Josh Young Sings Andrew Lloyd Webber, Streaming Next Week From Cabaret313

Tony Nominee, Theater World Award Winner and 5-time Broadway World Award Winner, Josh Young brings his award winning vocals to the epic tunes of the most prolific Broadway songwriter of all time; Andrew Lloyd Webber. An autobiographical journey from his first Webber experience to performing the visionary's work on Broadway, all over the world and at the Tony Awards.

The performance will be followed by a live Q & A with Young and his special guest Emily Padgett.

Learn more and get your tickets at http://cabaret313.org/show/josh-young/.

Check out the hilarious video Young and Padgett made ahead of the concert, featuring Young donning the iconic Phantom mask.

We are one week away from Josh Young Sings Andrew Lloyd Webber!

Josh Young originated the role of "John Newton" in the Broadway World Premiere of Amazing Grace. Josh received a 2012 Tony Award nomination and Theatre World Award for his Broadway debut as "Judas" in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Jesus Christ Superstar. He appeared in two seasons at The Stratford Shakespeare Festival, earning Broadway World Awards for his roles. Young also appeared as "Marius" in the US National Tour of Les Miserables and "Tony" in the International Tour of West Side Story. Young is currently an Assistant Professor of Theatre at Oakland University.

A veteran of six Broadway shows, Emily Padgett most recently originated the role of Mrs. Bucket in Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, directed by the legendary Jack O'Brien. Padgett was involved in the creation of Steve Martin and Edie Brickell's musical, Bright Star, originating the role of "Lucy Grant." She was nominated for a Helen Hayes award and is a recipient of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Award for her performance as "Daisy Hilton" in Side Show, and went on to revive the role on Broadway.