Exclusive: Watch The Cast Of The Old Globe's RIDE Perform 'Miles Away from Boston'

Get a first look at 'Miles Away from Boston' from the American premiere of Ride at The Old Globe. The track is sung by Alex Finke and Livvy Marcus and mixed by Justin Goldner.

The musical features book, music, and lyrics by Freya Catrin Smith (London’s Network Theatre’s The Limit, Edinburgh Festival Fringe’s Part A), music and lyrics by Jack Williams (London’s Network Theatre’s The Limit, Edinburgh Festival Fringe’s Part A), and direction by Sarah Meadows (U.K. premiere of Marie Curie, U.K. tour of The Good Enough Mums Club).

Ride is produced by The Old Globe by special arrangement with DEM Productions and Wagner Johnson Productions.



It’s 1895, and Annie Londonderry wants to discover if a woman can ride a bicycle around the world. The problem? She’s only ridden one twice! As Annie and her unwitting secretary Martha share unbelievable adventures across four continents, they learn that no matter how far we ride, our past is always right behind us. With a high-energy score and a wildly versatile cast, this fresh and funny show is what Theatre Weekly called “an amazing piece of theatre and a must-watch for everyone.”

The cast for Ride features Alex Finke as Annie (Broadway’s revival of Les Misérables; Broadway’s Come From Awayas Janice) and Livvy Marcus as Martha (The Old Globe’s Life After; Berkshire Theatre Festival’s Hair). Cover for Annie and Martha is Aubrey Matalon (Broadway’s Six the Musical; Off-Broadway’s Between the Lines, A New Musical).

Also joining Smith, Williams, and Meadows as part of the creative team for the Globe’s production of Ride are Jennifer Jancuska (Choreography), Amy Jane Cook (Scenic and Costume Design), Jamie Platt (Lighting Design), Andrew Johnson (Sound Design), Matt Powell (Video Design), John Bulleid (Illusions), Macy Schmidt (Orchestrations), Sam Young (Music Supervisor and Additional Arrangements), Daniel Green (Music Director), Katharine Quinn (Associate Director), Natasha Harrison (Original Choreography), Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA (Casting), and Anjee Nero (Production Stage Manager).



Ride had its first full production at Charing Cross Theatre in London in August 2022 for a limited engagement. The musical featured book, music, and lyrics by Freya Catrin Smith and Jack Williams, was directed by Sarah Meadows, and starred Liv Andrusier (Annie) and Yuki Sutton (Martha).



Tickets for Ride are available now and start at $29. Performances for the five-week limited engagement run March 30 – April 28, 2024, with the official press opening on Friday, April 5 at 8:00 p.m. The Vicki and Carl Zeiger Insights Seminar, scheduled for Tuesday, April 2 at 6:00 p.m., will provide patrons an exploration of the themes and background of Ride from select artistic company members. Post-Show Forum events will be held on Tuesday, April 9; Wednesday, April 10; and Wednesday, April 24 (evening performance). An open-caption performance will be held on Saturday, April 20 at 2:00 p.m. This production includes strong language. Visit www.TheOldGlobe.org for a full schedule and additional information.