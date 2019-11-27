Join PIANO BAR LIVE! Monday, December 2nd At Brandy's with Marieann Meringolo, Danny Bacher and More

ScoBar Entertainment continues PIANO BAR LIVE! every Monday night at 7pm at Brandy's Piano Bar on the Upper East Side. Joining Piano Bar Maestro, Michael McAssey at the keys, will be a veritable Who's Who of Cabaret & Broadway! PIANO BAR LIVE! is an interactive, live-streaming Piano Bar experience. THERE IS NO COVER CHARGE for PIANO BAR LIVE! but there is a two drink minimum.

Guests for December 2nd include Marieann Meringolo, Danny Bacher, Kelly Wohlford, Benjamin Nurthen & Elliot Hicks.

Marieann Meringolo is a native New Yorker who grew up on the songs of the Great American Songbook. She has been called "One of the circuit's most powerful singers" & Time Out New York claimed, "If k.d. lang's DNA were to get whipped together with Barbra Streisand's in a genetics lab specializing in divas, the result might well be Marieann Meringolo." She is a MAC Award-Winning Recording Artist & a BackStage Bistro Award-Winner for "Outstanding Vocalist." BroadwayWorld.com nominated her Alan & Marilyn Bergman show Between Yesterday & Tomorrow (Feinstein's/54 Below) for Best Tribute Show. She is receiving rave reviews for her 2018 album, released on the BluJazz label, Between Yesterday & Tomorrow: The Songs of Alan & Marilyn Bergman. New York music critic, Will Friedwald notes, "The music of the Bergmans, as movingly realized by Marieann Meringolo, transports us to a better & more ideal world." Marieann can also be heard on several other recordings including her critically acclaimed Holiday album In The Spirit. Marieann's annual holiday show In The Spirit will be at Feinstein's/54 Below on Friday, December 6th.

Danny Bacher is an award-winning singer, saxophonist, songwriter & entertainer in the fullest sense of the term. He's not only a master of the demanding soprano sax, but combines his virtuosity on the instrument with a talent for comedy & narrative storytelling. He's a smooth & cool individual who makes hot jazz & pop, cut from the cloth of the great Louis Prima & Mel Torme. Bacher swings with pizzazz, scats & sings with a smoky voice, all adding to his compelling stage presence. Stephen Holden in The New York Times said of Bacher, he's a "prodigiously talented musical preservationist," adding what Bacher knows in his bones is that "the secret of serious fun is not to take it too seriously." In addition to a solid career in jazz & cabaret, with a penchant for rare gems, classic pop & Great American Songbook standards, Bacher has also worked as an actor, comedian & writer, touring internationally with his original works. Along with working at venues such as the Blue Note, Birdland, Feinstein's 54 Below, Jazz at Lincoln Center & The Town Hall, he recently performed at Carnegie Hall alongside the legendary Michael Feinstein. Bacher has released two studio albums as a leader, Swing That Music! & Still Happy on the Whaling City Sound label. Danny is a recent recipient of the prestigious Margaret Whiting Award.

Kelly Wohlford recently moved back "home" to NY after a successful 27-year stint at Long View Farm Studios in Massachusetts. She was a staff engineer & producer at the famed residential recording facility before moving into the front office & joining the content development team. Born from that collaboration is the Clean Green Music Machine, a non-profit aimed at inspiring & empowering young people to create a more equitable & sustainable world through music. CGMM's touring show Turn It Up! just finished a successful residency at Brooklyn Children's Museum. When Kelly isn't writing with her talented colleagues or managing CGMM's various productions, she can be found running lights & sound at Birdland & Don't Tell Mama, in the heart of the NYC theatre district.

Benjamin Nurthen is a BFA Musical Theatre student at Pace University, from Philadelphia, PA. He is a multi-instrumentalist & writer, but finds his true passion in performing. He comes from a family of musical siblings & loves whenever he can play alongside them. He sends many thanks to his family & Mac, for such a fun opportunity.

Elliot Hicks is a sophomore currently pursuing a BFA in Musical Theatre at Pace University. He is originally from Minnesota, where he attended the Saint Paul Conservatory for Performing Artists. When not performing, he spends most of his time either playing piano or Super Smash Bros Melee. He is thrilled to be making his piano bar debut. Special thanks to Mac & to 5G.

DATE: Every Monday @7pm

PLACE: Brandy's Piano Bar - 235 East 84th Street, NYC (212) 744-4949

TICKETS: NO COVER CHARGE - 2 drink minimum

INFORMATION: ScoBarEnt@gmail.com or www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive

