Jonathan Karrant to Celebrate New Album ECLECTIC at Chelsea Table + Stage

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present DownBeat’s “rising jazz singer” Jonathan Karrant on Sunday, October 15 at 7:00 PM. The acclaimed song stylist will celebrate his new album Eclectic, a collection of popular songs written from the 1940s through the 2010s. It includes favorites from the Great American Songbook born out of Broadway musicals (“Once Upon a Time”) and Hollywood films (“Pure Imagination”), as well as new standards by Smokey Robinson, James Taylor and Macy Gray. Karrant will be joined by John Di Martino on piano, Woshi Waki on bass, and Rogerio Boccato on drums. Tickets are $20-$40, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

In addition to his New York show, Karrant is performing selections from Eclectic in Los Angeles, Palm Springs, San Diego, Las Vegas, and other national tour dates. Details are available on his website. The album features “Love Dance” by Ivan Lins, a sensual duet with Grammy-nominated singer Jane Monheit. Other special guests include renowned saxophonist Houston Person, Jazz at Lincoln Center trumpeter Kenny Rampton, and acclaimed pianist Joe Alterman.

Jonathan Karrant is a singer who brings both music and lyrics alive. His album On and On hit #4 on the Billboard Jazz charts and his concert recording Live hit #2 on the iTunes Jazz Charts. He has received honors throughout the states including the New York City Cabaret Jazz Honors and “Best Singer” for the Bravo California Awards. In 2015 Jonathan was asked to present two-time Grammy Award winner Diane Schuur with the proclamation of “Diane Schuur Day” in Palm Springs, CA. Last year, Jonathan and Diane released the duet holiday single “My Grown-Up Christmas List.”

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at Click Here @chelseatableandstage

UPCOMING MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS AT

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE

Thursday, September 14 at 9:30 PM

Leo Roberts AND JUDE OBERMULLER

“Baritone On Broadway”

*Livestream Available*

“Baritone On Broadway,” featuring the British duo of vocalist Leo Roberts and musician/composer Jude Obermüller, has returned to New York City after a successful run in the UK. This talented duo has garnered a reputation for their unique approach, celebrating modern music through a classical lens. Trans-Atlantic audiences have been captivated by their performances, and it’s wonderful to see them continue to amaze the space. Their fusion of classical and contemporary styles brings a fresh and innovative perspective to the Broadway stage.

Friday, September 22 at 9:30 PM

RANDY EDELMAN

*Livestream Available*

Composer, conductor, and musician Randy Edelman will celebrate the soundscape of his career through a dazzling piano concert. He transports his audience with arrangements of his movie scores from Last of the Mohicans to My Cousin Vinny, and beyond. Randy will also be sharing his hit songs that have been recorded by popular artists including Barry Manilow, Patti LaBelle, Olivia Newton-John, Nelly, and others. Edelman has composed over 100 popular films including Gettysburg, 27 Dresses, Ghostbusters II, Kindergarten Cop, Twins, among others. He also created musical themes for the Olympics, ESPN, and NASA. He has shared stages with the Carpenters, Frank Zappa, Anthrax, Sister Sledge, and others. He has also written songs for Barry Manilow (“Weekend in New England), Patti LaBelle (“Isn’t it A Shame”), Blood Sweat and Tears (“Blue Street”), Kool & the Gang (“Amore, Amore”), Nelly (“My Place”), and more.

Saturday, September 23 at 7:00 PM

GEORGE KRISSA

“Love Notes”

*Livestream Available*

George Krissa will present a night of laughter, love, and musical delight for his NYC cabaret debut. Get ready to be whisked away on a journey of humor and heart featuring Canada's favorite leading man from Hallmark Channel's The Holiday Sitter, their first-ever rom-com featuring an LGBTQ+ couple. George’s charisma takes center stage in this enchanting show, showcasing his incredible talents as a singer and performer. He is thrilled to share this charming and heartfelt ride through the world of Broadway, pop, and country music with you. Krissa is a Toronto-based film, TV, and theatre actor. As a musician, theatre artist, and actor, George has performed for audiences across Canada and in the US. Notable credits include starring as Rocky in The Stratford Festival's record-breaking production of The Rocky Horror Show, Tommy Albright in The Shaw Festival’s Brigadoon, and he was the recipient of The Musical Stage Co.’s Banks Prize award for theatre artists in Toronto.

Monday, October 2 at 7:00 PM

Mark Mackillop

“Live and UnPhotoshopped”

*Livestream Available*

Mark Mackillop (Anastasia, West Side Story, Dirty Dancing) returns to Chelsea Table + Stage for a stripped-down, intimate performance. Join Mark for an evening of singing and oversharing. Come see why the Huffington Post said he “sets pulses racing” and Tim Taylor said he’s “better than Cats.”

Thursday, October 5 at 7:00 PM

WENDY SCHERL

“The Sweetness and the Sorrow: Songs of Marvin Hamlisch”

Conceived with her two main collaborators, director Barry Kleinbort and musical director, Christopher Denny, Ms. Scherl takes a vocal joyride through the catalogue of Oscar, Tony, Emmy, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Marvin Hamlisch, offering new takes on standards and rarities culled from his numerous Broadway shows, film scores and early pop songs. Wendy’s far-reaching program includes classics like “The Way We Were” and “What I Did for Love” along-side little known gems like “Sweet Alibis” and “Two Boys” (which Hamlisch wrote with the late Peter Allen). Wendy’s critically acclaimed debut album, You’ll See (Harbinger Records) earned her the 2020 MAC Award for “Recording of the Year” and was named Top 10 Female Vocalist CD for 2019 by Cadence Magazine.

Friday, October 20 at 7:00 PM

Marieann Meringolo

*Livestream Available*

The award-winning songstress returns to Chelsea Table + Stage with a monthly residency titled “A Lot of Livin’ to Do!” After a year on the road performing for sold-out crowds in Provincetown, Los Angeles, Fire Island, London, and beyond, Marieann will present a different show each night at the venue with special guests from the Broadway and Cabaret worlds to be announced soon. The show, directed by WILL NUNZIATA, features music selections ranging from Broadway and American Songbook to pop and original works. Meringolo will be joined by Musical Director Doyle Newmyer on piano, Boots Maleson on bass, and Brian Woodruff on drums.

Monday, October 23 and Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM

Ari Axelrod

“A Place for Us: A Celebration of Jewish Broadway”

*Livestream Available*

Celebrated artist Ari Axelrods returns with this internationally acclaimed evening. Hailed by BroadwayWorld as “genuinely one of the finest shows this writer has ever seen,” the multi-award-winning event celebrates Jewish vitality and Jewish culture by honoring the songs and stories of Jewish composers and their contributions to the American Musical. The Jewish Week named Ari one of the 36 most influential Jews under the age of 36 in The United States. He received the 2022 Bistro Award for Best Theatrical Artistry in Song. His debut solo show, “Taking the Wheel,” directed by Tony Award winner Faith Prince, has been performed in numerous cities around the country. Ari’s work as a director has been seen at the Tony Award-winning Paper Mill Playhouse, Birdland Jazz Club, 54 Below, and The Green Room 42. Ari's debut album, Ari Axelrod Live at Birdland is now available on all streaming platforms.

Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 PM

Marissa Mulder

“Girl Talk: A Tribute to Female Songwriters Past & Present”

Award-winning singer Marissa Mulder was called “extraordinary” by The New York Times. Also praised for her emotional depth as a storyteller, she dives into a wide range of powerful songwriting divas, from Dolly Parton and Kate Bush to Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. These women are fearless truth-tellers and courageous trailblazers who continue to empower their listeners. Ms. Mulder is honored to sing their songs and tell their stories. The show features Jon Weber on piano and John Miller on bass. Time Out New York called Mulder “one of the cabaret world’s biggest breakout successes of the past five years.” She has performed at major NYC venues such as the Café Carlyle, 54 Below, Birdland, and Joe’s Pub, as well as major rooms throughout the United States. She also appeared on NPR’s “Piano Jazz.” Mulder is the recipient of the Julie Wilson and Noël Coward Awards, as well as three MAC Awards for Major Artist and Recording of the Year.