Kara Lindsay, Paige Davis, Jess LeProtto & Major Attaway to Star in 20 & UNDER SING 20 & OVER

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present 20 & Under Sing 20 & Over on February 20th at 7:00pm. After two extremely successful virtual benefit concerts, a group of both new and reprising Broadway and Rising stars will be singing duets in celebration of fan-favorite musicals written 20 years ago and back. From Hello, Dolly! to Bye Bye Birdie to Newsies, you won't want to miss this special night of unmatchable talent to hear the people sing!

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Donations can be made via this link.

Featuring Broadway Stars: Kara Lindsay (Newsies, Wicked, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Paige Davis (Chicago, Beauty and the Beast National Tour, Boeing-Boeing), Jess LeProtto (Newsies, Bye Bye Birdie, Hello, Dolly!), and Major Attaway (Aladdin, Mack & Mable at NY City Center Encores)

Rising Stars include Catalina Almeida, Mia Cherise Hall, Amelie Jacobs, and Aaron Miguel Syi.

Produced by Jorden Amir and Cara Weglarz

Music Direction by Jorden Amir

20 & Under Sing 20 & Over plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) live on February 20th at 7:00pm. There is a $40-80 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.