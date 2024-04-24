Ari Axelrod Returns To Birdland With 'A Place For Us: A Celebration Of Jewish Broadway'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present the return of award-winning international artist Ari Axelrod with an encore performance of “A Place for Us: A Celebration of Jewish Broadway” on Monday, May 13 at 7:00 PM.

The concert spotlights Jewish vitality and culture by honoring the songs and stories of Jewish composers and their contributions to the American musical. Beloved melodies and lyrics by the likes of Irving Berlin, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Schwartz, and Carole King will transport you to the streets of the theatre district, your Bubbie's Shabbos table, or your corner of the sky. There is a $30 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Ari Axelrod was named one of the “36 to Watch,” recognizing him as one of the 36 most influential Jews in the country, by The Jewish Week. He received the 2022 Bistro Award for Theatrical Artistry in Song. “A Place for Us: A Celebration of Jewish Broadway,” began with a sold-out run at Birdland, featuring six-time Emmy and Tony nominee Tovah Feldshuh. It has since grown to international acclaim, performing to sold-out audiences around the world, and garnered him a BroadwayWorld Award and a MAC Award nomination for Best Male Vocalist in 2020. His debut solo show “Taking the Wheel” – directed by Tony Award winner Faith Prince and music directed by multiple MAC Award winner Alex Rybeck – has been performed in numerous cities around the country. Recent credits include Fiddler on the Roof (Paper Mill Playhouse) NAMT, The York Theatre Company, and The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. His debut album, Ari Axelrod Live at Birdland, is now available on all streaming platforms.

