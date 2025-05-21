LOVE AND LET DIE: CONFESSIONS OF A BOND GIRL to Have Encore at Don't Tell Mama

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get ready for a dazzling night of intrigue, glamour, and unforgettable music as Love and Let Die: Confessions of a Bond Girl returns for one-night-only in a special encore performance at Don't Tell Mama on Friday, June 13th at 7:00 PM.

Fresh off winning the 2025 MAC Award and the 2024 BroadwayWorld Award, acclaimed cabaret performer Shannon Daley steps back into stilettos as Sylvia Trench, the original Bond Girl and the only one to appear in more than one of the original films - a feat only matched more recently by Dr. Madeline Swann. But this time, Sylvia is the one with the license... to spill.

With a martini in one hand and a memoir in the other, Sylvia invites the audience into the glittering shadows of MI6 to reveal the truth about her decades-long, on-again-off-again affair with the elusive and enigmatic James Bond. Told through a blend of razor-sharp storytelling and iconic songs from the Bond canon-including hits made famous by Shirley Bassey, Adele, Paul McCartney, and more-Love and Let Die is a sultry, smart, and wickedly funny journey into the heart of a spy's most enduring lover.

Directed by cabaret legend Lennie Watts and with music direction by the incomparable John Fischer, the show balances smoky ballads, high-octane belting, and delicious confessions with the precision of a perfectly aimed Walther PPK.

Comments

Best Direction of a Play - Live Standings Danya Taymor - John Proctor Is the Villain - 18% Sam Pinkleton - Oh, Mary! - 17% Sam Gold - Romeo + Juliet - 12% Vote Now!