KAFKA'S METAMORPHOSIS: THE MUSICAL to Have Concert Reading at Feinstein's/54 Below

Kafka's Metamorphosis: The Musical!, the surprise hit of fringe festivals in Montreal and Washington D.C, and last seen as a standout reading at the 2019 New York Musical Festival (NYMF), will have a special one night only concert reading on Friday, March 6th at 9:30PM at Feinstein's / 54 Below, 254 West 54th Street, Cellar. The production features book, music and lyrics by Matt Chiorini, additional music and lyrics by Travis Newton, and Vocal Arrangements/Orchestrations by Travis Newton. www.kafkamusical.com.



Gregor Samsa awoke one morning to find that he'd caught the musical theatre bug! Kafka's mystifying and mesmerizing novella comes to hilarious and haunting musical life onstage at as a weird and wonderful musical journey through the complex mind of one of literature's most compelling authors and his most famous creation. With performances all over NY state and an original cast recording available on the Grammy-Award winning Broadway Records label, Kafka's Metamorphosis is the surreal and satisfying musical adaptation you never knew you always wanted!



NYMF's West Hyler gives the show the highest praise, explaining that "Kafka's Metamorphosis was presented as a reading during the NYMF 2019 season, and of the thirty musicals that were presented that summer in readings and concerts, this show ranked as one of my favorites. I was thrilled that the brilliant writers chose to submit to the festival as a full production, and cheered when they also became a favorite of the readers and of the Grand Jury during the 2020 submission process. I deeply love this show and believe that the creative team has accomplished the seemingly impossible: an extremely funny and incredibly moving musical that intertwines Kafka's letter to his father with his most famous book about a boy who turns into a cockroach. It is the perfect time for this musical, because it gives a voice to all of us who feel like our voices aren't being heard."



Matt Chiorini (Director, Book, Lyrics, Music and Father) has worked as an actor, director, or playwright in theatres around the country as well as in Canada, Japan, New Zealand, and Italy, and as the Artistic Director of the Repertory Theatre at Sea for Crystal Cruises, People's Branch Theatre in Nashville, the Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre, and as the Director of the Theatre Program at Le Moyne College in Syracuse, NY. MFA: ART Institute/Harvard University and the Moscow Art Theatre.



Travis Newton (Additional Music & Lyrics, Musical Director, Violin) has played and conducted more than 500 performances of Broadway musicals across the U.S. and Canada as well as multiple guest conducting appearances with the Syracuse Symphony Orchestra and Central New York's new professional orchestra, Symphoria. As a faculty member at Le Moyne College in Syracuse, NY, Travis conducts the Le Moyne College Symphony Orchestra and serves as director of the College's Arts Administration Program.



The cast features Jack Rento, Morgan Smith, Meghan Lees, and Matt Chiorini.



The band features Travis Newton, violin; Greg Giovanini, Keyboards; Matt Chiorini, Guitar.



Kafka's Metamorphosis: The Musical! made its world premiere in the Summer of 2018 at Festival St-Ambroise Montreal Fringe.



Tickets range from $25 - $65 and can be purchased online, HERE.



There is an additional $6 facility fee if purchased at venue. There is also a $25 food & beverage minimum.





