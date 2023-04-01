Kate Baldwin & Aaron Lazar, Linda Eder, and More to Play 54 Below This Month

Next month, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

JENNIFER SIMARD: CAN I GET YOUR NUMBER? - APRIL 1 AT 7:00 PM

The second banana never gets the song. Until tonight! This Two-Time Tony Award Nominee has made a career as one of Broadway's go-to funny ladies. In this evening of Broadway songs, along with musical director Steve Marzullo, Simard takes the lead and sings some of her favorite show tunes.

Jennifer Simard is a two-time Tony Award, four-time Drama Desk Award, two-time Drama League Award, and Lucille Lortel Award nominee, who most recently played the role of Sarah in the Tony Award winning Broadway revival of Company. She is also a co-host of the Broadway Podcast Network's "The Fabulous Invalid." Broadway credits include: Mean Girls (Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George), Disaster! (Sister Mary Downey, Tony nomination); Hello, Dolly! (Ernestina); The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (opposite Mo Rocca); and the companies of Sister Act and Shrek the Musical.

Off-Broadway credits include the original companies of Forbidden Broadway: SVU, The Thing About Men, and I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change. Film credits include The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, Wish You Were Dead, and Sisters. Television credits include: "GIRLS5EVA," "The Good Wife," "Law & Order," "Law & Order: SVU," "The King of Queens", and "Younger."

$80 cover charge ($89.50 with fees). $130 premium seating ($144.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BIANCA MARROQUÍN - APRIL 1 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

The first Mexican woman to headline a Broadway show, Bianca Marroquín has led a charmed 25+ year career in leading roles in Rent, Chicago, The Sound of Music, In the Heights, Disney's Mary Poppins, and others, giving performances as a singer, dancer, and actor from Latin America to the Great White Way. She's a triple threat, best known in New York for her recurring role as Roxie Hart in Chicago, and as Velma Kelly in the recent reopening of Chicago after the pandemic, joining the short list of iconic women ever to play both roles, and her role as Chita Rivera in the FX TV Series, "Fosse/Verdon."

Bianca returns to 54 Below with her cabaret concert Where You Are. A dancer's journey arcing across Broadway, television, and film to arrive at the balance between performing and living life itself, embracing the obstacles, lessons, growth, and finally, ascension into love with where she is now. With her eclectic set list gliding through English/Spanish, different genres and eras, Bianca takes you on an intimate, heartfelt, and humorous ride in a celebration of life, music, and dance.

Music direction by Dan Micciche.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

EPIC SINGS FOR AUTISM: LET'S DUET - APRIL 2 AT 6:00 PM

To help sponsor this event, please click here to donate.

Let's Duet on World Autism Day! When it comes to smashing long-held stigmas about the neuro-diverse community, EPIC is always prepared to duet. Join the EPIC Players at 54 Below for a celebration of neurodiversity in the arts with inclusive renditions of your favorite group numbers (and trios, medleys, and Duets, of course) with the help of Broadway special guests! EPIC is a neurodiverse ensemble that creates professional performance opportunities for neurodivergent artists. Hosted by Dr. Dan Garfinkel and EPIC Player Gideon Pianko, directed by Aubrie Therrien, and music directed by Eric Fegan, EPIC Sings for Autism: Let's Duet is a one-night only fundraising concert featuring incredible, up-and-coming neurodiverse talent sharing the stage with our amazing friends from the Broadway community. It will be a night of heart, humanity, and no small amount of humor. It is a performance not to be missed!

$155 cover charge ($172 with fees). $195-$250 premium seating ($216-$266.50 with fees).

54 SINGS CARRIE UNDERWOOD, FEAT. CARA ROSE DIPIETRO & MORE! - APRIL 2 AT 9:30 PM

Carrie Underwood will not appear at this concert.

Whether you know her from season 4 of "American Idol" or from playing "Before He Cheats" loudly as you cry in your shower, you'll be "Blown Away" by 54 Sings Carrie Underwood. Country and Carrie Underwood's music is a guilty pleasure to so many of us (I know you know all the words to "Church Bells") and we think it deserves its moment in the 54 Below sun. Whether you love her insane vocals or just want to scream the words to "Good Girl" in the company of others, this is the place to be. Wear your best "Denim & Rhinestones" and dust off those cowboy boots you thrifted on a whim to get a little "Southbound" with us. Produced and directed by Kate Coffey and Jenna San Antonio.

Featuring Stephanie Ainsworth, Kali Clougherty, Justine Dacres, Cara Rose DiPietro, Emily Goulazian, Riley Gray, Callie Henrysen, Genevieve Joers, Libby Johnston, Emily Rose Lyons, Rachel Marie, Carolina Rial, Julianne Roberts, Gabby Rosenbloom, Molly Russo, Allie Seibold, and Faye Telemaco-Beane.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BIG BROADWAY BODIES, FEAT. MIMI SCARDULLA & MORE! - APRIL 3 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us in celebration of this dynamic group of plus-sized superstars as they bring us Big Broadway Bodies at 54 Below! Directed and produced by Alexa Hendrickson, Big Broadway Bodies is a night of music that explores every facet of each artist's identity and challenges the entertainment industry to break the mold regarding body type. Each artist will sing songs from two "dream roles:" one that would be expected of them, and one that does not traditionally feature a plus-sized actor. Featuring MiMi Scardulla (A Beautiful Noise, Once Upon a One More Time) and other artists both familiar and new to the 54 Below stage, Big Broadway Bodies is sure to have you laughing, crying, and reconsidering your own biases. Join us for a magical night of singing and building a bigger and better future for Broadway! Music direction by Michael Meketa.

Featuring Evan Blackwell, Nick Berninger, Solana Blu, Juan Castro, Rebecca Codas, Alana Janai, Alexa Hendrickson, Caroline Marie Ryan, MiMi Scardulla, and Kelley Stancil.

Joined by Ryan Albinus on bass, Zachary Larson on guitar, Michael Meketa on piano, and Zachary Scott Prall on drums.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LINDSAY MENDEZ AND RYAN SCOTT OLIVER'S ACTOR THERAPY - APRIL 3 & 28 AT 9:30 PM

ACTOR THERAPY is back at 54 Below! Brought to you by award-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver (35mm, Jasper in Deadland) and Tony Award winning Broadway actress Lindsay Mendez (Carousel, Significant Other, Wicked), ACTOR THERAPY is a series of masterclasses for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it means to be an actor and song interpreter in New York today.

The April 3 performance features an incredible cast of talented performers in a wide range of musical styles from pop (Meghan Trainor, Madonna, Demi Lovato) to Golden Age Broadway (songs from West Side Story, Guys and Dolls) to contemporary musical theater (The Wild Party, A Man of No Importance, NBC's "Smash") to Disney classics (The Little Mermaid, Moana) -and everything in between! Hosted by Actor Therapy's Managing Director Mathieu Whitman (he/him) with Musical Director Matthew Lowy (he/him) at the piano.

The April 3 performance will feature Sarah Julia Ambrose, Stephanie Ainsworth, Connor Bailey, Griffin Barr, Anthony Cangiamila, Cassandra Cavallaro, Madeline Dalton, Willow Dougherty, Cydney Gleckner, Hays Hankinson, Sarah Helbringer, Sarah Huff, Jess Kirschner, Carly Mazer, Alexandra Aurora Pupo, Isa Rodriguez, Felice Rose, Grace Ellis Solomon, Sofia Vilches, and Erica C. Walker.

The April 28 performance features students from the "Rehearsal and Performance - The Music of Stephen Sondheim" class, taught by Ryan Scott Oliver and Lindsay Mendez, which focuses on learning, rehearsing, and performing the songs of the incomparable Stephen Sondheim. The set list runs the gamut, with selections from all of Sondheim's greatest musicals and films, including Company, Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park With George, Sweeney Todd, Merrily We Roll Along, and more! Hosted by Mathieu Whitman (he/him) with Musical Director Matthew Lowy (he/him) at the piano.

The April 28 performance features Marin Asnes, Griffin Barr, Mia Bergstrom, Randall Scott Carpenter, Kylie Deeds, Liam Fitzpatrick, Michaela Griffin, Dylan Hoffinger, Lauren Kent, Jess Kirschner, Riley Klauza, Willie Naess, Isa Rodriguez, Chloe Savit Grace, Ellis Solomon, Victoria Rae Soucy, Charlotte Topp, Aingea Venuto, Sofia Vilches, and Erica C. Walker.

$25 cover charge ($29 with fees). $45 premium seating ($51 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE TOM KITT BAND - APRIL 4 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

In 1997, the first incarnation of The Tom Kitt Band played its very first show at The Continental. The members of that first version of the band lasted six months or so and soon, Tom was joined by Damien Bassman on drums, Michael Aarons on Guitar, and Dan Grennes on bass.

Twenty five years later, Tom, Dan, Mike, and Damien are still together. These brilliant musicians are like family, and nothing makes them happier than finding themselves on stage making music together. But as they've grown and life has taken them in different directions, it gets harder for the four of them to find themselves in the same city at the same time.

Happily, Tom has come to realize that The Tom Kitt Band extends beyond the four members. For it's about a sound and a feeling, and Tom has been privileged to have many brilliant musicians by his side, making the music in his head sound richer and fuller than he could have ever imagined.

Michael Aarons is not able to join, but the band is beyond excited to welcome two honorary members: guitarists Ann Klein and John Kengla, most recently rocking out at Almost Famous. The last time the band played 54 Below was before the pandemic, so this will be a special evening where they get to celebrate the power of live music, and revel in lifelong friendships, old and new.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

I CAN DO THAT: BROADWAY FIRSTS, FEAT. CARA ROSE DIPIETRO, MOLLY RUSSO, & MORE! - APRIL 4 AT 9:30 PM

Join us at 54 Below for a night of Broadway and beginnings as we get to peek into the early beginnings of some of your favorite New York City performers! Whether it be the first Broadway show you saw or your very first solo, we all have the moments that shape our journey - performers and theatre-enjoyers alike!

Directed and produced by Annie Brown, I Can Do That is bound to be a night of love and inspiration as we go back in time through your favorite Broadway songs and the impact they have made!

Featuring Kendall Becerra, Anna DeNoia, Cara Rose DiPietro, Toby Gittleman, Katy Hollis, Amelie Jacobs, Brianna Justine, Milan Parodie, Brenna Patzer, Tanzil Philip, Zachary Scott Prall, Molly Russo, Jillian Michelle Smith, Sophie Tyler, and Alyssa Wray.

Music direction by James Stryska.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TURN THE BEAT AROUND: 54 BELOW CELEBRATES STUDIO 54, FEAT. ANTHONY MURPHY & MORE! - APRIL 5 AT 7:00 PM

Please note that for all Turn The Beat Around performances there is a special seating chart. Please click here to view the seating chart.

One of 54 Below's most popular evenings has now been made a monthly event!

Dance the night away on the first Wednesday of every month as you relive the glory and the decadence that was the legendary Studio 54, whose VIP Room occupied our premises. In Studio 54's heyday the guest list was a who's who from the world of entertainment - Andy Warhol, Liza Minnelli, Halston, Elizabeth Taylor, Mick Jagger, Diana Ross, Brooke Shields, John Travolta, Michael Jackson - and the music played kept them dancing all through the night.

Come "Turn the Beat Around" as we "Celebrate, Good Times" and salute Studio 54 from its opening night to the "Last Dance" -all with a full band and NYC's most acclaimed singers. This is one event you won't want to miss! Produced and directed by Scott Coulter.

We will be rolling out the dance floor for this occasion and partnering with Emmanuel Pierre Antoine Dance Studio, who will bring their world-class dance instructors to start the party! All 7pm shows will feature a dance lesson prior to the show so put on your best disco outfit and arrive early to brush up on your steps!

Featuring Jessica Birago, Carole J. Bufford, Scott Coulter, Tyce Green, Jessica Hendy, Michael Holland, Chelsea Hooker, Larry Lelli, Lorinda Lisitza, Anthony Murphy, Kelli Rabke, Devin Roberts, Matt Scharfglass, and Mike Schwitter.

$65 cover charge ($73 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ISLAND SONG: IN CONCERT - APRIL 6 AT 7:00 PM

Five New Yorkers are caught in a twisted love affair... with the city. This unique musical takes us through their poignant and hilarious journeys to seize their own potential and the possibilities the city dangles before them. Driven by its kinetic and eclectic score featuring five MAC nominated songs by Sam Carner and Derek Gregor, Island Song captures every urbanites triumphs, disappointments, and ever-tested perspective.

Performed by established NYC performers as well as new favorites, you're bound to discover exciting new material in this show, dedicated to life in the city!

Featuring Molly Hewitt-Richards, Jacob Tyler Kent, Emily Knight, Veronica Mansour, and Mason Olshavsky.

Words by Sam Carner.

Music by Derek Gregor.

Story by Sam Carner, Derek Gregor, and Marlo Hunter.

Music direction by Ben Ward.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LINDA EDER - APRIL 7, 11, & 15 AT 7:00 PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! One of the world's most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previously sold out runs, 54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for these very special performances. She's a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway's Living Room.

$155 cover charge ($172 with fees). $210-$215 premium seating ($232.50-$238 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS MEGA MUSICALS! FEAT. CARA ROSE DIPIETRO & MORE - APRIL 7 AT 9:30 PM

What is this feeling, so sudden, and new? It must be 54 Sings Mega Musicals! Join us for an evening in Broadway's living room to celebrate your favorite songs from your favorite musicals across the decades, including Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, Hamilton, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, and more! Starring a company of Broadway up-and-comers, and our very own Angels of Music, you won't want to miss a night for musical theater lovers of all ages. Produced and directed by Alyssa Jaffe and Ayra Kartal, we hope you'll "Be Our Guest!"

Featuring RJ Christian, Jose Contreras, Anika Deshpande, Cara Rose DiPietro, Isabel Gray, Seth Huggins, Alyssa Jaffe, Ava Jaffe, Ayra Kartal, Jacob Kent, Brett Klock, Ben Raanan, Chloe Savit, Samantha Sherman, Renee Shohet, Jillian Michelle Smith, Rachel Thomas, and Hannah Lauren Wilson.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $70 premium seating ($78.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

COME CELEBRATE WITH MARILYN MAYE - APRIL 8 & 9 AT 7:00 PM & APRIL 10 AT 8:00 PM

Join Marilyn Maye and her band for a "marvelous" celebration in honor of her 95th birthday!

A timeless icon who has been entertaining audiences for over eight decades, Marilyn is thrilled to be returning to her home away from home at 54 Below to share this very special milestone with her favorite fans.

A theatrical legend with the power to "melt the heart of the most hardened cynics" (The New York Times), Maye is a consummate entertainer who breathes new life into classics, carrying the torch from her peers who originated tunes of the Great American Songbook to the future generation of singers. Put simply, "no entertainer gives you more in terms of great music, great theater, and great comedy" (Opera News).

$90 cover charge ($100.50 with fees). $145-$155 premium seating ($161-$172 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For Marilyn's birthday on April 10, our regular menu will be replaced by a special prix fixe. All guests will be charged $75 per person for their meals. This pricing does not include additional beverages or tax and gratuity.

LOVE SONG SATURDAY NIGHT! FEAT. JEREMY MORSE & MORE - APRIL 8 AT 9:30 PM

If there is one night during the week when you want - need? - to hear love songs, well, it's got to be a Saturday night. And we've got the most romantic, the most glorious - and always the most famous - love songs in the world for you in Love Song Saturday Night. From Broadway, country, pop, R & B, and more, you will hear the songs that make your heart beat a little bit faster. And they will be performed by a richly talented cast of stars that sing not from the page, but from the soul.

Created by NYC impresario Scott Siegel exclusively for 54 Below, this monthly show that always emerges on a Saturday night, is the place to swoon, raise a glass, and maybe share a kiss. Nothing says romance like music, and nothing is more exquisite than love on a Saturday night! Music direction by Ron Abel.

Featuring Alex Getlin, Angy Fernandez, Andy Kear, Ryan Knowles, Rebecca Luter, Jeremy Morse, Pepe Nufrio, Sophie Rapeijko, and more stars to be announced!

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! TWO PRINCES BY RALPH "OSCAR" SELBY - APRIL 9 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us at 54 Below for a heartwarming and laughter-filled night as Broadway's next heroes debut in Two Princes! Two Princes is a new musical created by Ralph "Oscar" Selby, an award-winning playwright whose experience includes working with New York University, the University of Detroit Mercy, and Mosaic Youth Theater of Detroit. The show has previously been workshopped with TRU.

In this concert version of Two Princes, the show's narrator will take you on a journey of two brothers trying to become the heroes of their own story. Join us for a fairytale comedy musical written by a new BIPOC artist, starring some of Broadway's newest BIPOC talent. Two Princes is a story that anyone can relate to!

Featuring Madison Cu, Lexie Greenberg, Marah McFadden, Malcolm Minor, Nathaniel Rosenthalis, Alex Schecter, Oscar Selby, Jazz Sunpanich, Will Van Moss, and Jean Mary Zarate.

Produced by Doctor Selby.

Music direction by Darnell White.

Directed/stage directions by Lexie Greenberg.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HERE I AM: BEHIND THE SCREENS - APRIL 11 AT 9:30 PM

Join us at 54 Below for a lively evening featuring the songs of Here I Am! In an unforgettable celebration of the Christian Cantrell (BroadwayWorld Nominee) and Samantha Roberts' musical, experience "What I Missed," "The Right Way," "Let Me Know," "Here I Am," and "Watch Me" sung like never before, with special insight from the creators!

This concert is produced and directed by Samantha Roberts (Director/Composer/Scarlett), Christian Cantrell (Music Director, Composer, Orchestrator), and features original cast members and a swinging band. Here I Am: Behind the Screens is the spot to be! Trust me, You won't want to miss all this!

Featuring T Anthony, Jack Baugh, Alexia Correa, Regina Famatigan, Niko Granados, Ebony Nixon, and Morgan Roberts.

Produced by Curtis Howard, Mikayla Kibel, and Randall Simmons.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

KATE BALDWIN & AARON LAZAR: ALL FOR YOU - APRIL 12 - 14 AT 7:00 PM

The performance on April 14 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Big Fish, Finian's Rainbow) and Broadway and television star Aaron Lazar (The Light in the Piazza, Fox's "Filthy Rich," The Last Ship) are back for a return engagement of their smash hit show All For You.

Come hear their "glorious soprano" and "soaring tenor" voices in a show critics hailed as "stunning," "electric," "charming," "silly," "rapturous," "fun," and one of the "top 5 shows ever at 54 Below!" making All For You the "hot ticket of the summer!"

Kate and Aaron make for an "unstoppable pair" with "blazing chemistry" and share their "delectable friendship" through songs from The Bridges of Madison County, reprising their turns as Francesca and Robert. You'll also hear them perform other favorite roles from shows past, present, and future. Joining Kate and Aaron are ground-breaking maestro Luke Frazier and 8 members of The American Pops Orchestra, rivaling the biggest ensembles to ever grace the 54 Below stage.

Come hear and see what audiences and critics are raving about!

$75-$85 cover charge ($84-$95 with fees). $125-$140 premium seating ($139-$155.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CARLIE CRAIG: THE WORLD'S FIRST #COMEDICPOPSTAR - APRIL 12 AT 9:30 PM

Carlie Craig is the World's First Comedic Popstar, according to herself. However, emerging as the biggest star to come out of the post-pandemic renaissance did not come without a struggle. In this all-original pop concert, Carlie belts and riffs her way through her humble celebrity origin story; from growing up as an adolescent show woman & experiencing a manic breakthrough to receiving critical acclaim in Guam for her baby kangaroo ballad, there's no denying Carlie Craig has paid her dues & deserves her inevitable fame. Featuring hits such as "Famous," "Jingle Belly Ring," and "Titty Girl," come experience Carlie Craig: The World's First #ComedicPopstar while it's still affordable!

Music by Carlie Craig and Will Jay.

Directed by Blayze Teicher.

Music direction by Drew Wutke.

Arrangements by Emily Rosenfield.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

VARLA JEAN MERMAN WITH GERALD GOODE - APRIL 13 & 14 AT 9:30 PM

Varla Jean Merman (aka Jeffery Roberson Loe) starred in the musical Lucky Guy opposite Leslie Jordan in New York at the Little Shubert Theatre, prompting The New York Times to rave, "If Carol Burnett and Harvey Korman had stood in front of the right pair of funhouse mirrors, they might have resembled Ms. Merman and Mr. Jordan in stature as well as comedic talent."

Jeffery also starred in the films Hush Up, Sweet Charlotte, Girls Will Be Girls, and Varla Jean and the Mushroomheads. Off-Broadway audiences have also embraced him in the title role of Giancarlo Menotti's opera The Medium, as well as the title role in the musical comedy farce Mildred Fierce. Jeffery played the role of Mary Sunshine on Broadway in the revival of Chicago and in the First National Touring Company. He won Boston's Elliot Norton Award for Best Musical Performance in Phantom of the Oprah.

Jeffery as Varla Jean has filled concert halls and cabarets across the world including the Sydney Opera House and Carnegie Hall. He made his network television debut on "All My Children," guest starred on "Ugly Betty," and was on Bravo's "Project Runway" Season 5 as the winning model for the show's drag challenge.

$50-$55 cover charge ($56.50-$62 with fees). $80-$90 premium seating ($89.50-$100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! - APRIL 15 & 29 AT 9:30 PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget...Music direction by Ron Abel on April 15.

The performance on April 15 will feature John Easterlin, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Erika Mesa, and more stars to be announced!

The performance on April 29 will feature Stella Katherine Cole, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, and more stars to be announced!

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BALDWIN WALLACE AT 54 BELOW - APRIL 16 AT 7:00 PM

Baldwin Wallace Music Theatre (BWMT) presents Baldwin Wallace at 54 Below! These seniors, about to present their showcase for NYC's top agents and casting directors, are kicking off their showcase week with a performance at the historic 54 Below Supper Club. The evening will feature the fifteen seniors, along with a few alumni who already hold Broadway, Tour and TV credits. Alumni include Veronica Otim (Jagged Little Pill, & Juliet) and Marcus Martin (Disney's Aladdin).

$25 cover charge ($29 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SCOTS: A HILARIOUS MUSICAL HISTORY OF SCOTLAND - APRIL 16 AT 9:30 PM

It's Tartan Week in NYC! So in honor of all things Scottish, 54 Below is delighted to present SCOTS, an irreverent, hilarious, 60-minute musical history of Scotland by the award-winning writing partnership Noisemaker (Scott Gilmour and Claire McKenzie).

SCOTS tells the story of this beloved wee nation; from the Picts and Celts to the invention of the toilet; the charge for women's rights to the battle for legalizing gay marriage; the crowning of Kings, the killing of Queens and everything in between - all told by one unlikely narrator who has seen some amount of s**t!

SCOTS was commissioned by renowned Glasgow theatre company A Play, A Pie and a Pint, and fresh off its sold out run in Glasgow, SCOTS promises to be the farcical event of the spring. Don't miss your chance to don some tartan, buy a pint, and raise a glass to all things Scottish!

Don't miss a chance to catch this one-off performance, raise a dram, and don some tartan as we ask the question: "what makes a country?"

Featuring Tyler Collins, Richard Conlon, Yana Harris, Sebastian Lim-Seet, Grant McIntyre, Star Penders, Lauren Ellis Steele, and Mackenzie Wilcox.

Directed by Jemima Levick.

Music direction by Luke Williams.

Produced by Brannon Bowers.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

PRONOUN SHOWDOWN 5TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW - APRIL 17 AT 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND!

Pronoun Showdown is a concert series that explores what happens when you change the pronouns in well-known songs - perspective changes, tone changes, character changes and more!

Songs from previous concerts have included "On YOUR Own," "Hopelessly Devoted to ME," "Burn" from the perspective of Alexander Hamilton, and a whole Taylor Swift Medley from the perspective of the ex-boyfriends. It's a small switch with a huge payoff!

This concert comes from the brains of Abby DePhillips and Kimberly Jenna Simon. Featuring a cast of some of Broadway's biggest stars, this is a concert like you've never seen before!

7:00pm performance: $55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

9:30pm performance: $45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CELIA BERK - APRIL 18 AT 7:00 PM

"A wondrous singer, ... Celia Berk surely does have everything." - Bistro Awards

Award-winning vocalist Celia Berk celebrates the release of her critically acclaimed new album Now That I Have Everything with a special live performance. Arranged in the style of the Nat King Cole trio, it features the kinds of hidden gems by great songwriters that are Celia's trademark, including those of Hoagy Carmichael, Ervin Drake, Carly Simon, Billy Strayhorn, and Stevie Wonder. She is joined by arranger/pianist Tedd Firth and a trio of bass, guitar, and percussion. Cabaret Scenes says Celia has found "a liberating style of expression as did the great stylists of the past...and is well on the way to creating her own niche." Come hear for yourself!

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

STELLA KATHERINE COLE HAS STANDARDS! - APRIL 18 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us for Stella Katherine Cole Has Standards! This unique young singer/actress is a throwback to another era; everything about her - her voice, her personality - glows with the burnished shine of timeless quality. It's no wonder that she has a natural affinity for the songs of the Great American Songbook. More importantly, she has the talent to sing them like they were written for her!

Buoyed by a social media following of half a million fans, Stella recently made her debut at New York's legendary Town Hall, as well as a series of high-profile performances at New York's Tony Award winning nightclub, 54 Below. And she just premiered her brand-new show, Stella Katherine Cole Has Standards! in a series of sold-out performances in St. Louis, MO., Evanston, IL., and Carmel, IN.

Stella's show is music directed by John Fischer and produced & directed by NYC impresario Scott Siegel.

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MASTERVOICES SPRING BENEFIT - APRIL 19 AT 6:00 PM

MasterVoices presents an evening of music and merriment, of cocktails and conversation, fabulous fare, and delicious desserts to benefit the Roger Rees Fund for Musical Theater.

The night includes performances from some of New York's finest Broadway and opera talents plus hilarious games played by you and our amazing guest artists. It's "Cabaret meets Game Night" with our Artistic Director, Tony Award winner Ted Sperling, and some of his closest friends, including John Brancy, Mikaela Bennett, Santino Fontana, Scarlett Strallen, Lauren Worsham... and more to be announced!

For single ticket levels and table level prices, please click here.

CHARLES BUSCH: MY FOOLISH HEART - APRIL 20 & 25 AT 7:00 PM

Actor/playwright/cabaret entertainer, Tony nominee and two-time MAC Award winner and Bistro Award honoree Charles Busch (Die Mommie Die, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife) is a consummate storyteller. Busch employs song and anecdote, both touching and hilarious, to create a uniquely personal cabaret evening. His eclectic songbook includes the best of Michel Legrand, Stephen Sondheim, Henry Mancini and Joni Mitchell. He will be joined by his longtime musical director Tom Judson.

CHARLES BUSCH is the author and star of such plays as The Divine Sister, Vampire Lesbians of Sodom, The Tribute Artist, and The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, which ran for nearly two years on Broadway and received a Tony nomination for Best Play. He wrote and starred in the film versions of his plays Psycho Beach Party and Die Mommie Die, the latter of which won him the Best Performance Award at the Sundance Film Festival. Mr. Busch is the recipient of a special Drama Desk Award for career achievement as both performer and playwright. He has performed his cabaret act in many cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Palm Springs, London, Paris and New York's Jazz at Lincoln Center's American Songbook series. Charlesbusch.com

$75 cover charge ($84 with fees). $110 premium seating ($122.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! GRACE AND THE GHOST BY ANNA DENOIA AND JOSHUA VILLA, FEAT. ELIZABETH TEETER! - APRIL 20 AT 9:30 PM

Join us for the NYC premiere of this supernatural new musical from Anna DeNoia and Joshua Villa, the ambitious young writing team best known on Tiktok for their viral song cycle Open, Stay. Follow Grace, a reclusive young musician who spends her days alone in her room, singing songs for the friend she's imagined in the shadow on her wall. When a city-wide blackout leaves her without light, however, she discovers her "imaginary friend" has been listening. In the darkness, Shadow is able to move around uninhibited, physicalized by Grace's touch. The two discover how they are connected, explore the consequences of making physical contact, and wrestle with who should hold ownership over the body that exists between them- a lazy living person who wishes they could disappear, or a spirit who wishes for a second chance.

This performance will feature Elizabeth Teeter (Beetlejuice) and writer Anna DeNoia.

Conceived in collaboration with librettist Gwyneth Strope during the 2020 COVID lockdowns, Grace and the Ghost was created by and for young women and queer folks who are struggling with isolation, dysphoria, their relationship with their physical bodies, and finding the will to move forward.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SETH SIKES AND NICOLAS KING WITH BILLY STRITCH - APRIL 21 & 22 AT 7:00 PM

The performance on April 22 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Seth Sikes & Nicolas King: The New Belters

Nicolas King and Seth Sikes, two of New York's most popular young nightclub entertainers, join forces for an evening you won't want to miss. The swinging American Songbook is the specialty of these performers, and the pair will pay tribute to the show-stopping stars who paved the way, such as Sammy Davis Jr., Anthony Newley, Eydie Gormé, Liza Minnelli, Judy Garland, Ethel Merman, Barbra Streisand, and more! Nicolas and Seth will carry the torch from these legendary performers and the great songwriters who wrote so many of their hits.

King is an award-winning artist who's been 'belting' out tunes since he was 4-years-old, having been seen in dozens of TV commercials, and numerous times on Broadway opposite Tom Selleck, Carol Burnett, Linda Lavin and Andrea McArdle. King was the longest running Chip in Disney's Beauty And The Beast. He toured the country as Liza Minnelli's opening act, and has performed on stages all over the world from Carnegie Hall to "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno."

Sikes is one of New York City's most popular nightclub singers. His critically-acclaimed tributes to Judy Garland (which won a BroadwayWorld Award), Liza Minnelli, and Bernadette Peters are a consistent draw for audiences around the world. The hardworking Sikes, a native of Texas, was also Associate Director on the multiple Tony Award® winning musical The Band's Visit.

Under the musical baton of Billy Stritch, Seth Sikes and Nicolas King will deliver a powerhouse performance that promises to capture the glitter and magic of the New York nightclub scene of long ago, and bring it into the next generation!

$60 cover charge ($67.50 with fees). $100 premium seating ($111.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ONE WRONG TURN: THE MUSIC OF RACHEL COVEY - APRIL 21 AT 9:30 PM

Writer and composer Rachel Covey returns to 54 Below for a night of original tunes! Described as "hilarious, striking, and devastatingly human," Covey's music is brought to life by a fearless ensemble of friends. Join us for a night of heart, neuroses, and connections found in unexpected places.

Featuring David Baida, Sarah Dacey Charles, Hannah Hakim, Claire Kwon, and Stefan Schallack.

Music direction by Jeremy Jacobs.

Produced by Vaibu Mohan.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES FRANK SINATRA! FEAT. BEN JONES & MORE - APRIL 22 AT 9:30 PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

SINATRA RETURNS! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of the rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who has created this enormously popular and enduring Sinatra series for 54 Below.

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 21 years, created more than 500 major concerts all over the world. Music direction by Ross Patterson.

Produced, written, directed, & hosted by Scott Siegel.

Featuring Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, and more stars to be announced!

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED - APRIL 23 AT 7:00 PM

We're Still Here! The Company of our celebrated, long-running series, Sondheim Unplugged, is thrilled to be Back in Business for season thirteen of our award-winning program, this time both live AND in the comfort of your own living room via the magic (beans?) of livestream (what an Epiphany!) A celebrated New York event since 2010 (It's a Hit!), Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Hosted by Broadway wit Rob Maitner, with music direction from John Fischer, expect fun facts and tidbits about the original Broadway productions and an evening well spent with Old Friends. Because, God, That's Good.

Featuring Jill Abramovitz, Jacob Dickey, Ramona Mallory, Lucia Spina, Aléna Watters, and Michael Winther.

Starring Lucy Austin and Rob Maitner.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ZENNI CORBIN: MISSED CONNECTIONS BY ZENNI & CO. - APRIL 23 AT 9:30 PM

"They deliver [As Lola] a powerhouse voice with such a dynamic range it is breathtaking." -BroadwayWorld

Picture a cabaret featuring all your favorite pop songs blended into a night of amazing mash-ups! Missed Connections will have a set list stacked with artists from Chaka Khan to Britney Spears, presented by internationally touring artist, Zenni Corbin and a band of dynamic performers. Some of Corbin's credits include Jimmy in Dreamgirls, Lola in Kinky Boots, and performances at The Magdalene Theater Festival. Now, run to 54 Below! We promise you'll be "Crazy in Love" and "In the End" be left begging for more.

$25 cover charge ($29 with fees). $45 premium seating ($51 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LITTLE WOMEN: A NEW MUSICAL - APRIL 24 AT 7:00 PM

One of literature's most iconic stories about female empowerment is reborn in this new musical from the award-winning team of Christina Harding, John Gabriel Koladziej, and Dan Redfeld. The evening will feature selections from the show about fierce young trailblazer Jo March who yearns to be a renowned author and a voice for her generation. As she reaches a pivotal crossroad, Jo is swept back to her childhood. On a journey spanning four years, Jo and her sisters discover that the only path worth treading is the one you make for yourself.

Featuring Amanda Drewes, Sara Jean Ford, Chris Mann, Miyuki Miyagi, Sophie Pollono, and Jenna Lea Rose.

Produced by Robert W. Schneider & 4 Times Entertainment, Inc.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SALISHA THOMAS: JUST MARRIED - A CABARET ABOUT LOVE, MARRIAGE, AND SEX - APRIL 24 AT 9:30 PM

Salisha Thomas makes her 54 Below solo debut in Just Married- A Cabaret About Love, Marriage, and Sex. From a princess for Disney to a princess on Broadway, Salisha tells stories of being in Beautiful on Broadway, becoming Miss California while on tour, and meeting the love of her life on Zoom. Enjoy a night of laughter and some of your favorite Broadway love songs!

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

GABRIELLE MARIELLA: BROADWAY LEADING LADIES SING, FEAT. BEN FANKHAUSER & MORE! - APRIL 25 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Gabrielle Mariella, actress, singer, and filmmaker known for her unmatched vocal impersonations of Broadway's leading ladies that have taken the Broadway community by storm, makes her 54 Below solo debut in Gabrielle Mariella: Broadway Leading Ladies Sing. A talent in her own right, you'll enjoy Gabrielle's impressive renditions of Broadway's most iconic voices and she'll be joined by a line-up of special Broadway guests to boot. Audiences can expect to hear a range of songs from musical theatre classics like Into the Woods and Funny Girl, to new favorites like Wicked and SIX, and even Top 40 Pop/Rock hits, but in ways you've NEVER heard them before. Ever wondered how your favorite Broadway diva would sing Taylor Swift? Find out! Don't miss this night of all your favorite Broadway voices wrapped up in one.

Featuring Ben Fankhauser and Jakeim Hart.

Music direction by Isaac Harlan.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

OSCAR WILLIAMS: WORKING TITLE - APRIL 26 AT 7:00 PM

Oscar Williams is thrilled to hit 54 Below in his NYC solo debut Working Title. Since starring in the original Broadway cast of Fun Home and in Lincoln Center's star-studded concert of The Secret Garden, Oscar spent his high school years on a farm in idyllic Vermont with his four brothers and baby sister and has since come "home." With a set list that ranges from JRB to Harry Styles, from Sondheim to Cyndi Lauper, he'll take us on a journey chronicling his transition from a "Broadway kid" to a young adult in the industry managing college, auditions, relationships, and the constantly changing landscape of the industry we call show business.

With direction/music direction from long-time coach, friend and collaborator Trapper Felides, and a rocking 5-piece band, Oscar will show you that in this biz and this town, we're always still a Working Title.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE MUSIC OF BELLA FAYE & FRIENDS - APRIL 26 AT 9:30 PM

New writer Bella Faye, composer & lyricist of the BroadwayWorld-featured Catching Fireflies: A New Queer Musical, returns to 54 Below with their own showcase of original music, featuring pieces from their first score, San Francisco Daydream, to their newest song cycle, Scorpio in Mars, and everything in between. Join of us for a night of new punk rock musical theater with a classical twist, and melodies that embrace and explore the essence of the queer and human experience - all sung by several of NYC's up & coming new artists.

Featuring Clara Charles, Gabriel De Leon, Elena Faverio, Shane Francis, Gagarin, Adam Gloc, Sam Gray, Tre Kanaley, Laura Klingher, Summer Raye Mays, Gabbi McCarren, Anthime Miller, Lanes Miller, James Rubino, Trevor Schlam, and Andrew Steele.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE DIVE: THE SONGS OF JULIA RIEW, FEAT. CLAIRE KWON AND NATALIE CHOO - APRIL 27 AT 7:00 PM

Fred Ebb Award Winner Julia Riew returns to 54 Below and makes her New York City solo concert debut in The Dive! The evening will feature original music from a variety of projects including Julia's viral musical Shimcheong: A Folktale, a fantasy-novel-inspired song cycle, and some of her other greatest online-and-onstage hits. Stepping into the solo spotlight for the first time, the composer-lyricist will be joined by rising theater stars to perform in a joyous celebration of lyric, melody, and the diversity across our experiences.

Featuring Emily Borromeo, Natalie Choo, Marina Kondo, Claire Kwon, Juliet Lee, and Kevin Trinio Perdido.

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $80 premium seating ($89.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

FEINBERG & ROSE: THE ROUND TABLE, FEAT. MATT SALDIVAR, BEN ROSEBERRY, & MORE! - APRIL 27 AT 9:30 PM

James Feinberg & Matthew Dylan Rose are back at 54 Below with Feinberg & Rose: The Round Table, an evening showcasing some of their favorite songs from across their catalogue, performed by their "Round Table" of friends and veterans from on and off-Broadway. The concert will feature works from a variety of their musicals and operettas including Doctor Glas: A Musical Play, Madame Waterfowl, The Oldenburg Suite (a 2022 Richard Rodger's Award Finalist and 2019 New York Musical Festival Winner), and maybe even some sneak previews of their new works in development! Produced by Matthew Berzon (MJ: The Musical).

Featuring Annie Blackman, Wesley Ian Cappiello, Bryan Freedman, Daisy Garrison, Zoë Gray, Cate Hayman, Meghan Kelly, Claire Kwon, Maddie Mazzella, Alexandra Meli, Ben Roseberry, Matthew Saldivar, Atticus Shaindlin, Carson Stewart, and more stars to be announced!

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

AUDREY HEFFERNAN MEYER: BACK IN THE NICK OF TIME - APRIL 28 AT 7:00 PM

Audrey Heffernan Meyer, whose professional career spans decades of performing in musicals and dramas Off-Broadway and in regional theaters around the country, is thrilled to be making her 54 Below debut with her one-woman show, Back in the Nick of Time!

This autobiographical piece, celebrating Audrey's folk-rock style and soaring soprano, features music from the 60's and 70's by the most influential female singer-songwriters of that time: Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Bonnie Raitt, Dionne Warwick, and Linda Ronstadt, amongst others.

Audrey highlights their histories and explores how the poetic lyrics and sentiments these women express parallel her own life, and how they've impacted her singing style, from performing as a lyric soprano in summer stock as a teen at Bucks County Playhouse, to enriching her career as a successful singer and actress in New York to this day.

Audrey's leading roles in musicals and plays: This One's for The Girls and Romance Language (both Off-Broadway), Damn Yankees, Guys & Dolls, The Sound of Music, Merrily We Roll Along, Tintypes, Oklahoma!, Fiddler, Carousel, and many others.

TV and Film credits include: "The Blacklist," "Blue Bloods," "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Billions," "The Enemy Within," "Y: The Last Man," "Royal Pains," "Revelations of Divine Love," and others.

Back in the Nick of Time illustrates through song, the stunning correlation between women of the 60s and 70s and woman of today like Audrey, who have the tenacity and fortitude to balance love and career, family, and the ups and downs of life, all the while being committed to follow their passions... in the nick of time!

$75 cover charge ($84 with fees). $115 premium seating ($128 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DARIUS DE HAAS: MAISEL AND MORE! - APRIL 29 & MAY 6 AT 7:00 PM

Award-winning singer and actor, Darius de Haas (Rent, Kiss of the Spider Woman, the singing voice of Shy Baldwin on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") returns to 54 Below with a brand new show featuring the songs he sang and introduced (by Emmy-nominated songwriters Curtis Moore and Tom Mizer) as the singing voice of "Shy Baldwin" on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel!" As Maisel launches into it's 5th and final season Darius will take you on his personal musical journey with the show and also include songs and tributes to the great artists (Nat King Cole, Sam Cooke, Sarah Vaughan, Johnny Mathis) that inspired the character of Shy. Special guests include Tom Mizer and other "Maisel" cast members TBA at a later date.

Darius de Haas is an award winning singer, actor, and recording artist whose career has spanned from Broadway to concert stages here and around the world.

His Broadway credits include Kiss of the Spiderwoman, Carousel, Rent, The Gershwin's Fascinating Rhythm, Marie Christine, Shuffle Along and the staged anniversary concerts of Hair and Dreamgirls (for the Actors Fund). Other notable shows include Running Man (Obie Award) The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin, Children of Eden and As You Like It. As a musical artist, among Darius' credits are The Lincoln Center American Songbook (Billy Strayhorn and Stevie Wonder songbooks), Duke Ellington Sacred Concert w Los Angeles Master Chorale, The New York Festival of Song, Too Hot To Handel at Carnegie Hall and many orchestras including the National Symphony, Cincinnati Pops and Orchestra of St. Lukes. Darius is the singing voice of Shy Baldwin on the Amazon Prime hit series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (in which he is featured on the soundtracks for Seasons 3 and 4). Other TV includes Dietland, In The Life. His recordings include Day Dream: Variations on Strayhorn, Quiet Please (w/Steven Blier), and many Original Cast Recordings. Please visit www.dariusdehaas.com

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $95 premium seating ($106 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JOHN-ANDREW MORRISON - APRIL 30 AT 7:00 PM

No... Maybe... Why Not: An Evening with John-Andrew Morrison

Back for an encore by popular demand! Love? Ain't it grand...and confusing. Tony® Award nominee John-Andrew Morrison tries to figure it out with songs from Broadway and beyond. A funny, sassy, and heartfelt evening awaits you.

John-Andrew is a singer and actor with credits including A Strange Loop on Broadway, Blues for an Alabama Sky Off-Broadway with Keen Company, and performances at many NYC hot spots including 54 Below, Joe's Pub, The Beechman, and Ars Nova. This is a night you won't want to miss!

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE, FEAT. ANEESA FOLDS & MORE! - APRIL 30 AT 9:30 PM

Join us at 54 Below for a hilarious evening featuring the songs of Golem Owned a Tropical Smoothie, the unforgettable, long-awaited, non-copyright infringing, award-winning new musical about Golem who owns a smoothie shop. Written and directed by local caterers Garrett Poladian and Ethan Crystal, experience such hits as "Golem Owned A Tropical Smoothie (opening number)," "Return of the King," "A Thing Named Golem," "The Green Dragon," and "The Other Green Dragon Song" like you've never heard them before! Featuring an all-star cast, this concert is produced by Crew Bar Productions, Siobhan O'Neill, and Lea Nardi. Golem Owned a Tropical Smoothie has received a NAMT development grant, an NYFA City Artist Corps Grant, and was recently an O'Neill Conference semi-finalist. Music direction and orchestrations by Stephen Murphy. golemownedatropicalsmoothie.com

Featuring Jamir Brown, Ethan Crystal, Julian Diaz-Granados, Aneesa Nael Folds, Carson Higgins, Lea Nardi, Garrett Poladian, and SLee.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE FROM 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from 54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.com/LIVE

BIANCA MARROQUÍN April 1 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

BIG BROADWAY BODIES, FEAT. MIMI SCARDULLA & MORE! April 3 at 7:00pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

THE TOM KITT BAND April 4 at 7:00pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

NEW MUSICAL! TWO PRINCES BY RALPH "OSCAR" SELBY April 9 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

KATE BALDWIN & AARON LAZAR: ALL FOR YOU April 14 at 7:00pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

STELLA KATHERINE COLE HAS STANDARDS! April 18 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

SETH SIKES AND NICOLAS KING WITH BILLY STRITCH April 22 at 7:00pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

GABRIELLE MARIELLA: BROADWAY LEADING LADIES SING, FEAT. BEN FANKHAUSER & MORE! April 25 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

SAFETY INFORMATION:

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW:

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award® winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas