Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Julie Benko Joins Upcoming OFF THE TOP! With Jason Kravits at the Birdland Theater

The performance is on March 27th at 8:30pm.

Mar. 13, 2023  

Julie Benko Joins Upcoming OFF THE TOP! With Jason Kravits at the Birdland Theater

OFF the TOP! with Jason Kravits, the award winning, completely improvised musical, returns to Birdland Theater on March 27th at 8:30pm.

The lights come up, the music starts, and Jason Kravits walks on stage with... nothing. No script, no songs, no story. Over the course of an exhilarating 75 minutes, he keeps you on the edge of your seat by using audience suggestions pulled from a fishbowl (e.g. "The last text you received," "Words to live by," etc.) to create an entire life story in song, with every bit of it- including every lyric and melody- made up by Jason on the spot! Backed by the most fearless band in the business, OFF the TOP! is music, comedy, improv, cabaret, and magic, all stirred together and poured into a one-man martini glass, creating one intoxicating cocktail of fun!

At OFF the TOP! with Jason Kravits, at BIRDLAND THEATER, Dec. 8th 7pm. Guest stars to be announced. Previous guest stars have included James Monroe Iglehart, Dan Finnerty, Christina Bianco, Angel Desai, Mike McShane, Noah Weissberg, Michelle Shocked, Nicole Parker and more!)

Jason Kravits has been been a familiar face on stages and screens for over three decades. Perhaps best known for his long-running role as Richard Bay on ABC's The Practice, he has made appearances in over 50 television shows, including The Kominsky Method, Halston, The Big Bang Theory, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Kimmy Schmidt, Grey's Anatomy, 30 Rock and even the last episode of Friends. On Broadway, Kravits made a splash with his work in the hit musical comedy The Drowsy Chaperone. He also appeared in Relatively Speaking, three original one-acts by Ethan Coen, Elaine May, and Woody Allen. Jason is the creator of the acclaimed web series Lords of the Playground, the parody musical, Harrison!, and the holiday stories The Kvetch and A Christmoose Story. His recently released album, "Jim... and Other Fine Suggestions," songs written in 24 hours or less, is available on all streaming services and at www.jasonkravits.bandcamp.com.

OFF the TOP! has played stages large and small for the past four years. From it's humble beginnings at The Duplex Theater in New York, the show has played to sold-out crowds all around the world, including stops at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, The Adelaide Cabaret Festival, Brasserie Zédel (London), Feinstein's at Vitello's (LA), Boom Chicago (Amsterdam) and AMP by Strathmore (Washington, DC). In 2017 OFF the TOP! took home the award for Best Musical Comedy at The Bistro Awards in NYC, and won a 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award.

· WHAT: OFF the TOP!

· WHEN: MONDAY, March 27th 8:30 pm (Doors at 7:00 pm)

· WHERE: Birdland Theater. 315 West 44th Street NY, NY 10036

· HOW MUCH: $35.99, plus $20 min food/beverage




Cara Rose DiPietro, Carolina Rial, and More Set For 54 BELOW SINGS CARRIE UNDERWOOD Photo
Cara Rose DiPietro, Carolina Rial, and More Set For 54 BELOW SINGS CARRIE UNDERWOOD
54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Cara Rose DiPietro, Kate Coffey, Faye Telemaco-Beane and more in 54 Below Sings Carrie Underwood on April 2nd at 9:30pm. Whether you know her from season 4 of “American Idol” or from playing “Before He Cheats” loudly as you cry in your shower, you'll be “Blown Away” by 54 Sings Carrie Underwood.
PHOTOS: Donna McKechnie Plays 54 Below Photo
PHOTOS: Donna McKechnie Plays 54 Below
No “spoilers” here, but if you want to learn how it’s done, go see Donna McKechnie. She has information we didn’t even know we needed and I would like to be at the head of the class. Awe-inspiring.
Susie Clausen at Dont Tell Mama Photo
Susie Clausen at Don't Tell Mama
Photo Coverage: Susie Clausen debuted her show “Saxy Susie” at the Don’t Tell Mama cabaret room in December of 2022. The last week of February 2023 saw 2 more performances scheduled by popular demand. Directed by Marilyn Maye. Musicians: David Pearl, Tom Hubbard, Peter Calo, & Ray Marchica.
The Cookers, Jihye Lee, and More to Play Birdland This Month Photo
The Cookers, Jihye Lee, and More to Play Birdland This Month
Repeat engagements include David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, Birdland Big Band and Arturo O'Farrill & The Latin Jazz Orchestra.

More Hot Stories For You


The Cookers, Jihye Lee, and More to Play Birdland This MonthThe Cookers, Jihye Lee, and More to Play Birdland This Month
March 11, 2023

Repeat engagements include David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, Birdland Big Band and Arturo O'Farrill & The Latin Jazz Orchestra.
Storm Large, Nicolas Dromard and Desiree Davar, and More To Play 54 Below Next WeekStorm Large, Nicolas Dromard and Desiree Davar, and More To Play 54 Below Next Week
March 11, 2023

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. 
Jazz Vocalist Tawanda to Celebrate New Album SMILE at Chelsea Table + Stage in AprilJazz Vocalist Tawanda to Celebrate New Album SMILE at Chelsea Table + Stage in April
March 10, 2023

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present acclaimed vocalist Tawanda, winner of the 2020 Sarah Vaughan Vocal Jazz Competition and the 2023 Bistro Award for Jazz Vocalist – on Thursday, April 20 at 7:00 PM.
HANDS ON A HARDBODY Cast to Reunite for 10th Anniversary at 54 BelowHANDS ON A HARDBODY Cast to Reunite for 10th Anniversary at 54 Below
March 10, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards® Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, will welcome the original cast of Hands on A Hardbody on June 6th at 7:00pm & 9:30pm, as they reunite for the musical’s 10th anniversary.
Photos: Katrina Lenk and George Abud Return To BirdlandPhotos: Katrina Lenk and George Abud Return To Birdland
March 10, 2023

George Abud and Katrina Lenk thrilled a sold-out Birdland audience with a return engagement of their sold-out 2019 debut show, featuring a new selection of sizzling songs from the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, Betty Carter, Jacques Brel, Marlene Dietrich, Umm Kulthum, and many more. Check out photos here
share