Heather Parcells and Diane Phelan to Present A FRIENDSHIP UNHINGED at Chelsea Table + Stage

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present Heather Parcells and Diane Phelan, two of Broadway’s wittiest leading ladies, in their show “A Friendship Unhinged” on Sunday, May 19 a 7:00 PM. Parcells (Judy Turner in A Chorus Line) and Phelan (Cinderella in Into the Woods) take you on a duet-driven romp through the sweet dissonance of enduring friendship. Having met as mere babes on the first national tour of Thoroughly Modern Millie, the duo harmonize their way through the inescapable lunacy that accompanies a lasting friendship. The show is directed by Joe Langworth, with music direction by James Olmstead and arrangements by Richard Rockage. Tickets are $25-$55, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for $20 each. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Diane Phelan is an actor, director, award-winning producer, and activist based in New York City. She most recently starred as Cinderella in the revival of Into the Woods on Broadway, a role she reprised on the limited engagement national tour. Her other Broadway credits include: School of Rock and The King & I. Select favorite include Here Lies Love (The Public), Maria in West Side Story (Paris Châtelet), Julie Jordan in Carousel (Baayork Lee’s NAAP), and Mabel in Pirates of Penzance (CT Rep). She appeared as Sherri in the film Marry Harry on Amazon Prime. Notably, she is also the first Asian American woman to play the role of Maria Von Trapp in The Sound of Music in a professional American theater company. Diane is the executive producer for an all-Asian, Telly Award-winning benefit production of A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, raising $25k for STOP AAPI HATE on Broadway on Demand, in which she also played the role of Sibella. Diane is a founding member of the #RacismIsaVirus campaign and #UnapologeticallyAsian, both aimed to activate and empower Asian Americans and redefine what it means to be American right now. Both organizations have been featured in The New York Times, Reuters, Asia Journal and Next Shark. @dianicaphelan.

Heather Parcells is an actor, singer, dancer, on-camera host, voice-over artist, and performance teacher. She most well known for her quirky and beguiling performance as Judy Turner in Broadway's revival of A Chorus Line. Other Broadway credits: Tuck Everlasting, Finding Neverland, Wonderland, Soul Doctor, and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. National Tours: Chicago; Thoroughly Modern Millie, and Some Like It Hot, starring Tony Curtis. Select Regional Favorites: Lilli Vanessi in Kiss Me, Kate (VMT); Gloria in Boeing Boeing (Papermill/Cape Playhouse/Riverside Theatre); Jolene Oakes in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Cape Playhouse); and Roxie Hart in Chicago (North Shore). Heather has been seen and heard on-camera in national and regional commercials, as well as hosting numerous red carpet movie premieres, Broadway openings, and celebrity interviews. One of her favorite performances of all time was on “Dancing with the Stars” with Mario Lopez. Heather is a graduate of Florida State University and teaches performance workshops and masterclasses all over the world. @HeatherParcells www.Heatherparcells.com

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGEhighlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theater bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com @chelseatableandstage