Photos: Highlights from The Lineup with Susie Mosher, Tuesday April 23rd

Susie Mosher's variety show packed a punch this week with guests including Tanya Moberly, Kyra Lee and more!

By: Apr. 24, 2024
Nearly every Tuesday, Susie Mosher brings an exciting variety of acts to Birdland Jazz Club with THE LINEUP. (Read a review of a recent Lineup by Rob Lester.) This week's Lineup on April 23rd featured host Susie Mosher and musicians Ray Marchica and John Miller, with Music Director Lon Hoyt on the piano. Singers included Tanya Moberly, Kyra Lee, Sean Harkness, Israeli puppeteer Yael Rasooly, Amy Irving, Aaron Lindenberg, David Marino Jay Maynar, Chase McCalll, and Gabrielle Stravelli.

See some snaps of the evening by Conor Weiss.

Visit Birdland's website to find more upcoming shows, including future installments of the Lineup with Susie Mosher.

Susie Mosher. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Ray Marchica. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

John Miller. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Tanya Moberly. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Tanya Moberly. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Kyra Lee. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Kyra Lee. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Sean Harkness. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Sean Harkness. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Yael Rasooly. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Yael Rasooly. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Amy Irving. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Amy Irving. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Aaron Lindenberg. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

David Marino. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

David Marino. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Jay Maynar. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Jay Maynar. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Chase McCall. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Chase McCall and Lon Hoyt. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Susie Mosher and Gabrielle Stravelli. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Gabrielle Stravelli. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Gabrielle Stravelli. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Susie Mosher. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.



