LEA SALONGA & More Lead New York's Fall 2025 Top Cabaret Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New York City has more incredible cabaret shows and concerts than any one person can see. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended shows for the fall season from now through November.

We've scoured the cabaret venue lineups to find some of the very best shows you might have missed, ranging from the biggest stars to niche concert celebrations of beloved musical theater works. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best cabaret shows to see in New York City for Fall 2025.

Ahrens and Flaherty: On the Wheels of a Dream at Kaufman Music Center

Monday October 6 @ 7:30 pm

Tickets available here.

The American Songbook Association (ASA) hosts its fifth annual gala, Ahrens and Flaherty: On the Wheels of a Dream, honoring the multi-award-winning songwriting team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. The show features a star-studded cast including Kate Baldwin, Nikki Renee Daniels, Derek Klena, Lillias White, and more.

Tickets: Tickets start at $79. There are just a handful of tickets left.

Weds. October 8 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Winner of the 2025 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, you don’t want to miss your chance to see Nicole Scherzinger, the stunning star of Broadway’s smash hit Sunset Boulevard, performing in her highly anticipated Carnegie Hall debut. The former lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls, Scherzinger is joined by a live band as she performs hits from the worlds of Broadway and pop.

Tickets: Tickets start at $196. There are only 18 tickets left – snap them up before they’re gone.

Death of Classical: Nightfall at Green-Wood Cemetery

Thurs. October 16 & Fri. October 17 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Get in the Halloween spirit at Nightfall, where “the sacred meets the spectacular.” Step through the gates of Green-Wood Cemetery and watch as their historic grounds, dating back to New York’s gilded age, come alive with creative energy and artistic vision. Death of Classical places acts and artistic installations (think circus acts among the gravestones, candlelit storytelling, and cinematic visions projected through the darkness) on paths for you to wander and explore over the course of several hours.

Tickets: Tickets start at $85.

Mon. October 20 @ 7:30 pm

Tickets available here.

See Disney and musical theater legend Lea Salonga in her acclaimed Stage, Screen & Everything In Between show. She’ll perform stage and screen classics from her illustrious career including songs from Miss Saigon, Les Misérables, Aladdin and Mulan, new-found favorites from the critically acclaimed Broadway and West End hit Old Friends, Broadway blockbusters, pop classics, and much more. (Read an interview with Lea about the show here.)

Tickets: Tickets start at $98.95. Much of the orchestra is sold out, but there’s still good availability in the balcony section.

Mon. October 20 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

See the iconic musical The Drowsy Chaperone presented by Breaking the Binary Theatre with an all-transgender, non-binary, and Two-Spirit+ (TNB2S+) cast, including stars Alex Newell, Betty Who, Jonathan Van Ness, Joslyn DeFreece, Laverne Cox, Peppermint, and more. This concert marks The Drowsy Chaperone's first major New York presentation since its original 2006 Tony Award-winning Broadway production.

Tickets: Tickets start at $60 including fees.

The New York Pops: From Stage to Screen at Carnegie Hall

Mon. October 20 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

The New York Pops make orchestral music accessible to all with impeccably chosen sets of popular music paired with powerhouse vocalists. In this concert, Hugh Panaro and Elizabeth Stanley lead a dazzling concert that features unforgettable songs from Broadway musicals inspired by iconic films, alongside beloved tunes from movie adaptations of Broadway’s greatest hits. (Check out their entire Fall 2025 season here.)

Tickets: Tickets start at $31.50.

Marisha Wallace at Café Carlyle

October 31 & November 1 @ 8:45 pm

Tickets available here.

This Halloween, Broadway powerhouse Marisha Wallace, fresh from her career-defining turn as Sally Bowles in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, makes her Café Carlyle debut with a spellbinding two-night engagement filled with music and mystique. Part séance, part celebration, she channels the spirits of Billie Holiday, Amy Winehouse, Nina Simone, Ella Fitzgerald, and Whitney Houston through jazz, torch songs, and showstopping anthems. Prepare for a bewitching night where the legends rise - and the music never dies.

Wallace has performed for His Majesty the King, headlined sold-out concerts, and released the acclaimed live album Marisha Wallace: Live in London. A celebrated star of stage and screen, and fan favorite on Celebrity Big Brother UK, Wallace now brings her powerhouse voice and magnetic presence to Café Carlyle for two unforgettable nights.

Tickets: Tickets start at $120 for bar seating. There is a $95 two-course menu requirement for all guests. For Bar Seating, there is a food and beverage minimum of $50 per person.

Once Every Hundred Years: Danny Ursetti A Song Cycle by William Finn at 54 Below

November 16 & 17, 2025 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Be one of the first people to listen to hear William Finn’s final work before his passing earlier this year in April. Finn is one of the greats of modern musical theater with beloved works like Falsettos and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. This new song cycle about life, love, aging, and art set against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic is “furious and funny, outrageous and intimate, always surprising, and surprisingly moving.”

Tickets: Tickets start at $57. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Weds. November 19 to Sat. November 22 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

See cabaret star Melissa Errico singing the work of Barbra Streisand. Errico is a modern day Streisand, enormously skilled at bringing out the heart, soul, and intellectual depth of lyrics. The show features musical direction by Barbra Streisand’s own 40-year pianist and conductor Randy Waldman, who has served as musical director for Frank Sinatra, Beyoncé, and Whitney Houston, among many others. The quartet will also include Streisand’s longtime guitarist Brian Koonin. (Read a review of one of Melissa’s recent shows here.

Tickets: Tickets start at $73.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.