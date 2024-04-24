Photos: Highlights from The Lineup with Susie Mosher, Tuesday April 23rd

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nearly every Tuesday, Susie Mosher brings an exciting variety of acts to Birdland Jazz Club with THE LINEUP. (Read a review of a recent Lineup by Rob Lester.) This week's Lineup on April 23rd featured host Susie Mosher and musicians Ray Marchica and John Miller, with Music Director Lon Hoyt on the piano. Singers included Tanya Moberly, Kyra Lee, Sean Harkness, Israeli puppeteer Yael Rasooly, Amy Irving, Aaron Lindenberg, David Marino Jay Maynar, Chase McCalll, and Gabrielle Stravelli.

See some snaps of the evening by Conor Weiss.

Visit Birdland's website to find more upcoming shows, including future installments of the Lineup with Susie Mosher.