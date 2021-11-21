KENN BOISINGER'S HOLIDAY PARTY Will Play Laurie Beechman Theatre December 12th

O Come All Ye Faithful, as everyone's favorite crooner from Staten Island, Kenn Boisinger, offers up a uniquely festive (and twisted) night of merriment! Featuring swingin' original holiday music, classic carols like you've never heard them before, timeless tales and the birth of a savior, Kenn Boisinger's Holiday Party will have you singing along, tapping your toes, and questioning your taste in entertainment.

Kenn Boisinger, who might be compared to other great entertainers like Wayne Newton, Tom Jones and Engelbert Humperdink, is the twisted alter ego of Michael West (NEWSical, Forbidden Broadway, When Pigs Fly). For the past few years, Kenn has been delighting (and disturbing) cabaret audiences and critics with sold out shows at Birdland, an unprecedented 5 month residency at Green Room 42, and with his popular online virtual concerts. BroadwayWorld.com claims "Michael West strikes comic gold. It's just enough to leave you coasting somewhere between insanity and hilarity. It's comic perfection". Known for his priceless takes on songs from the classic American songbook and original tunes such as "Is She a Call Girl, or Just a Girl I'd Like to Call", "Stay For the Loud Note", and "Daddy Drinks Because You Cry", expect his holiday show to offer up a few soon-to-be-timeless originals.

Born and raised in the Cleveland suburb of Parma, Ohio, Kenn rose to fame at the age of sixteen when he finished third in a Robert Goulet look-a-like contest on the Merv Griffin Show. Since then he has appeared in major venues throughout the continental United States, from Bangor, Maine to Hollywood (Florida) to the performing arts center on his beloved Staten Island, which Kenn and his family (his mother, Hilldred and his brother, Robbert) have called home since 1985. In addition to his many show business achievements, Kenn was Amway Regional Salesman of the Quarter in fall of 1989, and was Radio Shack Regional Manager of the Month for the Egbertville district of Staten Island in August of 1997.

The one night only event is directed by Michael D'Angora and Tom D'Angora (NEWSical, Naked Boys Singing, A Musical About Star Wars and virtual fundraising events for West Bank Café, Birdland, The York Theatre, and more). Returning as Kenn's musical director is Alan Bukowiecki (Music Director National Tours: The Book of Mormon; Broadway: The Book of Mormon, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical; Cabaret: Dee Snider's Rock and Roll Christmas Tale written by and starring Dee Snider from Twisted Sister, Christina Bianco at Birdland, and Alexandra Billings).

Kenn Boisinger, "Kenn Boisinger's Holiday Party" will play The Laurie Beechman Theatre at The West Bank Café 407 w 42nd St on Sunday, Dec 12th at 7pm. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at WestBankCafe.com. There is a $20 food/drink min per person.