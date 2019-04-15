Katie McGrath Reprises Her Show At Don't Tell Mama

The award-winning cabaret performer, Katie McGrath, reprises her show Aunt of the Year at Don't Tell Mama on Thursday, April 18th at 7 PM. Rick Jensen, composer and pianist, is the Music Director and Lina Koutrakos is the Director. The show explores how a happily childless, pleasure-seeking single woman became a besotted aunt to a tribe of nieces and nephews, using pop, jazz and soul songs to tell her story.

For this performance, 100% of the proceeds will be donated to New York Common Pantry, the organization dedicated to reducing hunger throughout New York City while promoting dignity and self-sufficiency. McGrath noted, "I volunteer at New York Common Pantry (NYCP). It's a remarkable organization, providing a wide array of services to establish long-term independence for those they serve."

Katie McGrath: Aunt Of The Year, Thursday, April 18 at 7 PM. There is a $20.00 cover charge and a 2 drink minimum per person CASH ONLY

Please make all show reservations at www.donttellmamanyc.com or by phone at 212-757-0788.

Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 West 46th Street, NYCwww.donttellmamanyc.com





