LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS ON BROADWAY Finds New Home at The Dickens in Hell's Kitchen

Rye Myers, "Your Broadway & Entertainment BFF!" and Host of the popular two time BroadwayWorld Award nominated in-person Broadway talk show Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway, the ONLY Broadway talk show in New York City, has landed at a new venue starting in the new year!

Beginning Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 6:00pm, Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway will debut at its new home, The Dickens, a new and all-inclusive LGBTQ+ cocktail bar in the heart of Midtown Manhattan at 783 8th Ave (between W. 47th & 48th Streets). Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway will take place on the 2nd floor in "The Genie's Lounge" on Sundays from 6:00-7:00pm and continue every Sunday at the same time. Per the venue's rules, you must be 21 years or older to enter this venue and identification will be checked for all patrons as they enter.

Special guests for the Sunday, January 8 show will be announced at a later date and all artists are always subject to change, so make sure you follow @rye_myers on social media to see all updates and announcements of upcoming guests/changes.

Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway has just finished off its official one year anniversary and is thrilled for this next chapter which includes The Dickens as its new weekly venue. This new partnership with The Dickens and Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway is being billed as "the show after the show " and delivers the magic, excitement and one of kind quality show that you all know and love. After you finish seeing your Broadway show on a Sunday, stop by The Dickens and grab a drink and a bite and unwind for a little post show fun with Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway and enjoy some "the show after the show."

Just as he has since its inception in September 2021, each week Rye Myers will bring you up close and personal with your favorite stars and figures from the Broadway and theater community, with never before seen or heard interviews. Thrown into the hour long show is live performances, Broadway trivia, Rye's B'way Roundup, audience interaction and Q&A's, and everyone's favorite, exclusive giveaways just for the audience!!!

Past giveaways have included signed copies of Harvey Fierstein's memoir "I Was Better Last Night", tickets to shows and experiences including the Museum of Broadway, Come From Away, Girl From The North Country, and many others! Past show sponsors have also included Playbill, Broadway Plus, Serino Coyne, Situation Interactive, Randy Rainbow, Big Leap Brands, Broadway Makers Marketplace, The Pekoe Group, and more!

Some of the Broadway stars that have joined Rye as his special guests over the past year have included Kayla Pecchioni, Danny Quadrino, Fergie L. Philippe, Desi Oakley, Analise Scarpaci, Justin Matthew Sargent, JJ Niemann, Alyssa Wray (who sings the official theme for the show!) and many more! Other past guests have included some of the industry's best from producers, cabaret stars, and cast members from your favorite show! You can see the full list of past guests including photos from the shows by visiting www.RyeMyers.com/ryeandfriends.

After The Dickens opened in November 2022, and the deep rooted love and appreciation the new venue shares with the Broadway and LGBTQ+ community, Rye Myers is thrilled to team up with them to bring his Broadway talk show to guests in this new and exciting space.

This new LGBTQ+ four story cocktail bar, which is currently the largest venue for LGBTQ+ folk and allies in Manhattan combines the perfect touch of sophistication and enjoyment while keeping true to the fun of gathering at a venue of this nature. While this new venue is limited to those who are over 21, there are still no cover charges or ticket prices to attend the show.

Rye Myers says "I am just thrilled that The Dickens has opened its doors to my Broadway talk show to make it its new weekly home venue and to continue the purpose of bringing joy, laughter and the love of Broadway to everyone in New York City and beyond. The fact that we can combine the love for theater in a space that is, well, very gay, I find to be just so fitting! I am so grateful to Bryan here and his terrific staff who have helped me to make this possible. The Broadway community needs a place to gather at the end of the week after the shows end and I am thrilled that Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway can make that happen with help of The Dickens as its venue!"

See why audiences are raving about Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway and calling it "the best Broadway talk show of the decade!" and why audiences come out week after week to see "a show that makes them smile and takes them away from what is going on in the world, at least for an hour of their day." Rye Myers is being praised for his passionate, influential, fun, and deep-diving conversations with some of the best names in the Broadway and theater industry! And as his theme song so cleverly states, he is "the gay Ryan Seacrest" of his generation.

Prior to The Dickens, Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway was at the Broadway Makers Marketplace at the Turnstyle Underground Market at Columbus Circle from April 2022 through December 4th, 2022. Prior to the Broadway Makers Marketplace, Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway kicked off its inception at BAR NINE in Hell's Kitchen from September 23, 2021 through March 24, 2022.

ABOUT RYE MYERS

Rye Myers is a talk show Host, Producer, and "Your Broadway & Entertainment BFF!". He is the Founder of Rye Entertainment, LLC and RyeTheNewsGuy.com, the latter of which he has run for over six years. Rye's infectious, energetic, and compassionate style to connect with people has landed him interviews with OSCAR, GRAMMY, EMMY, and TONY Award winners and big names in the industry, including Nathan Lane, Billy Porter, Susan Stroman, George Takei, David Hyde Pierce, Laura Benanti, Matthew Broderick, and many others! Rye has produced and hosted numerous video interviews, behind-the-scenes segments, award show round-ups, red carpet coverage, live events, and cabarets. Rye also works with other creatives in helping them interview celebrities, produce their dream project, and more.

He is also the Host and Exec Producer/Creator of Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway, the popular FREE Broadway-themed variety talk show Sundays at 6:00 p.m. at the Broadway Makers Marketplace at Columbus Circle. In addition, he Hosts and Producers "Live with Rye- The Podcast!" where he talks all things Broadway and Entertainment with those you wouldn't get to see at his Broadway talk show. You can see his Hosting and Producing endeavors at www.RyeMyers.com. He also has an active social media presence, so follow @rye_myerson Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok and LIKE /OfficialRyeMyers on Facebook.

ABOUT THE DICKENS

The Dickens is a 4-Level Cocktail Bar, Restaurant, Event Space and Rooftop in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, focused on catering for the LGBTQ+ community.

An all-inclusive establishment, with many different themed spaces throughout for their guests to enjoy.

Currently their first two floors are open with our third floor and rooftop opening in Spring 2023!