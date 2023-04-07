Kate Baldwin & Aaron Lazar's 54 Below Concert to Offer Livestream Option

54 BELOW will offer a livestream option for Kate Baldwin & Aaron Lazar's encore run of All For You on April 12 - 14 at 7:00pm. The show streams live on April 14 at 7:00pm. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit Click Here

Two-time Tony® Award nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Big Fish, Finian's Rainbow) and Broadway and television star Aaron Lazar (The Light in the Piazza, Fox's "Filthy Rich," The Last Ship) are back for a return engagement of their smash hit show All For You.

Come hear their "glorious soprano" and "soaring tenor" voices in a show critics hailed as "stunning," "electric," "charming," "silly," "rapturous," "fun," and one of the "top 5 shows ever at 54 Below!" making All For You the "hot ticket of the summer!"

Kate and Aaron make for an "unstoppable pair" with "blazing chemistry" and share their "delectable friendship" through songs from The Bridges of Madison County, reprising their turns as Francesca and Robert. You'll also hear them perform other favorite roles from shows past, present, and future. Joining Kate and Aaron are ground-breaking maestro Luke Frazier and 8 members of The American Pops Orchestra, rivaling the biggest ensembles to ever grace the 54 Below stage.

Come hear and see what audiences and critics are raving about!

Kate Baldwin & Aaron Lazar: All For You plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) April 12 - 14 at 7:00pm. Cover charges are $65-$85 ($73-$95 with fees). Premiums are $125-$140 ($139-$155.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Livestream tickets are $25 ($28.50 with fees). Tickets and information are available at Click Here Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award®-winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.