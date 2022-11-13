LISA VIGGIANO SINGS THE JANE OLIVOR SONGBOOK to Play Don't Tell Mama Beginning This Month

Back by popular demand, Bistro, BroadwayWorld, and MAC Award winning artist, Lisa Viggiano will bring her new show, Lisa Viggiano SINGS THE Jane Olivor SONGBOOK to the legendary Don't Tell Mama. Dates include November 27 at 6 pm, December 19 at 7 pm, and January 19 at 7 pm. The 11/27 installment will be a benefit to commemorate World AIDS Day and proceeds will go to BC/EFA & REAF.
Viggiano's multi-award winning team includes composer/pianist Yasuhiko Fukuoka, Musical Director/accompanist and Mark Nadler, Director. Musical arrangements created by Fukuoka and Nadler.
In her new show, Viggiano explores the depth of emotion and the healing nature of the songs in Jane Olivor's catalog. These restorative songs spoke very deeply to a generation in turmoil during the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Relevant today, this music delivers truth, love, and joy. Songs include the music that Olivor recorded and performed in the 1980s and 1990s, such as "Come In From The Rain", The Last Time I Felt Like This", and "Some Enchanted Evening".
For reservations, click the link below.
Philadelphia cabaret performer Tyler Houchins has announced a reprise of his NYC debut solo performance, Down A Yellow Brick Road, celebrating the legendary actress and vocalist Judy Garland in her centennial year, Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 7:00 p.m at Don't Tell Mama NYC.
On Saturrday, 11/12 at 2 PM EST, noted interviewer Richard Skipper will join forces with 15-year-old theater podcaster Charles Kirsch to celebrate the life of one of Broadway's best, veteran press agent Susan L. Schulman.
