LET'S BE BAD To Celebrate Broadway's Villains Live At 54 Below

54 BELOW will present Let's Be Bad: Celebrating Broadway Villains on July 22nd at 9:30pm. From Evillene in The Wiz to Audrey II in Little Shop of Horrors, Broadway has captured the thrill of villains who we love to hate.

Starring in this one night only concert will be Broadway's own Angelo Soriano, Red Concepción, Heather Makalani, Ayanna Nicole Thomas, Olivia Oguma, and Evynne Hollens, joined by Pasquale Crociata, Nesziah Dennis, Eleanna Fin, Ellis Gage, Carla Mongado, Jana Prentiss, Adriana Ripley, Sydney Williams, and Cat Woods.

Let's Be Bad will be hosted by BwaySHO and produced and directed by Rissa Lavilla and Kaitlin Rowan, with co-direction by Matthew Cullen and music direction by Aidan S. Wells. Joined by Lexi Bodick on bass, David Mayers on guitar, and Emmanuel Solano on drums. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

Let's Be Bad features classics old and new, like “Easy Street” from Annie and “World Burn” from Mean Girls. The show will take audience members on a journey examining and celebrating what makes a Broadway Villain!

Let's Be Bad: Celebrating Broadway Villains plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 22 at 9:30PM Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees). Premiums are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

