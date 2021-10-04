LOVE QUIRKS Cast Reunites To Sing From The Musicals Of Seth Bisen-Hersh At Don't Tell Mama, October 30

"The Musicals of Seth Bisen-Hersh" comes to world-renowned cabaret venue Don't Tell Mama on Saturday, October 30th at 4:30PM.

The concert will feature songs from musicals by award-winning composer/lyricist Seth Bisen-Hersh, including world premieres from his new project:

"The Secret Adversary", a musical based on Agatha Christie's murder mystery updated to present-day San Francisco, and selections from off-Broadway's "Love Quirks".

Bisen-Hersh will be joined by the original off-Broadway cast of "Love Quirks": Erin Lamar, Maggie McDowell (Disaster), Matthew Schatz (Heathers the Musical) and Lauren Testerman, as well as Viveca Chow (Miss Saigon), Michelle Beth Herman (Les Miserables), Miriam Kushel (Sarasota Opera), Austin Rivers (Spamiton) and Adam B. Shapiro (Fiddler on the Roof). The performers will be accompanied by a live band.

According to BroadwayWorld.com's Stephen Mosher: "Mr. Bisen-Hersh has found a voice that is more accessible to audiences than some more famous composers that get overly complicated with their lyrics by placing his focus solely on emotion, be it his, the character's, the performer's, or ours. As a poet, he has a knack for looking inside of the human heart and putting what he sees there on paper; indeed, the heart to be found in his work is most easily compared to the work of the late Carol Hall, while his storytelling skills are very reminiscent of the songwriting team of Maltby and Shire, not bad company to be in, in the opinion of this writer."

Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 W. 46th St. The show has a $25 cover and 2 drink minimum, which is cash only. Proof of vaccination is required. Tickets can be reserved at: https://donttellmamanyc.com/shows/main/6312-the-musicals-of-seth-bisen-hersh-10-30-21.