La Ti Do Celebrates PRIDE

Washington, DC-founded LA TI DO Productions (LTD) expands its city count to six with the launch of a new series in Dallas/Ft. Worth. Come On Out! at Union Coffee will be the region's 4th production, and round out its 22/23 season. The show will continue into its second season in September of 2023.Union Coffee is located at 3705 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX 75219

Nationally, LA TI DO also produces cabarets, concerts, theater, and special events in Washington, DC, New York City, Los Angeles, Northern Virginia, and Pittsburgh, PA.

Hosted by James McQuillen
Music Directed by James McQuillenProduced by Sarah Powell
Performances by Jeremy Davis, KJ James, Charlotte Parker, Sienna Riehle and Dom Pecikonis.

TICKETS: Click Here

The group will present original stories and songs in celebration of Pride Month. Tickets are $25 for general admission, or reserve a table for 2 for $75.





