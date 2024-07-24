VIDEO: First Look At Contemporary Production of MY FAIR LADY in Austria

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a first look at a contemporary production of My Fair Lady, now on stage at Austria's Seefestspiele Mörbisch, the world's largest festival of operettas and musicals. The setting for this production has been transformed into today’s vibrant cosmopolitan city of London.

Featuring Frederick Loewe’s ravishing score and a wonderfully witty book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner, the musical follows Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady”.

My Fair Lady played for 2,717 performances on Broadway at the Mark Hellinger, Broadhurst and Broadway Theatres starring Rex Harrison, Julie Andrews, Stanley Holloway and Robert Coote. It was the longest running musical at the time.