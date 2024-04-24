Nick Cartell Brings A THOUSAND SPOTLIGHTS to 54 Below in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 Below will present Nick Cartell: A Thousand Spotlights on Sunday, July 14, 2024 at 7:00pm.

Currently starring as Jean Valjean in the North American tour of Les Misérables, Nick Cartell has now played the iconic role over a thousand times. This triumphant return to 54 Below will be a collection of Cartell’s never-before-heard stories of his time on the road with Les Miz, Broadway runs of the 2012 revival of Jesus Christ Superstar, Scandalous: The Musical, and Paramour interwoven with songs from Broadway, Disney, and even some jazz. An intimate evening filled with humor and heart bringing him back “home” to NYC.

The evening is arranged and music directed by Brian Eads (Les Misérables), with special guest performers to be announced at a later date.

“It’s not Cartell’s first time playing Prisoner 24601, and it shows — the tenor effortlessly shows off his thundering chest voice in the musical’s first act before transitioning to a bright falsetto as Valjean softens in a show-stopping rendition of “Bring Him Home”” – Variety

Nick Cartell: A Thousand Spotlights plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday, July 14, 2024 at 7:00pm. Cover charges are $51 (includes $6 in fees) - $62 (includes $7 in fees.) Premiums are $100.50 (includes $10 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.



