships last way beyond high school and everyone leaves happy. Go do that thing you always wanted to do. Say that thing you're afraid to say. Finally, finally feel like you. So Laughlin High School Class of 2021 - Who do you want to be? We won't judge...promise. Nostalgia Night was commissioned by the New Musicals Initiative at Penn State Musical Theatre.

Featuring Jack Bowman, Aidan Cole, Amanda Drewes, Jasmine Forsberg, Elexa Hanner, Darron Hayes, Will Jewett, Tommi Lock, Ariana Notartomaso, Briana Ryan, Caitlin Stebelman, and Kate Wild.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

GIZEL JIMÉNEZ: SPOOKTACULAR-OCTOBER 27-28 AT 9:45 PM

Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel nominee Gizel Jiménez (Miss You Like Hell, Wicked, Avenue Q) makes her Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut. Be the first to witness Spooktacular original music, stories, and Halloween covers, with surprise special guests. In the spirit of Halloween, those who dress in costume will receive sinful and delicious treats. Creep, float or crawl on over to Feinstein's/54 Below!

Gizel recently wrapped shooting on Lin-Manuel Miranda's upcoming Netflix film, tick, tick...BOOM! Broadway: Nessarose in Wicked. Off-Broadway: the first ethnic Kate Monster in Avenue Q, Miss You Like Hell (Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel nominations), Big River (Encores!), and Party People. Starred at New York Stage & Film in Alice By Heart; Williamstown in Marsha Norman's Secret Soldiers. National tour: West Side Story. TV: NBC's "Law & Order SVU," HBO's "Divorced," and "Neighbors." www.gizeljimenez.com @giz_zy

54 SALUTES FRANK SINATRA-OCTOBER 30 AT 9:45 PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

SINATRA RETURNS! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of the rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who has created this enormously popular and enduring Sinatra series for Feinstein's/54 Below. And now, for the first time in 18 months, we are able to bring it back!

There have been an astonishing 30 different concerts in this series (so far) - and on Sept. 23rd we are bringing you Number 31 - with today's most talented performers, all of whom are looking forward to performing in Sinatra's honor. You'll want to be at Feinstein's/54 Below to witness it!

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 21 years, created more than 400 major concerts all over the world.

Producer, writer, director, & host: Scott Siegel

Musical director & pianist: Ross Patterson

Featuring Jeremy Benton, Willie Demyan, Ben Jones, Gabrielle Stravelli, and Michael Winther.

$55 cover charge. $75-$90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

INTO SWEENEY TODD'S WOODS-OCTOBER 31 AT 7:00 PM

Sweeney Todd meets the witches, giants and mysterious men of Into the Woods...

Back for a eighth smash year to celebrate Halloween!! Well Hello, Little Girl... There are Giants in the Sky at Feinstein's/54 Below when host Phil Geoffrey Bond (Sondheim Unplugged) and some of Broadway and cabaret's spookiest talents (along with a ghoulish trio of Sondheimhood's creepiest musicians) collide for a night celebrating the music of these two landmark musicals. God, That's Good! The trees rustle, a wolf howls, something's eerie in the night air: it's The Last Midnight. The perfect way to end your Halloween celebrations - or perhaps start them! City on Fire! ... He shaved the necks of gentlemen who never thereafter...

Featuring special guest Sarah Rice, the original Johanna in Sweeney Todd, and Victoria Cook, Scott Coulter, Harris Doran, Marquee Five, Rob Maitner, Julie Reyburn, Lucia Spina, and Forest VanDyke.

Hosted by Rob Maitner

Joined by Jerry DeVore (bass), Jonathan Russell (violin), and John Fischer (music directo).

$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS: HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR-OCTOBER 31 AT 9:45 PM

Everybody hail to the Pumpkin Song! Join us on the spookiest night of the year for The Nightmare Before Christmas: Halloween Spooktacular. Featuring your favorite songs from the film, the evening will include performances by some of New York City's most exciting performers. Expect treats, a few tricks, and a Halloween night to remember. Or is it... Christmas? Hard to say. Boo!

Produced by April Lavalle.

Featuring: Treshelle Edmond, Liam Forde, Jared Goldsmith, Dickie Hearts, Jim Hogan, Sky Lakota-Lynch, JJ Maley, Alexandra Nader, Rocky Paterra, Dave Resultan, Will Roland, Eleri Ward, and Khaila Wilcoxson.

Music direction by Brian Fitzsousa.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE FROM FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW-OCTOBER 11 & 14

Feinstein's/54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from Feinstein's/54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performance will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.com/LIVE

BONNIE MILLIGAN & NATALIE WALKER CELEBRATE FIFTY YEARS OF FRIENDSHIP: October 11 at 7:00 PM / Tickets $15

KELLI BARRETT & JARROD SPECTOR: KINGS & QUEENS: October 14 at 7:00 PM / Tickets $25

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining froom staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. To read or download their Safety Plan, click here.