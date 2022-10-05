Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LATE BLOOMER Comes to Don't Tell Mama This Month

The performances are on October 12 and 15.

Register for Cabaret News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 05, 2022  

"Late Bloomer" w/Alex de Suze at Don't Tell Mama, 7pm 10/12 and 10/15. It's not just a happening, it's a Blossoming! Join singer Alex de Suze, her fabulous band, and special guests in the Brick Room as she shares her story of figuring things out "a little later than most" through some of our favorite songs from Broadway and beyond.

Special guests include: MAC Award Winners Sierra Rein, Julie Reyburn and Goldie Dver as well as the Binder of BINDERSUZE Richard Binder! You're not too late... You're right on time.

Doors open at 6:15. $20 cover/$20 minimum (cash only, must include 2 drinks), food menu available. Reservations: donttellmamanyc.com.

Dir: James Beaman. MD/piano: Tracy Stark. Bass: Matt Scharfglass (9/28, 10/12) Tom Hubbard (10/15) Drums: Mary Rodriguez. Backing vocals: Sierra Rein, Julie Reyburn, Goldie Dver. Special guest: Richard Binder. For more info contact: alexandradesuze@gmail.com


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




More Hot Stories For You


Karen Mason to Present 30…. AND COUNTING at 54 Below in NovemberKaren Mason to Present 30…. AND COUNTING at 54 Below in November
October 4, 2022

54 BELOW will present the return of KAREN MASON– in an encore performance of “30…AND COUNTING” , her critically acclaimed show honoring her three-decade collaboration with music director Christopher Denny. The concert will take place on November 1 and 2 at 7pm. 
Santino Fontana to Return to 54 Below in NovemberSantino Fontana to Return to 54 Below in November
October 4, 2022

54 Below will welcomes Tony Award® winner Santino Fontana back to NYC for his first live show since the before times. Come celebrate a spontaneous, intimate and bespoke evening of his and your favorite songs- intermixed with hilarious showbiz tales about everything from James Earl Jones to Ryan Gosling. Santino Fontana performs Nov 14, 16, & 18.
8th Annual TOMATOES GOT TALENT Set For Next Week8th Annual TOMATOES GOT TALENT Set For Next Week
October 4, 2022

12 outstanding women over 40 will appear in the finals next week of the 8th annual “Tomatoes Got Talent” contest at The Triad Theatre, 158 West 72nd Street, on Tuesday October 11 at 7pm.   The show is now sold out. 
MOY-BORGEN & BOURNE'S OFFICE PARTY - HALLOWEEN PARTY Announced At Don't Tell MamaMOY-BORGEN & BOURNE'S OFFICE PARTY - HALLOWEEN PARTY Announced At Don't Tell Mama
October 3, 2022

Two time MAC Award Nominees for Duo/Group Cheo Bourne and Lena Moy-Borgen are back with more cake! Moy-Borgen & Bourne's Office Party is coming to Don't Tell Mama on October 27th and 28th at 7pm.
Broadway's Charissa Hogeland Debuts Solo Show SONGS THAT CARRIED ME THROUGH At The Green Room 42Broadway's Charissa Hogeland Debuts Solo Show SONGS THAT CARRIED ME THROUGH At The Green Room 42
October 3, 2022

Broadway's Charissa Hogeland will present her solo show, SONGS THAT CARRIED ME THROUGH, at the Green Room 42 on Sunday October 9th at 7pm.. This 60 minute concert marks Hogeland's solo show debut.