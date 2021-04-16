Kelli Rabke Presents TINY GIANTS: PETITE POWERHOUSES FROM GARLAND TO GAGA Live and Online May 8th

Mother's Day is upon us, and that petite powerhouse of the concert stage, Kelli Rabke, has a special treat for everyone to share with their Mama: a musical exploration of the women of song who are also women of a certain size. Some call them tiny, some call them short, some even use phrases like "vertically challenged" but what they really are is Concentrated Awesome. Being one of the ladies who stand on tiptoe to reach the top shelf, Ms. Rabke has done a deep dive into the works of Edith Piaf, Bette Midler, Stevie Nicks, and many more and turned up a collection of songs perfectly suited to her larger-than-life voice. The star of Joseph/Dreamcoat, Les Mis, and Children of Eden will present compositions from nine decades of popular music, each and every tune, one originating from one of the legendary artists who proved that great things come in small packages.

For the show TINY GIANTS: PETITE POWERHOUSES FROM GARLAND TO GAGA, Ms. Rabke will go live at the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, New Jersey, and why not, as Rabke is a native of The Garden State. The concert will play two shows on May 8th, one at 3 pm EST, and one at 7:30 pm, with the latter being live-streamed. Kelli will be joined by a five-piece band led by musical director John Fischer, and the MPAC will limit their 1300 seat art house to only 150 in-person seats, and Rabke says, "Since it's Mother's Day weekend, it seemed like the perfect time to celebrate all of these lovely ladies of song!" The Mayo Performing Arts Center will also be seating guests in their Mainstage Auditorium with social distancing measures in place, per Governor Murphy's Executive Order 183.

A regular on the concert and cabaret circuit, Kelli Rabke can often be found working with Scott Coulter's Spot-On Entertainment, doing big, splashy musical revues and symphonic shows centered around the likes of Jerry Herman and Stephen Schwartz but the diva with the fiery hair is no stranger to the solo show format. When not working on Broadway and in regional theater, Kelli is a hot-selling ticket in nightclubs and cabaret rooms, particularly making her artistic home at Feinstein's/54 Below. When asked about this brand new show, Kelli offered, "I had this brainstorm that so many of the biggest female voices have come from the smallest women. Being "vertically challenged" myself, it felt like a perfect fit to do a show about it! The show celebrates so many amazing female singers through 9 decades of music, and there's really something for everyone - from Judy Garland to Lady Gaga, from Dolly Parton to Stevie Nicks, and many more small-in-stature surprises!"

Information on the live performances and the live stream offer for TINY GIANTS: PETITE POWERHOUSES FROM GARLAND TO GAGA, please visit the Mayo Performing Arts Center website HERE.

TINY GIANTS: PETITE POWERHOUSES FROM GARLAND TO GAGA

Mother's Day Weekend

Saturday, May 8th, 2021

3:00 PM and 7:30 PM EST

Mayo Performing Arts Center

About Kelli Rabke:

Kelli Rabke got her "big break" playing the role of Dorothy in Paper Mill Playhouse's acclaimed production of The Wizard Of Oz. Shortly thereafter, she was handpicked by Andrew Lloyd Webber to play the lead role of the Narrator in the Broadway revival of Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (US Cast Recording). Following that, she played her dream role: Eponine in Les Miserables on Broadway. She went on to perform in regional theaters across the country in such roles as Mabel in Mack And Mabel, Christine in Phantom, and back to Paper Mill Playhouse in Stephen Schwartz's landmark production of Children Of Eden as Yonah (American Premiere Recording). She is one of the only Broadway stars to originate a role in both a Stephen Schwartz and an Andrew Lloyd Webber musical - a distinction for which she is incredibly honored. She has been seen and heard in loads of TV commercials and voice-overs and was the voice of several animated characters, including Kat in the Discovery Kids series Kenny The Shark. She also played the recurring role of Bernadette on The Young And The Restless.

After leaving the bright lights of the stage to start a family, Kelli is now a staple in the NYC cabaret world. Her first solo cabaret show debuted to a sold-out crowd at Feinstein's/54 Below and since then, she's been featured in shows ranging from Sondheim to Streisand to Bernstein. She now performs regularly with symphony orchestras stretching from Calgary to Mazatlan and all across the country in Blockbuster Broadway, Music of the Knights, and The Wonderful Music of Oz. Other recent highlights include debuting an original song written by David Friedman and Kathie Lee Gifford on the Today Show, and recording the PBS American Songbook Emmy nominated segment, Stephen Schwartz and Friends, featuring the composer himself at the piano and Kelli singing one of his signature songs from Wicked, "The Wizard and I".

She is most proud of her biggest "productions" to date: her son, Joseph, and daughter, Abigale! Visit www.kellirabke.com for photos, videos, schedule, and more!