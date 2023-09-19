LYRICS FOR LIFE Returns to Symphony Space in November

The performance is on Sunday, November 12, 2023

By: Sep. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Johnny Mathis: A Birthday Tribute (And Review) Photo 1 Johnny Mathis: A Birthday Tribute (And Review)
Natalie Douglas Partners With Club44 Records Photo 2 Natalie Douglas And Club44 Join Forces
Sara Jean Ford will Bring THE AGING INGENUE to the Green Room 42 Photo 3 Sara Jean Ford will Bring THE AGING INGENUE to the Green Room 42
Camille Diamond Will Make Solo Show Debut At Don't Tell Mama With OVER THE MOON….ON PLUT Photo 4 Camille Diamond To Play Don't Tell Mama

LYRICS FOR LIFE Returns to Symphony Space in November

LOTA Productions' Lyrics For Life returns to the stage on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Symphony Space in New York, NY.

Laura Luc, creator of Lyrics For Life and founder of KOTA, will direct and produce. Alex-Renee Davies will serve as music director, with choreography by Jeorgi Smith, and Alyssa Luc as Associate Producer. The event will be co-hosted by Swayam Bhatia (Disney’s The Mighty Ducks and HBO’s Succession) and Devin Trey Campbell (OBC of Broadway’s MJ, Broadway's Kinky Boots, and ABC’s Single Parents). 

The one-night concert is a musical celebration in honor of mental health awareness and suicide prevention. Through the power of music and storytelling, Lyrics For Life aims to break the stigma surrounding mental health and encourage open conversations. By creating a safe and inclusive space, the concert seeks to foster a sense of community, and offer hope to those who may be struggling.

Lyrics For Life will feature a diverse lineup of talented artists and musicians. Alumni include Meg Donnelly (Disney's Zombies and ABC's American Housewife), Austyn Johnson (feature films, The Greatest Showman and The Post), Kaylin Hedges (American Idol), Lexi Underwood (Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere, Cruel Summer and Disney’s Sneakerella), Oona Laurence (Tony Award honoree for Broadway’s Matilda), Presley Ryan (Broadway’s Beetlejuice), Gabriella Baldacchino (Disney's Disenchanted), Shereen Pimentel (Broadway’s West Side Story and The Lion King), to name a select few. A virtual open call audition for ages 6-25 years old is currently accepting submissions through Oct 1, 2023 through the KOTA website.

KOTA Productions, a non-profit 501(c)3 organization based in New York City, is dedicated to creating innovative entertainment for all ages. KOTA aims to inspire young people to follow their passions and make a positive impact on the world. KOTA's commitment to giving back extends beyond performances, as the company actively seeks partnerships with organizations that align with our mission of making a difference in the lives of others. KOTA has trained and worked with performers from Broadway productions, National Tours, feature films and TV shows. KOTA fosters creativity, self-expression, and teamwork among young artists, developing a strong foundation for success in the performing arts and beyond.




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
André De Shields to Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of HAARLEM NOCTURNE This Black H Photo
André De Shields to Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of HAARLEM NOCTURNE This Black History Month at 54 Below

54 BELOW will welcome back legendary performer André De Shields on February 20-24 at 7pm. Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
THE MISS BETTIE ROUGE SHOW Debuts at the Triad Theatre Photo
THE MISS BETTIE ROUGE SHOW Debuts at the Triad Theatre

The Miss Bettie Rouge Show is coming to the Triad Theatre in October. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!

3
The Angel Band Project Performs Songs of Survival - A Benefit Concert This Week Photo
The Angel Band Project Performs Songs of Survival - A Benefit Concert This Week

The Angel Band Project performs Songs of Survival - A Benefit Concert on September 21. Learn more about the concert and how to attend here!

4
Harold Arlen Will Be Celebrated at Jazz at Lincoln Center in October Photo
Harold Arlen Will Be Celebrated at Jazz at Lincoln Center in October

Celebrate the music of Harold Arlen at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Songbook Sundays on October 1. Featuring performances by Karen Ziemba, Allison Blackwell, Georgia Heers, and Ted Rosenthal. Learn more about the event here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look at Rob Kempson in THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY at 54 Below Video
First Look at Rob Kempson in THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY at 54 Below
See the First Television Spot for HARMONY on Broadway Video
See the First Television Spot for HARMONY on Broadway
Get A First Look At Poland's Non-Replica SIX the Musical Video
Get A First Look At Poland's Non-Replica SIX the Musical
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE COTTAGE
HADESTOWN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SIX
SOME LIKE IT HOT

Recommended For You