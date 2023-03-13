Julie Benko Joins Upcoming OFF THE TOP! With Jason Kravits at the Birdland Theater

OFF the TOP! with Jason Kravits, the award winning, completely improvised musical, returns to Birdland Theater on March 27th at 8:30pm.

The lights come up, the music starts, and Jason Kravits walks on stage with... nothing. No script, no songs, no story. Over the course of an exhilarating 75 minutes, he keeps you on the edge of your seat by using audience suggestions pulled from a fishbowl (e.g. "The last text you received," "Words to live by," etc.) to create an entire life story in song, with every bit of it- including every lyric and melody- made up by Jason on the spot! Backed by the most fearless band in the business, OFF the TOP! is music, comedy, improv, cabaret, and magic, all stirred together and poured into a one-man martini glass, creating one intoxicating cocktail of fun!

Jason Kravits has been been a familiar face on stages and screens for over three decades. Perhaps best known for his long-running role as Richard Bay on ABC's The Practice, he has made appearances in over 50 television shows, including The Kominsky Method, Halston, The Big Bang Theory, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Kimmy Schmidt, Grey's Anatomy, 30 Rock and even the last episode of Friends. On Broadway, Kravits made a splash with his work in the hit musical comedy The Drowsy Chaperone. He also appeared in Relatively Speaking, three original one-acts by Ethan Coen, Elaine May, and Woody Allen. Jason is the creator of the acclaimed web series Lords of the Playground, the parody musical, Harrison!, and the holiday stories The Kvetch and A Christmoose Story. His recently released album, "Jim... and Other Fine Suggestions," songs written in 24 hours or less, is available on all streaming services and at www.jasonkravits.bandcamp.com.

OFF the TOP! has played stages large and small for the past four years. From it's humble beginnings at The Duplex Theater in New York, the show has played to sold-out crowds all around the world, including stops at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, The Adelaide Cabaret Festival, Brasserie Zédel (London), Feinstein's at Vitello's (LA), Boom Chicago (Amsterdam) and AMP by Strathmore (Washington, DC). In 2017 OFF the TOP! took home the award for Best Musical Comedy at The Bistro Awards in NYC, and won a 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award.

· WHAT: OFF the TOP!

· WHEN: MONDAY, March 27th 8:30 pm (Doors at 7:00 pm)

· WHERE: Birdland Theater. 315 West 44th Street NY, NY 10036

· HOW MUCH: $35.99, plus $20 min food/beverage