Alexis Cole Comes to 54 Below Next Month

54 Below will present jazz vocalist and pianist Alexis Cole, prolific recording artist and teacher to stars like Samara Joy and Anaïs Reno, returns to 54 Below in I'll Take New York: Great Songs of a Great City. Alexis and her trio celebrate the pulse and history of NYC through music both popular and obscure. Fresh takes on classics like Rodgers & Hart's “Manhattan,” Sinatra's “New York, New York,” and Billy Joel's “New York State of Mind,” and less familiar songs that shine a light on different corners of Gotham, it's a sonic tour of the spices of life in the big city that never sleeps.

Alongside Alexis are NYC jazz and cabaret scene fixtures and longtime collaborators John DiMartino (James Moody, Eddie Gomez) on piano, David Finck (Andre Previn, Joe Williams) on bass and Kenny Hassler (Rita Moreno, Bob Mintzer) on drums. Don't miss this chance to raise a glass to our fair city.

Alexis Cole in I'll Take New York: Great Songs of a Great City plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 21, 2024 at 7pm. Cover Charges are $51 (includes $6 in fees) - $62 (includes $7 in fees). VIP Seating: $73 (includes $8 in fees). Premiums: $100.50 (includes $10.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Alexis Cole

Alexis Cole has been compared to classic jazz singers such as Sarah Vaughan and Anita O'Day. A Top Winner of the Jazzmobile Vocal Competition judged by jazz icons TS Monk, Catherine Russell, Grady Tate and Dr. Billy Taylor, 3rd prize winner in the Montreux Jazz Vocal Competition, and a finalist in the Sarah Vaughan Competition, Alexis has a dozen albums to her credit on Motéma, Chesky, Venus Records and Zoho. She has performed with such artists as Fred Hersch, Bucky Pizzarelli, and Don Braden.

She's been a soloist with the Boston Pops, and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and has headlined at clubs around the US and Asia. Her 2018 US Release of “You'd Be So Nice to Come Home To” featuring the band One For All, was in Jazzweek's top 50 albums of the year.

As an educator, Alexis was the head of vocal jazz at the conservatory at SUNY Purchase and counts Grammy Winning Samara Joy and rising star Anaïs Reno as her students. She is the founder and director of JazzVoice.com an online educational community featuring singing classes, professional development sessions and private lessons from a roster of renowned jazz vocalists and educators. And she is artistic director of the Virginia Beach Vocal Jazz Summit. Her most recent release “Sky Blossom” features original arrangements for big band from her time as a Staff Sergeant in the West Point Band's Jazz Knights.